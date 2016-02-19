Economics and Artificial Intelligence documents the proceedings of the IFAC/IFORS/IFIP/IASC/AFCET Conference held in Aix-en-Provence, France on September 2-4, 1986.

This book discusses the design of intelligent dialogue in D.S.S. qualitative modeling of economic studies; basic propositions for intelligent systems design methods; and expert systems for confirmatory data analysis. The artificial intelligence for transaction cost economizing; knowledge-based evaluation of strategic investments; and reasoning system for the guidance of technological transfer are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the A.I. impacts on the process of the division of labor; using automated techniques to generate expert systems for R&D project monitoring; and intelligent support to decision making process.

This compilation is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on the nature of economics and artificial intelligence.