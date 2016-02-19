Economic Structure and Performance
Economic Structure and Performance: Essays in Honor of Hollis B. Chenery briefly reviews the work of Hollis Chenery in the field of economics. This book discusses the underlying themes in Chenery's work, including structure, strategy, adjustment, and models.
Organized into four parts encompassing 26 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the patterns of structural change and their relation to growth. This text then examines the objectives, measures, and implementation of policy, as well as administrative capabilities and cultural characteristics. Other chapters compare Chenery's econometric analysis of development patterns with the historical analyses and suggest that the two approaches complement each other. This book discusses as well the persistence of disequilibrium in segments of the economy. The final chapter deals with simple criteria for detecting critical interdependencies and a formula for measuring their welfare consequences.
This book is a valuable resource for economists, industrialists, foreign capitalists, and social scientists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Publications of Hollis B. Chenery
Part I Structure
1. The Chenery Analysis and Some Other Considerations
Introduction
Comparison of Egypt and Korea
Differences in Goals
Differences in Managing Public Enterprise
Differences in Managing the Incentives to Private Enterprise
Differences in Managing the Implementation of Policy
Differences in the Management of Planning
The Cultural Milieu
Notes
References
2. Typology in Development Theory: Retrospective and Prospects
Introduction
Convergent Approaches Outlined
A Brief Demonstration of the Comparative Historical Analysis Approach
Prospects
Notes
References
3. Patterns of Economic Growth, 1850-1914, or Chenery-Syrquin in Historical Perspective
Introduction
Method
Data
Statistical Results: All Countries
Comparison of Historical with Contemporary Patterns
Typologies of Industrialization
Conclusions
Appendix A: Summary Definitions of Classificatory Indicators
Notes
References
4. Resource Reallocation and Productivity Growth
Introduction
Labor Shifts and the Growth of Labor Productivity: Partial Measures
Resource Reallocation and Total Factor Productivity Growth
The Gains from Reallocation: Empirical Results
Conclusions
Appendix A
Notes
References
5. Class Alliances and Surplus Labor Time
Introduction
Surplus Labor Time
Class and State Incomes
Alliance and Conflict
Notes
References
6. Some Elements of a Marxist Theory of Socialist Economic Development
Introduction: Assumptions and Definitions
A Model of Socialist and Communist Goals
Strategies for Attaining Socialism
The Strategy of Socialist Transformation
The Strategy of Raising the Productive Forces
Combined and Mixed Strategies
Productive Forces and Relations of Production
Conclusions
Notes
Part II Strategy
7. Comparative Advantage and Development Policy 20 Years Later
Introduction
Trade Policy versus Growth, circa 1960
Experience with Export-Led Growth
Inner- and Outer-Oriented Strategies Contrasted
Why is Performance Different?
Summary and Conclusions
Notes
References
8. Development Problems of the Mineral-Rich Countries
Introduction
Mineral Policy Problems in General
The Nature of Mining Projects
The Automatic Adjustment Mechanism in MRCs
Some Implications
Notes
References
9. Step-by-Step Liberalization of a Controlled Economy: Experience in Egypt
Liberalization as a Step-by-Step Process
The System of Economic Controls in Egypt in the Early 1970s
Macroeconomic Trends during Liberalization
Liberalization of Exchange Controls and Exchange Rates
Liberalization of Arrangements for Private Companies
The Liberalization of Other Areas
Reasonable Principles for Liberalization
Notes
References
10. The Future of Incomes Policies
Introduction
Income Markets Are Imperfect
Incomes Policies Are Indispensable
Not To Be Restricted to Wages
Incomes from Professions; Residual Incomes
Social Productivity as a Possible Criterion
References
11. Urbanization and Income Distribution: The Case of Taiwan, 1966-1980
Introduction
A Classification of Sectors by Degrees of Urbanization
Income Disparities by Urbanization
Effects of Changes in the Sectoral Distribution on Changes in the Economy
Urbanization and the Standard of Living
Reasons for the Relatively Equitable Distribution
Conclusions
Notes
References
12. Reciprocal Trade Growth: The Latin American Integration Experience
Introduction
The Benefits of Economic Integration in a Two-Gap Model
The Evolution of the Latin American Free Trade Association
Implications
Notes
References
Part III Adjustment
13. Growth with Limited Supplies of Foreign Exchange: A Reappraisal of the Two-Gap Model
Introduction
Growth and Aid
Growth and Debt
Conclusions
Notes
References
14. Capital, Foreign Exchange, and Growth: The Two-Gap and Labor-Income-Floor Views
Introduction
The Simplified LIF and Two-Gap Models
The Impact of Aid on the Economy
Impacts of Aid in the LIF and Two-Gap Models: A Comparison
Conclusion
Notes
References
15. What Role Does Equity Play in the International Distribution of Development Aid?
Introduction
The Model
Functional Forms
Data
Basic Estimates with Neither Country-Specific Nor Period Effects
Extended Model Estimates with Country-Specific and Year-Specific Effects
Summary
Notes
References
16. Adjustment Policies and Development Strategies in Sub-Saharan Africa, 1973-1978
Introduction
Analyzing External Shocks and Adjustment Policies in Oil-Importing Sub-Saharan African Countries
The Balance-of-Payments Effects of External Shocks
The Balance-of-Payments Effects of the Policies Applied
Alternative Development Strategies: An Evaluation
Conclusions
Notes
References
17. The 1940s in Latin America
Introduction
External Shocks and Trends
Policies
Performance
The 1940s Legacy
References
18. Petrodollars and the Different Growth Performance of Industrial and Middle-Income Countries in the 1970s
Introduction
Production, Investment, and the Balance of Payment
Determining the Real Interest Rate in a Multicountry Model
The Different Response of Industrial and Middle-Income Countries
Comparative Empirical Evidence
Concluding Remarks
Notes
References
19. A Multisector Approach to Global Econometric Modeling, with Special Reference to Heavy Industries
Introduction
The Model
Empirical Results
Global Simulation of the U.S. Discount Rate Reduction
Concluding Remarks
Notes
References
Part IV Models
20. North-South Trade, Capital Flows, and Economic Growth: An Almost Neoclassical Model
Introduction
Key Assumptions: Single-Period Constraints
Intertemporal Relations
Numerical Assumptions
Reference Case Results
Alternative Rates of Capital Flows
Extensions and Suggestions for Additional Research
References
21. Equilibrium and Prices in Multisector Models
Introduction
Optimization and Market Equilibrium
Competitive Equilibrium Models
Model Specification and Empirical Solution
Prices in Planning Models
Macroeconomic Equilibrium
Conclusion
Notes
References
22. On the Uses and Abuses of Economywide Models in Development Policy Analysis
Introduction
CGEs as Static Models
Time and Money
Income Distribution
Some Possible Uses of CGEs
Consistent Plans
Concluding Discussion
Notes
References
23. Consequences of Changes in Subsidy Policy: The Egyptian Case
Introduction
The Magnitude and Distribution of Subsidies in Egypt
Microeconomic Theory and the Design of Tests of Changes in Subsidy Policy
Tests of the Consequences of Subsidy Adjustments
Conclusions
Notes
References
24. Macroeconomic Adjustment in a Computable General Equilibrium Model for India
Introduction
Real-Side Adjustment
Adjustment with Several Sectors
Money and Interest
The India Model (Jacobian)
Numerical Results: Investment Increase and Devaluation
The Role of Money
Further Observations
Notes
References
25. Active Life Profiles for Different Social Groups
Principles of Construction
The Background to the Development of Life Profiles
The International Research Program
Practical Problems
Preliminary Results
Index Number Construction
Research Possibilities
Costs and Benefits of Constructing Life Profiles
Notes
References
Appendix: Life Profiles and Transition Matrices in Organizing Sociodemographic Data (by Richard Stone)
26. "The Interdependence of Investment Decisions" Revisited
Introduction
Statement of the Mixed Integer Programming Model
A Criterion for Isolating Make-Buy Interdependence
Cost Implications of Neglecting Interdependence
Extensions and Limitations
Appendix: An Algorithm for Solution cum Problem Reduction
Notes
References
Index
