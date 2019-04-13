Ecosystem Consequences of Soil Warming
1st Edition
Microbes, Vegetation, Fauna and Soil Biogeochemistry
Description
Ecosystem Consequences of Soil Warming: Microbes, Vegetation, Fauna and Soil Biogeochemistry focuses on biotic and biogeochemical responses to warmer soils including plant and microbial evolution. It covers various field settings, such as arctic tundra; alpine meadows; temperate, tropical and subalpine forests; drylands; and grassland ecosystems. Information integrates multiple natural science disciplines, providing a holistic, integrative approach that will help readers understand and forecast future planetwide responses to soil warming. Students and educators will find this book informative for understanding biotic and biogeochemical responses to changing climatic conditions. Scientists from a wide range of disciplines, including soil scientists, ecologists, geneticists, as well as molecular, evolutionary and conservation biologists, will find this book a valuable resource in understanding and planning for warmer climate conditions.
Key Features
- Emphasizes biological components of soils, plants and microbes that provide linkages to physics and chemistry
- Brings together chapters written by global scientific experts with interests in communication and education
- Includes coverage of polar, alpine, tropical, temperate and dryland ecosystems
Readership
Soil scientists, ecologists and molecular, evolutionary and conservation biologists
Table of Contents
Foreword and Introduction
Jacqueline E. Mohan
1. Reflections on 27 years of manipulated ecosystem warming in a subalpine meadow
John Harte
2. A holistic view of the soil food web using community sequencing
Jeffrey L. Blanchard
3. Evolutionary consequences of climate change
Susana M. Wadgymar, Rachel M. MacTavish and Jill Anderson
4. Plant Reproductive Fitness and Phenology Responses to Climate Warming: Results from Native Populations, Communities and Ecosystems
Jacqueline E. Mohan, Susana M. Wadgymar, Daniel E. Winkler, Jill Anderson, Paul T. Frankson, Robert Hanifin, Katherine Benavides, Lara M. Kueppers and Jerry M. Melillo
5. Plant biochemistry impacts ecosystem responses to soil warming and drought
Vidya Suseela
6. Effects of warming on fungal leaf endophytes: impacts on physiology, species richness, and composition
Stephanie N. Kivlin and Jennifer A. Rudgers
7. Microbial responses to experimental soil warming: Five testable hypotheses
Kristen M. DeAngelis, Priyanka Roy Chowdhury, Grace Pold, Adriana L. Romero-Olivares and Serita Frey
8. Mycorrhizal mediation of plant and ecosystem responses to soil warming
Charles Cowden, Richard P. Shefferson and Jacqueline E. Mohan
9. The temperature sensitivity of soil carbon
Jim Tang, Mark A. Bradford, Joanna Carey, Thomas Crowther, Megan Machmuller, Jacqueline E. Mohan and Katherine Todd-Brown
10. The role of soil physical properties for determining biogeochemical responses to soil warming
Fernanda Santos, Rebecca Abney, Morgan Elizabeth Barnes, Nathaniel Alexander Bogie, Teamrat A. Ghezzehei, Lixia Jin, Kimber Candice Moreland, Benjamin N. Sulman and Asmeret Asefaw Berhe
11. Soil warming and winter snowpacks: Implications for northern forest ecosystem functioning
Rebecca Sanders-DeMott, John L. Campbell, Peter M. Groffman, Lindsey E. Rustad and Pamela H. Templer
12. Soil Fauna and their Potential Responses to Warmer Soils
Bruce A. Snyder and Mac A. Callaham Jr.
13. Responses of alpine plant communities to climate warming
Daniel E. Winkler, Alyssa Carrell, Meredith D. Jabis, Kaitlin C. Lubetkin, Yan Yang and Lara M. Kueppers
14. Responses of grasslands to experimental warming
Lifen Jiang, Junjiong Shao, Zheng Shi, Xuhui Zhou, Zhenghu Zhou and Yiqi Luo
15. Soil warming effects on low-latitude forests with highly-weathered soils
Tana E. Wood, Molly A. Cavaleri, Christian Giardina, Shafkat Khan, Jacqueline E. Mohan, Andrew Nottingham, Sasha C. Reed and Martijn Slot
16. Long-term warming research in high-latitude ecosystems: Responses from polar ecosystems and implications for future climate
Natasja C. van Gestel, Susan M. Natali, Walter S. Andriuzzi, F Stuart Chapin III, Sarah Ludwig, John C. Moore, Yamina Pressler, Verity Salmon, Edward A. G. Schuur, Rodney Simpson and Diana H. Wall
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 13th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134948
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134931
About the Editor
Jacqueline Mohan
Dr. Jacqueline Mohan is an Associate Professor of Terrestrial Ecosystem Ecology and Biogeochemistry at the Odum School of Ecology, University of Georgia. Her lab investigates the role of global change on plants, soil biogeochemistry, soil microbes, insect herbivores and, in particular, terrestrial ecosystems. Research includes eastern temperate forests, tropical montane forests, arctic shrub tundra, and southeastern U.S. fire-dependent pine savannas. She earned a S.B. in Biological Chemistry and an A.B. in Biology from the University of Chicago, a M.E.M from Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, and a PhD in Biological Sciences from Duke University with James S. Clark and William H. Schlesinger. She was a Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University with Fahkri Bazzaz and with Jerry Melillo of The Ecosystems Center, Marine Biological Laboratory. She was awarded the Murray F. Buell Award from the Ecological Society of America and serves on the Board of Editors of the journal PLoS One. She has published in journals including Science, Nature, Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, Global Change Biology, Ecology, Ecology Letters, Ecological Applications, Biogeochemistry, New Phytologist, Soil Science Society of America, Fungal Ecology, and Ecological Monographs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Odum School of Ecology, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA