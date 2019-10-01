Ecophysiology of Pesticides
1st Edition
Interface between Pesticide Chemistry and Plant Physiology
Description
Ecophysiology of Pesticides: Interface between Pesticide Chemistry and Plant Physiology is the first comprehensive overview of the physical impact of this increasingly complex environmental challenge. Designed to offer state-of-the-art knowledge, the book covers pesticide usage and its consequences on the ecophysiology of plants. It includes the challenge of policymaking in pesticide consumption and a risk analysis of conventional and modern approaches on standard usage. In addition, it summarizes research reports pertaining to the physio-ecological effects of pesticides, discusses the environmental risks associated with the over-utilization of pesticides, and covers pesticide usage on the micro-flora and rhizosphere.
This book is a valuable reference for plant ecologists, plant biochemists and chemists who want to study pesticide consumption and its biochemical and physiological evaluation effects on plants. It will also be of immense help to university and college teachers and students of environmental biotechnology, environmental botany and plant ecophysiology.
Key Features
- Contains comprehensive coverage of topics on pesticides, environmental ecology and strategies for pesticide control
- Presents all data available on the intensification of pesticide stress on non-target organisms
- Includes an appendix of products containing active ingredients
Readership
Plant ecologists, plant biochemists and chemists keen to study pesticide consumption and its biochemical and physiological evaluation effects on plants. It will be of immense help to university and college teachers and students of environmental biotechnology, environmental botany and plant ecophysiology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Pesticides and Environmental ecology
1.1 Historical perspective and Current position of Pesticides
1.2 Worldwide consumption of pesticides
1.3 Classification of pesticides
1.4 Long term and Chronic effects of Pesticides
1.5 Ecological effect of long term consumption of pesticides
1.6 Ecological effects of chronic effect of pesticides.
Chapter 2 Pesticide consumption and threats to Biodiversity
2.1 Effects of pesticides on species richness
2.2 Relation between pesticide consumption and Species vulnerability
2.3 Pesticide effect on invasive species
2.4 Pesticide effect on genetic variability
2.5 Pesticide production and species extinction
Chapter 3
Nutrient depletion and Pesticide Use
3.1 Degradation of Bio-resources
3.2 Effects of Pesticides on Nutrient Cycling
3.3 Effects of Pesticides on mineralization
3.4 Pesticide effect on micro-flora population
3.5 Pesticide residues and depletion of microfilm
3.6 Pesticides Modulate rhizosphere
Chapter 4
Physiological Impacts of Pesticides
4.1 Physiological effects of pesticides different plants
4.1.1 Orchards plants
4.1.2 Ornamental plants
4.1.3 Vegetables
4.1.4 Field crops
4.1.6 Medicinal plants
4.2 Disturbances in Water, Soil and Air Continuum
4.2 Strategies to combat Pesticide effect
Chapter 5
Pesticide Consumption: Risks and Policy
5.1 Ecological Consequences of Over utilization of Pesticides
5.2 Heavy metal Bioaccumulation
5.3 Resource Management and Ecological Economics
5.4 Environmental Impact and Assessment
5.4.1 Ecological Monitoring
5.4.2 Ecological policy
5.4.3 Environmental Research
5.4.4 Ecological Awareness
5.5 Use of simulation models for monitoring pesticide toxicity
Chapter 6
Perceptive exploitation of pesticides: Connecting link between Pesticide Consumption and Agricultural sustainability
Introduction
6.1 Pesticide Management and Marketing – Conservation and Livelihood Challenges
6.2 Commercialisation of Pesticides
6.3 Emerging Markets for Pesticides
6.4 Demands for Pesticides
6.5 Global Consumption of Pesticides
6.6 Challenges
6.7 Control Strategies
Chapter 7
Ecological effect of pesticide on microbial communities
7.1 Pesticide and ecophysiology of microbes- An over view
7.2 Effect of pesticide on soil microbes
7.3 Role of microbes for cleanup toxic waste
7.4 Microbial degradation of pesticide
7.5 Technology involved in degradation of pesticide in soil microflora
Chapter 8: Strategies for preventing and controlling Pesticide toxicity
8.1 Pesticide toxicity amelioration by hormones
8.2 Pesticide toxicity amelioration by nanoparticles
8.3 Pesticide toxicity amelioration by synthetic antioxidants
8.4 Eco-friendly and new generation pesticide formulation
8.4.1 Bio-pesticides
8.4.2 PGPR
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176146
About the Author
Talat Parween
PhD with 4 Years of post-doctoral research experience. Selected for UGC Junior and Senior Research fellowships. Currently working on Pest management by integrated approach and indigenous technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Department of Petro Chemical & Chemicals, Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, India
Sumira Jan
Sumira Jan has received numerous international and national awards, including the Korean Government Doctoral Scholarship in the field of the environment; and was selected for the BioCaRe Early Career Scientist Award, 2014; and for the prestigious Fast Track Young Scientist Award, 2015. Presently Dr. Jan is working as a Senior Research Associate (Scientist Pool Scheme), and her work is funded by the CSIR at the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture. She has more than 35 research articles in international journals. In addition, Dr. Jan has authored four books. Her first book as lead author was published in 2016. Currently, Dr. Jan is engaged in metabolomic analyses of high-altitude herbs and their ecophysiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR - Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture, India