Economics of Critical Care Medicine, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 28-1

John Rizzo works for MacWindows in San Francisco and is currently writing a column for MacWorld on Macintosh Windows Integration.

Author and consultant John Rizzo is a leading expert in Macintosh-Windows integration. He runs the Macwindows.com web site, the Internet's biggest and most popular site providing information for system integrators and users. His articles about Windows NT and Macintosh integration frequently appear in magazines, and he has written several books about Macs, Windows, and networking.