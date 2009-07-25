Ecosystem Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Jorgensen's Ecosystem Ecology provides a thorough and comprehensive overview of the world’s aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. This derivative volume based on the best-selling Encyclopedia of Ecology (published 2008) is the only book currently published that provides an overview of the world’s ecosystems in a concise format.
Key Features
Readership
Ecologists, environmental scientists, and natural resource managers
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Ecosystems as Systems
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Ecosystem Ecology
Chapter 3: Ecological Systems Thinking
Chapter 4: Ecosystems
Chapter 5: Ecosystem Services
Chapter 6: Fundamental Laws in Ecology
Part II: Ecosystem Properties
Chapter 7: Autocatalysis
Chapter 8: Body Size Patterns
Chapter 9: Cycling and Cycling Indices
Chapter 10: Ecological Network Analysis, Ascendency
Chapter 11: Ecological Network Analysis, Energy Analysis
Chapter 12: Ecological Network Analysis, Environmental Analysis
Chapter 13: Inderect Effects in Ecology
Chapter 14: Emergent Properties
Chapter 15: Self-organization
Chapter 16: Ecological Complexity
Chapter 17: Hierarchy Theory in Ecology
Chapter 18: Goal Functions and Orientors
Chapter 19: Energy
chapter 20: Overview of Ecosystem Types
Part III: Freshwater & Marine Ecosystems
Chapter 21: Coral Reefs
Chapter 22: Estuaries
Chapter 23: Freshwater Lakes
Chapter 24: Freshwater Marshes
Chapter 25: Lagoons
Chapter 26: Mangrove Wetlands
Chapter 27: Mediterranean
Chapter 28: Peatlands
Chapter 29: Riparian Wetlands
Chapter 30: Rivers and Streams I
Chapter 31: Rivers and Streams II
Chapter 32: Rocky Intertidal Zone
Chapter 33: Saline and Soda Lakes
Chapter 34: Salt Marshes
Chapter 35: Swamps
Chapter 36: Temporary Water
Chapter 37: Upwelling Ecosystems
Part IV: Terrestrial Ecosystems
Chapter 38: Agriculture Systems
Chapter 39: Alpine Ecosystems and the High-Elevation Treeline
Chapter 40: Alpine Forest
Chapter 41: Biological Wastewater Treatment Systems
Chapter 42: Boreal Forest
Chapter 43: Botanical Gardens
Chapter 44: Caves
Chapter 45: Chaparral
Chapter 46: Deserts
Chapter 47: Dunes
Chapter 48: Floodplains
Chapter 49: Forest Plantations
Chapter 50: Greenhouses, Microcosms and Mesocosms
Chapter 51: Landfills
Chapter 52: Polar Terrestrial Ecology
Chapter 53: Savanna
Chapter 54: Steppes and Praries
Chapter 55: Temperate Forest
Chapter 56: Tropical Rainforest
Chapter 57: Tropical Seasonal Forest
Chapter 58: Tundra
Chapter 59: Urban Systems
Chapter 60: Wind Shelterbelts
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 521
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 25th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444534675
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534668
About the Editor
Sven Erik Jørgensen
Sven Erik Jørgensen was the professor emeritus in environmental chemistry at the University of Copenhagen. He received a master of science in chemical engineering from the Danish Technical University (1958), a doctor of environmental engineering (Karlsruhe University) and a doctor of science in ecological modelling (Copenhagen University). He was the honourable doctor at Coimbra University, Portugal and at Dar es Salaam University (Tanzania). In 1975 he founded the journal Ecological Modelling and in 1978 the ISEM (International Society of Ecological Modelling). He has received several awards, the Ruder Boskovic Medal, the Prigogine Prize, the Pascal Medal, the Einstein professorship at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Santa Chiara Prize for multidisciplinary teaching and the very prestigious Stockholm Water Prize. He has published 366 papers of which 275 were published in peer-reviewed international journals and he has edited or authored 76 books, of which several have been translated to other languages (Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese). He has authored a successful textbook in ecological modelling “Fundamentals of Ecological Modelling”, which was published as a fourth edition together with Brian Fath in 2011. It has been translated into Chinese and Russian (third edition). He authored a well received textbook in system ecology entitled “Introduction to Systems Ecology”. It was published as an English edition in 2012 and as a Chinese edition in 2013. He was editor in chief of the Encyclopedia of Ecology, published in 2008, and of the Encyclopedia of Environmental Management, published in December 2012. He has taught courses in ecological modelling in 32 different countries. He is the editorial board member of 18 international journals in the fields of ecology and environmental management. He was the president of ISEM and he also was elected member of the European Academy of Sciences, for which he was the chairman of the Section for Environmental Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Copenhagen University, Denmark