Ecosystem Service Potentials and Their Indicators in Postglacial Landscapes
1st Edition
Assessment and Mapping
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Ecosystem Service Potentials and Their Indicators in Postglacial Landscapes: Assessment and Mapping provides valuable guidance for anyone involved with ecosystem service potential monitoring, use and management—from landscape ecologists and environmental managers, to policymakers and environmental economists. The book highlights effective measurement tools for evaluating the overall potential of ecosystem services from multiple perspectives. Beginning with an introduction to ecosystem services and the theoretical assumptions and objectives associated with their assessment, the book goes on to outline interdisciplinary methods of evaluation and analysis that are fully supported and illustrated throughout using an insightful case study focused on Wigry National Park.
A range of different spatial reference units are also discussed, followed by chapters on both analytical and synthetic approaches to identifying service supply potential. In addition, the use of services and the impact of these uses on the assessment of potential is included, along with a discussion of the future shape of ecosystem service assessment.
Key Features
- Outlines a transdisciplinary, holistic approach to assessing the overall potential of ecosystems and landscapes to support different ecosystem services
- Proposes a range of direct, indirect, simple and complex measurement indicators for multifaceted estimation and mapping
- Presents tools and guidelines to help shape effective decision-making processes in nature conservation and environmental planning
Readership
Ecologists, Landscape ecologists, Environmental Scientists, Land managers, Environmental planners, Policy makers, Climate change researchers, Environmental economists, Academic researchers in these fields
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Ecosystem Services, Theoretical Assumptions and Objectives
2. Case Study Area: Wigry National Park
3. Methods of Evaluation, Assessment and Analysis
4. Spatial Reference Units
5. Potential for Services Supply - Analytical Approach
6. Potential for Services Supply - Synthetic Approach
7. The Use of Services and Their Impact on the Assessment of Potential
8. Summing Up and Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 29th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161340
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161357
About the Author
Andrzej Affek
Dr Affek is an Assistant Professor at the Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization where he takes a multidisciplinary approach to the study of human-environment relationships. His research interest include landscape ecology (patterns, processes and social perception), ecosystem services (potentials, pollination service, bumble bees), dynamics of spatial structures, and landscape transformation and the persistence of former land systems the Polish Eastern Carpathians.He is also interested in varied research methodologies, including modeling of relationships, phenomena and processes, statistical analysis of spatial data, psychometrics and surveys, Historical GIS (HGIS) and airborne and terrestrial laser scanning (LiDAR).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geoecology and Climatology, Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland
Marek Degórski
Professor Degórski has been Director General of the Stanisław Leszczycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization since 2010. His research interests include pedogenesis, properties and erosion of soil cover, landscape structure, methodology and comprehensive geography. He has won many awards for his work, including the President's Award for his work on forest ecosystems, and is a member of numerous scientific societies, committees, working groups and international advisory boards (including the European Integrated Monitoring of the Environment Task Force). Professor Degórski has presented his work at major international symposia and conferences across the globe, has sat on a number of editorial boards, and acts as both an editor-in-chief and reviewer for a range of international publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Institute and Head of the Department of Geoecology and Climatology, Stanisław Leszczycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization of the Polish Academy of Sciences (IGSO PAS), Poland
Jacek Wolski
Dr Wolski leads the GIS and Cartography Workgroup at the Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization. His research interests include: issues relating to areas deserted by population, transformations of rural landscapes, persistence of former spatial systems, environmental (biotic and abiotic) effects of changes in form and intensity of anthropogenic influences, methodology of interdisciplinary approach, the use of GIS tool and archival maps in environmental and historical research studies and Terrestrial Laser Scanning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of GIS and Cartography Workgroup, Department of Geoecology and Climatology, Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland
Jerzy Solon
Jerzy Solon is a Professor in the Geographical Information Systems and Cartography Team at the Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization of the Polish Academy of Sciences, where he was the Head of Doctoral Studies from 2010-2015. With interests in landscape ecology and ecological-landscape indicators, ecology of plants and phytosociology, he has received multiple awards for both his scientific work, and his social and environmental activities. He has been particularly involved with producing protection plans for numerous national parks and ecologically important sites, was Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Polish Association of Landscape Ecology between 2007-2013, and has worked with teams around the world. Outside of work, Prof Solon’s interests include fishing and photography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Geographical Information Systems and Cartography Team, Stanisław Leszczycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization of the Polish Academy of Sciences (IGSO PAS), Poland
Anna Kowalska
Dr Kowalska is an Assistant Professor at the Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization where her research interest focus on geobotany, changes in plant communities, human activities in river valleys, geographic information system (GIS), nature protection and ecological education. In addition to her education and research, Dr Kowalska was a member of the Nature Protection Guard in the Masocia Landscape Park, and has given many lectures at primary and grammar schools as part of the Festival of Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geoecology and Climatology, Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland
Ewa Roo-Zielinska
Since completing her PhD at the University of Warsaw, Professor Roo-Zielinska has conducted extensive research across the fields of earth and environmental sciences, with a particular interest in phytosociology, plant ecology and geography of vegetation. In 1983 she received the Award of the Polish Ministry of Administration and Spatial Management, and she is a member of several national and international councils. In addition to conducting field work around the globe, Prof. Roo-Zielinska has produced multiple research reports for institutes and agencies such as the National Foundation for Environmental Protection and the Polish Academy of Sciences, participated in a number of EU and International projects (including multiple ministerial projects), and has published extensively in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geoecology and Climatology, Stanisław Leszczycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization of the Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland
Bozenna Grabinska
Dr Grabinska is based at the Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization, and researches general ecology and zoogeography topics relating to geoecology and climatology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geoecology and Climatology, Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland
Boguslawa Kruczkowska
Dr Kruczkowska is based at the Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization, where her research focuses on physical geography, soil science, and the impact of anthropogenic denudation on soils.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geoecology and Climatology, Stanislaw Lescycki Institute of Geography and Spatial Organization, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.