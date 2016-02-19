Economics and Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080343501, 9781483191065

Economics and Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC/IFORS/IFIP/IASC/AFCET Conference, Aix-en-Provence, France, 2—4 September 1986

Editors: Jean-Louis Roos
eBook ISBN: 9781483191065
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 210
Description

Economics and Artificial Intelligence documents the proceedings of the IFAC/IFORS/IFIP/IASC/AFCET Conference held in Aix-en-Provence, France on September 2-4, 1986.

This book discusses the design of intelligent dialogue in D.S.S. qualitative modeling of economic studies; basic propositions for intelligent systems design methods; and expert systems for confirmatory data analysis. The artificial intelligence for transaction cost economizing; knowledge-based evaluation of strategic investments; and reasoning system for the guidance of technological transfer are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the A.I. impacts on the process of the division of labor; using automated techniques to generate expert systems for R&D project monitoring; and intelligent support to decision making process.

This compilation is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on the nature of economics and artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents


Keynote Address

Trends in Cognitive Science and Technology

Invited Lectures

Providing Statistical Expertise for Economics and Business Analysis

Design of Intelligent Dialogue in D.S.S.

The Edsel Syndrome, or; it is Hard to Give Up a Promising, but Still Fruitless Large Investment

E.S. for the Analysis and Synthesis of Strategic Policy

New Modeling Methods for Complex Systems

The A.I. Impacts on the Process of the Division of Labor

Individual Alienation and Systems Intelligence

Qualitative Modeling of Economic Studies

An Artificial Intelligence Tool for the Simulation of Complex Systems: The Multi-Expert System

How can Creativity and Automation Get Along: A Contribution to Design Methods

Intelligent Information Systems for Economic Studies

Intelligent Management Systems: Design and Implementation

Using Automated Techniques to Generate an Expert Systems for R&D Project Monitoring

Basic Propositions for Intelligent Systems Design Methods

Economic Large Data and Knowledge Bases

Knowledge Bases for Nuclear Plants

Knowledge Representation and Reasoning in an Intelligent Documentary System

Expert Systems for Confirmatory Data Analysis

Knowledge-Based Analysis of Socio-Economic Panel Data

Decision Support System

Intelligent Support to Decision Making Process

Enterprise-Wide Information Management Consultant: A Functional Overview

A Decision Theoretic Perspective of the Integrated Human-Machine Information Processor

Decision Support Systems (DSS): A Knowledge Oriented Approach

Macro Economic and Forecast Modeling

Macro-Economic Forecasting and Expert Systems

Artificial Intelligence for Transaction Cost Economizing

Economics as Reasoning on a Qualitative Model

Trader: A Knowledge Based System for Trading in Markets

Planning and Control Intelligent Systems

Planning for and Control of Intelligent Systems

Knowledge-Based Evaluation of Strategic Investments

Enterprise-Wide Information Management: An Expert System for Assessing Organizational Functioning and Problem Areas

A Logical Theory of Decision on Finite Fields

Design of Market and Financial Model

S.E.A.C.: An Expert System for Loan Granting

Criteria to Select Expert Systems for Business Use

On Distributing the Intelligence of Economic Processes

Large Organizational Systems

Developments and Applications of Expert Systems in Germany

A Hybrid Approach to Information and Decision Support Systems: Hazardous Substances and Industrial Risk Management

Design Organizational Structures: An Expert System Methods

A Reasoning System for the Guidance of Technological Transfer

Enterprise-Wide Information Management Consultant: Use of Expert Systems in Business Administration Functions

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Jean-Louis Roos

