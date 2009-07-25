Ecosystem Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444534668, 9780444534675

Ecosystem Ecology

1st Edition

Editors: Sven Erik Jørgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780444534675
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444534668
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th July 2009
Page Count: 521
Description

Jorgensen's Ecosystem Ecology provides a thorough and comprehensive overview of the world’s aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. This derivative volume based on the best-selling Encyclopedia of Ecology (published 2008) is the only book currently published that provides an overview of the world’s ecosystems in a concise format.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the world’s ecosystems in a concise  format
  • Covers aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems
  • Based on the best-selling Encyclopedia of Ecology
  • Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding

    • Readership

    Ecologists, environmental scientists, and natural resource managers 

    Table of Contents

    Preface

    Part I:  Ecosystems as Systems

    Chapter 1: Introduction
    Chapter 2: Ecosystem Ecology
    Chapter 3: Ecological Systems Thinking
    Chapter 4: Ecosystems
    Chapter 5: Ecosystem Services
    Chapter 6: Fundamental Laws in Ecology


    Part II: Ecosystem Properties

    Chapter 7:  Autocatalysis
    Chapter 8:  Body Size Patterns
    Chapter 9:  Cycling and Cycling Indices
    Chapter 10: Ecological Network Analysis, Ascendency
    Chapter 11: Ecological Network Analysis, Energy Analysis
    Chapter 12: Ecological Network Analysis, Environmental Analysis
    Chapter 13: Inderect Effects in Ecology
    Chapter 14: Emergent Properties
    Chapter 15: Self-organization
    Chapter 16: Ecological Complexity
    Chapter 17: Hierarchy Theory in Ecology
    Chapter 18: Goal Functions and Orientors
    Chapter 19: Energy
    chapter 20: Overview of Ecosystem Types


    Part III: Freshwater & Marine Ecosystems

    Chapter 21: Coral Reefs
    Chapter 22: Estuaries
    Chapter 23: Freshwater Lakes
    Chapter 24: Freshwater Marshes
    Chapter 25: Lagoons
    Chapter 26: Mangrove Wetlands
    Chapter 27: Mediterranean
    Chapter 28: Peatlands
    Chapter 29: Riparian Wetlands
    Chapter 30: Rivers and Streams I
    Chapter 31: Rivers and Streams II
    Chapter 32: Rocky Intertidal Zone
    Chapter 33: Saline and Soda Lakes
    Chapter 34: Salt Marshes
    Chapter 35: Swamps
    Chapter 36: Temporary Water
    Chapter 37: Upwelling Ecosystems

    Part IV:  Terrestrial Ecosystems

    Chapter 38: Agriculture Systems
    Chapter 39: Alpine Ecosystems and the High-Elevation Treeline
    Chapter 40: Alpine Forest
    Chapter 41: Biological Wastewater Treatment Systems
    Chapter 42: Boreal Forest
    Chapter 43: Botanical Gardens
    Chapter 44: Caves
    Chapter 45: Chaparral  
    Chapter 46: Deserts
    Chapter 47: Dunes
    Chapter 48: Floodplains
    Chapter 49: Forest Plantations
    Chapter 50: Greenhouses, Microcosms and Mesocosms
    Chapter 51: Landfills
    Chapter 52: Polar Terrestrial Ecology
    Chapter 53: Savanna
    Chapter 54: Steppes and Praries
    Chapter 55: Temperate Forest
    Chapter 56: Tropical Rainforest
    Chapter 57: Tropical Seasonal Forest
    Chapter 58: Tundra
    Chapter 59: Urban Systems
    Chapter 60: Wind Shelterbelts

    Index

    About the Editor

    Sven Erik Jørgensen

    Sven Erik Jørgensen

    Sven Erik Jørgensen was the professor emeritus in environmental chemistry at the University of Copenhagen. He received a master of science in chemical engineering from the Danish Technical University (1958), a doctor of environmental engineering (Karlsruhe University) and a doctor of science in ecological modelling (Copenhagen University). He was the honourable doctor at Coimbra University, Portugal and at Dar es Salaam University (Tanzania). In 1975 he founded the journal Ecological Modelling and in 1978 the ISEM (International Society of Ecological Modelling). He has received several awards, the Ruder Boskovic Medal, the Prigogine Prize, the Pascal Medal, the Einstein professorship at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Santa Chiara Prize for multidisciplinary teaching and the very prestigious Stockholm Water Prize. He has published 366 papers of which 275 were published in peer-reviewed international journals and he has edited or authored 76 books, of which several have been translated to other languages (Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese). He has authored a successful textbook in ecological modelling “Fundamentals of Ecological Modelling”, which was published as a fourth edition together with Brian Fath in 2011. It has been translated into Chinese and Russian (third edition). He authored a well received textbook in system ecology entitled “Introduction to Systems Ecology”. It was published as an English edition in 2012 and as a Chinese edition in 2013. He was editor in chief of the Encyclopedia of Ecology, published in 2008, and of the Encyclopedia of Environmental Management, published in December 2012. He has taught courses in ecological modelling in 32 different countries. He is the editorial board member of 18 international journals in the fields of ecology and environmental management. He was the president of ISEM and he also was elected member of the European Academy of Sciences, for which he was the chairman of the Section for Environmental Sciences.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Emeritus Professor, Copenhagen University, Denmark

