Ecosystem and Territorial Resilience
1st Edition
A Geoprospective Approach
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Ecosystem and Territorial Resilience: A Geoprospective Approach provides a full review of the geoprospective approach and how it can be used in planning for and implementing climate resilience measures. The geoprospective approach is a way to predict and assess for environmental risks, and is a comprehensive method for identifying and addressing potential climate change impacts. In addition to the main concepts and methods of this approach, the book presents applications and case studies for different spatio-temporal scales and problems related to the degradation of ecosystem services, as well as applying the geoprospective approach to environmental planning.
Ecosystem and Territorial Resilience: A Geoprospective Approach offers an interdisciplinary perspective, tying in concepts and techniques from geography, including spatial analysis methods, modelling, and GIS, to address issues of ecological impacts, urban risk and resilience, land use changes, coastal impacts, and sustainable development. This book is a unique and integral resource for policy makers, environmental managers, scientists, engineers, consultants, and graduate students interested in various aspects of climate change impact.
Key Features
- Introduces the geoprospective approach to assess the impact of global changes on ecosystems, and potential risk situations for ecosystems and society
- Includes geographical techniques such as spatial analysis methods, modelling, and GIS to address various climate change issues
- Provides case studies as well as interviews with planners and policy makers regarding their views on territorial planning and expectations
Readership
Policy makers and environmental managers concerned with risks and ecosystems impacted by climate change; climate scientists, engineers, consultants, MA/PhD students
Table of Contents
1. The origins of geoprospective
2. Anticipating the impacts of future changes on ecosystems: Main issues of geoprospective
3. Knowledge challenges of the Geoprospective approach applied to territorial resilience
4. Methods and tools in Geoprospective
5. Geoprospective approach for biodiversity conservation taking into account human activities and global warming
6. Estimating the territorial potential for adoption of electromobility – geoprospective scenarios
7. The Valais touristic model facing climate change: geoprospective simulations of more environmentally integrated development models.
8. Geoprospective assessment of the Wood Energy Supply Chain sustainability in a context of global warming and land use change within 2050 in Mediterranean area
9. Simulating together multi-scale and multi-sectorial adaptations to global change and their impacts: A generic serious game and its implementation in coastal areas in France and South Africa
10. Geoprospective as a support to marine spatial planning: some French experience-based assumptions and findings
11. Simulating the interactions of environmental and socio-economic dynamics at the scale of an eco-district: Urban modeling of Gerland (Lyon, France)
12. Geodesign for Collaborative Spatial Planning: three case studies at different scales
13. How do public policies respond to spatialized environmental issues? Feedback and perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 301
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182154
About the Editor
Emmanuel Garbolino
Emmanuel Garbolino obtained a Masters in Ecology and Paleoecology at the University of Aix-en-Provence/Marseille III (France) in 1998 and a PhD diploma in 2001 at the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis (France) in Geography (biogeography and ecology). He also received an accreditation to supervise research (HDR) delivered by the University of Nice - Sophia Antipolis in 2009 (geography of risks). Currently, he works as an assistant professor at MINES ParisTech/PSL Research University, Centre for Research on Risks and Crises - CRC. His research focuses on defining and developing methods, models, and tools for decision support related to the assessment of the impacts of climate change on ecosystems, ecosystems services, and societies (socio-ecosystems) at different spatiotemporal scales to identify emerging risk situations. He also studies the vulnerability and resilience of territories and organizations to natural and anthropogenic hazards, and the assessment and prevention of technological and natural hazards, crisis management, and damage assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, MINES ParisTech/PSL Research University, Centre for Research on Risks and Crises – CRC, France
Christine Voiron-Canicio
Christine Voiron-Canicio is Professor of Geography at the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis (France). She specializes in the development of spatial analysis applied to sustainable issues in Mediterranean coastal areas. Among various studies, she has specific interest in risks, urban vulnerabilities, and adaptive capacities of socio-environmental systems. She couples scientific skills in modeling and spatial simulations with geoprospective approaches aimed at anticipating combinations of slow evolutions and brutal happenings. She is involved in several research and teaching initiatives with international institutions to assess the impacts of future changes – climate, socio-economy, technological innovation – and to improve the resilience of territories. She is the co-founder of the Geoprospective Research Group (CNRS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geography, University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, France