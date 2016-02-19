Economics of Education
1st Edition
Research and Studies
Description
Economics of Education: Research and Studies reviews key topics in the field of economics of education since 1960s. This book is organized into 12 parts. Part I and Part II focus on the supply side of human capital and narrower aspects of human capital creation by means of education. Subsequent parts look at the benefits of education; relationship between education and employment; controversies in the field of economics of education; issues of manpower planning; and methodology for empirically analyzing the issues in the economics of education. The last two parts address the costs of education, with emphasis on cost function, analysis and on the financing of education.
Table of Contents
Preface
Economics of Education: A Review
Part I The Formation of Human Capital
Education and Population Quality
Knowledge Industries and Knowledge Occupations
Human Capital Concepts
On-the-Job Training
Part II Educational Production
Educational Production Functions
Educational Technology
The Quality of Education
Achievement Tests
Wastage in Education
University Internal Efficiency
Accountability in Education
Part III The Benefits of Education
The Range of Educational Benefits
The Contribution of Education to Development
Education and Economic Growth
Modernization and Education
Farmers' Education and Economic Performance
Labor Quality and Education
Female Labor and Education
Consumption and Other Benefits of Education
Externalities in Education
Part IV Education and Employment
Education and the Labor Market
Work and Education
Labor Market Theories and Education
Internal Labor Markets and Education
Youth Unemployment and Education
Graduate Unemployment and Education
Job Information and Education
Student Labor Market Expectations
Expected Rates of Returns to Education
Internal Migration and Education
Immigrants' Economic Performance and Education
The Economics of the Brain Drain
Part V The Analysis of Earnings
Earnings and Education
Earnings Functions
Vintage Effects and Education
Public Sector Employment and Education
Sex Earnings Differentials
Race Earnings Differentials
Demand Elasticities for Educated Labor
Substitution Elasticities for Educated Labor
Supply Elasticities for Educated Labor
The Economics of Teacher Supply
Part VI The Distribution of Educational Outcomes
Income Distribution and Education
Personal Earnings Variation and Education
Status Attainment Models and Education
Part VII Ability and Screening
Intelligence Theories and Tests
Heredity-Environment Intelligence Determinants
Ability: Effects on Earnings
The Alpha Coefficient
Screening Models and Education
Kinship Studies
Self-Selection and Education
Occupational Licensing and Education
Part VIII Education and Manpower Planning
The "Relevance" of Education
Skill Excess and Shortage
Economic Aspects of Educational Planning
Forecasting Manpower Requirements
The Planning of Vocational Education
Planning Teacher Supply and Demand
Part IX Planning Models
The Manpower Requirements Approach
The OECD's Mediterranean Regional Project
Input-Output Analysis in Education
The Tinbergen Model
The Interindustry Model
The International Comparisons Model
The Cost-Benefit Model
Shadow Wages and Rates of Return
Cost-Effectiveness Analysis in Education
Linear Programming Models
The Bowles Model
The Adelman Model
Synthetic Educational Planning Models
Social Demand Models
The Social Demand Model
Part X Longitudinal Analyses in Education
Longitudinal Research Methods
Tracer Studies
Cohort Analysis
Part XI Educational Costs
Cost Analysis in Education
Educational Cost Functions
International Educational Expenditures
Student Fees
The Cost of Children
Part XII The Financing of Education
Educational Financing
School Finance
Public Finance in Education
Financing Vocational and Industrial Education
Student Loans
Contributors' Index
Name Index
Subject Index
Title Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145259
About the Editor
George Psacharopoulos
Affiliations and Expertise
The World Bank, Washington, USA