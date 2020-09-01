Ecosystem and Territorial Resilience: A Geoprospective Approach provides a full review of the geoprospective approach and how it can be used in planning for and implementing climate resilience measures. The geoprospective approach is a way to predict and assess for environmental risks, and is a comprehensive method for identifying and addressing potential climate change impacts. In addition to the main concepts and methods of this approach, the book presents applications and case studies for different spatio-temporal scales and problems related to the degradation of ecosystem services, as well as applying the geoprospective approach to environmental planning.

Ecosystem and Territorial Resilience: A Geoprospective Approach offers an interdisciplinary perspective, tying in concepts and techniques from geography, including spatial analysis methods, modelling, and GIS, to address issues of ecological impacts, urban risk and resilience, land use changes, coastal impacts, and sustainable development. This book is a unique and integral resource for policy makers, environmental managers, scientists, engineers, consultants, and graduate students interested in various aspects of climate change impact.