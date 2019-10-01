Ecophysiology of Pesticides: Interface between Pesticide Chemistry and Plant Physiology is the first comprehensive overview of the physical impact of this increasingly complex environmental challenge. Designed to offer state-of-the-art knowledge, the book covers pesticide usage and its consequences on the ecophysiology of plants. It includes the challenge of policymaking in pesticide consumption and a risk analysis of conventional and modern approaches on standard usage. In addition, it summarizes research reports pertaining to the physio-ecological effects of pesticides, discusses the environmental risks associated with the over-utilization of pesticides, and covers pesticide usage on the micro-flora and rhizosphere.

This book is a valuable reference for plant ecologists, plant biochemists and chemists who want to study pesticide consumption and its biochemical and physiological evaluation effects on plants. It will also be of immense help to university and college teachers and students of environmental biotechnology, environmental botany and plant ecophysiology.