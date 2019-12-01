Ecosystem-Based Adaptation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128150252

Ecosystem-Based Adaptation

1st Edition

Approaches to Sustainable Management of Aquatic Resources

Authors: Arvind Kumar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128150252
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 700
209.94
178.45
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Description

Ecosystem-Based Adaptation: Approaches to Sustainable Management of Aquatic Resources presents a close examination of the role of ecosystem-based adaptation in managing river basins, aquifers, flood plains and their vegetation to provide water storage and flood regulation. Furthermore, the book explores improved ecosystem-based services for managing floods, conservation of water and its resources (including watersheds), avoiding water scarcity, and ensuring long-term water security planning, all in the context of sustainable development goals.

This book will help scientists pave the way for easy implementation of sustainable development goals, ensuring a secure and sustainable future.

Key Features

  • Presents information in an easy-to-follow manner using tables, figures and graphs where applicable, along with case studies from all continents
  • Provides a reference for experts to use as an authoritative source to support environmental action and regulation
  • Delineates the role of ecosystem-based adaptation in sustainable management and in the restoration of watershed forests and wetlands

Readership

Aquatic Ecologists, Hydrologists, environmental scientists, sustainability scientists, general ecologists, climatologists

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Ecosystem-based-Adaptation (EbA): Conceptual Framework
3. EbA for Combating Climate Change and its Adverse Impacts
4. EbA for Sustaining Life on Earth
5. EbA and Conservation of Life below Water
6. EbA: Catalyst for Water Security
7. Towards Sustainable Cities
8. Ushering in Affordable and Clean Energy
9. Ecosystem-based Adaptation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
10. Mainstreaming EbA in Development Policies: A Case Study of Meghalaya (India)
11. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Paperback ISBN:
9780128150252

About the Author

Arvind Kumar

Arvind Kumar specializes in ecosystem-based adaptation, water-energy-food nexus and community-based IWRM approaches. He is the President, Chair and Founder of the India Water Foundation, a non-profit organization engaged in generating heightened public awareness of water-related environmental issues and their impact on human health, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. Dr. Kumar has published over 350 research articles in various journals and has edited one book.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Chair, and Founder, India Water Foundation, New Delhi, India

Ratings and Reviews

