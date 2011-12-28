Economics of Critical Care Medicine, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 28-1
1st Edition
Description
Topics include: Why Economics Matters to Critical Care Clinicians, Overview of Health Economics: Basics Concept for Clinicians;Health Economic Methods; Costs of Critical Care Medicine; Economic Aspects of Sepsis and Severe Infections; Economic Aspects of Renal Failure and Acute Kidney Injury; Economic Aspects of Cardiovascular Disease; Economics of Mechanical Ventilation and Respiratory Failure and Comparative Effective Research and Health Care Reform.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 28th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742721
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738441
About the Authors
Donald Chalfin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert Einstein School of Medicine
John Rizzo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
MacWindows, San Francisco, California