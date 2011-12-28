Economics of Critical Care Medicine, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738441, 9781455742721

Economics of Critical Care Medicine, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Donald Chalfin John Rizzo
eBook ISBN: 9781455742721
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738441
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th December 2011
Page Count: 960
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Topics include: Why Economics Matters to Critical Care Clinicians, Overview of Health Economics: Basics Concept for Clinicians;Health Economic Methods; Costs of Critical Care Medicine; Economic Aspects of Sepsis and Severe Infections; Economic Aspects of Renal Failure and Acute Kidney Injury; Economic Aspects of Cardiovascular Disease; Economics of Mechanical Ventilation and Respiratory Failure and Comparative Effective Research and Health Care Reform.

Details

No. of pages:
960
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742721
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738441

About the Authors

Donald Chalfin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Albert Einstein School of Medicine

John Rizzo Author

John Rizzo works for MacWindows in San Francisco and is currently writing a column for MacWorld on Macintosh Windows Integration.

Author and consultant John Rizzo is a leading expert in Macintosh-Windows integration. He runs the Macwindows.com web site, the Internet's biggest and most popular site providing information for system integrators and users. His articles about Windows NT and Macintosh integration frequently appear in magazines, and he has written several books about Macs, Windows, and networking.

Affiliations and Expertise

MacWindows, San Francisco, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.