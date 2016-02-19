Economics and Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC/IFORS/IFIP/IASC/AFCET Conference, Aix-en-Provence, France, 2—4 September 1986
Description
Economics and Artificial Intelligence documents the proceedings of the IFAC/IFORS/IFIP/IASC/AFCET Conference held in Aix-en-Provence, France on September 2-4, 1986.
This book discusses the design of intelligent dialogue in D.S.S. qualitative modeling of economic studies; basic propositions for intelligent systems design methods; and expert systems for confirmatory data analysis. The artificial intelligence for transaction cost economizing; knowledge-based evaluation of strategic investments; and reasoning system for the guidance of technological transfer are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the A.I. impacts on the process of the division of labor; using automated techniques to generate expert systems for R&D project monitoring; and intelligent support to decision making process.
This compilation is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on the nature of economics and artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
Keynote Address
Trends in Cognitive Science and Technology
Invited Lectures
Providing Statistical Expertise for Economics and Business Analysis
Design of Intelligent Dialogue in D.S.S.
The Edsel Syndrome, or; it is Hard to Give Up a Promising, but Still Fruitless Large Investment
E.S. for the Analysis and Synthesis of Strategic Policy
New Modeling Methods for Complex Systems
The A.I. Impacts on the Process of the Division of Labor
Individual Alienation and Systems Intelligence
Qualitative Modeling of Economic Studies
An Artificial Intelligence Tool for the Simulation of Complex Systems: The Multi-Expert System
How can Creativity and Automation Get Along: A Contribution to Design Methods
Intelligent Information Systems for Economic Studies
Intelligent Management Systems: Design and Implementation
Using Automated Techniques to Generate an Expert Systems for R&D Project Monitoring
Basic Propositions for Intelligent Systems Design Methods
Economic Large Data and Knowledge Bases
Knowledge Bases for Nuclear Plants
Knowledge Representation and Reasoning in an Intelligent Documentary System
Expert Systems for Confirmatory Data Analysis
Knowledge-Based Analysis of Socio-Economic Panel Data
Decision Support System
Intelligent Support to Decision Making Process
Enterprise-Wide Information Management Consultant: A Functional Overview
A Decision Theoretic Perspective of the Integrated Human-Machine Information Processor
Decision Support Systems (DSS): A Knowledge Oriented Approach
Macro Economic and Forecast Modeling
Macro-Economic Forecasting and Expert Systems
Artificial Intelligence for Transaction Cost Economizing
Economics as Reasoning on a Qualitative Model
Trader: A Knowledge Based System for Trading in Markets
Planning and Control Intelligent Systems
Planning for and Control of Intelligent Systems
Knowledge-Based Evaluation of Strategic Investments
Enterprise-Wide Information Management: An Expert System for Assessing Organizational Functioning and Problem Areas
A Logical Theory of Decision on Finite Fields
Design of Market and Financial Model
S.E.A.C.: An Expert System for Loan Granting
Criteria to Select Expert Systems for Business Use
On Distributing the Intelligence of Economic Processes
Large Organizational Systems
Developments and Applications of Expert Systems in Germany
A Hybrid Approach to Information and Decision Support Systems: Hazardous Substances and Industrial Risk Management
Design Organizational Structures: An Expert System Methods
A Reasoning System for the Guidance of Technological Transfer
Enterprise-Wide Information Management Consultant: Use of Expert Systems in Business Administration Functions
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191065