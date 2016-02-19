Economics of Insurance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444873446, 9781483294902

Economics of Insurance, Volume 29

1st Edition

Authors: K.H. Borch A. Sandmo K.K. Aase
eBook ISBN: 9781483294902
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 14th December 1989
Page Count: 410
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
187.27
131.09
131.09
131.09
149.82
131.09
131.09
149.82
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Insurance and Economics. Insurance and Utility Theory. Insurance and Competitive Equilibrium. Life Insurance. Business Insurance. Household Insurance. Uninsurable Risks. Risk Theory and Government Supervision. Indexes.

Description

The theory of insurance is presented in this book, discussed from the viewpoint of the theory of economics of uncertainty. The principle of premium calculation which the book uses is based on economic equilibrium theory and differs from many of the premium systems discussed by actuaries.

Reinsurance is developed in the framework of general economic equilibrium theory under uncertainty. Here ordering of risks, preferences and utility theory play an important role. The book discusses the markets for insurance and divides them into three classes: (i) life insurance (ii) business insurance and (iii) household insurance, and these classes are each treated extensively in three separate chapters. Finally uninsurable risks are presented under "asymmetric information". Here moral hazard and adverse selection are treated and illustrations are given, some based on game theory.

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483294902

Reviews

@qu:So the book is much more than a memorial to a famous scholar. It is an advanced textbook, indeed, that gives a vivid testimony of how insurance, as a field of scientific endeavour, can and should be developed from the economic point of view... @source:Journal of Economics @qu:... the book is illuminated by Borch's considerable experience and knowledge of insurance and any student interested in insurance markets would learn much by working their way through the models. @source:The Economic Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

K.H. Borch Author

A. Sandmo Author

K.K. Aase Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.