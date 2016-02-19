Economic Sociology introduces the student to the main conceptions of economic sociology; illustrates the application of the concepts and theories of economic sociology; and critiques the growing literature that uses economic sociology in the explanation of macroscopic social phenomena, mostly deriving from the Marxist tradition. The book features chapters that discusses the ecological analysis of societies; how economic objectives get translated into requirements on social relations; the basic structure of claims on the flow of benefits from economic enterprises; the reproduction of relations of production; and the general problem of creating a set of roles for new generations to occupy in such a way as to reproduce the basic structure of the economic system, and the shaping of the flow of children's socialization and placement and of adult careers so that the roles will be filled. The text will be interesting to political scientists, economists, and historians.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

1. The Economic Sociology of Neo-Marxism

The Sociology of the Enterprise in Marx

Paige and Agricultural Enterprise

Skocpol and Political Components of Modes of Production

Immanuel Wallerstein and The World System

Roles in the Enterprise and Social Class

An Assessment of Neo-Marxism

Outline

2. Ecology

Environment and Society

External Economies of Activities

Access to An Environment

Ecological Analysis of Activities

Ecological Organization and Stratification

Ecology of Karimojong Society

Ecology of French Society

Ecology of American Society

Ecology and The Role of Nature in Economic Sociology

3. Technology and Manipulation of the Environment

The Social Impact of Technology

Herding Technology in Karimoja

Eighteenth-Century France: A Grain Technology With Imperial Ambitions

The United States: Modern Technology With School-Taught Practitioners

Technology and Social Structure

General Components of Technology

4. Economic Organization

The Property System

The Embedding of Property Rights in Administrative Systems

The Social Structure of Labor Markets

Division of Benefits

Flows of Income

Summary

Economic Organization of the Karimojong

The Organization of Work in the Old Regime

The Economic Organization of American Society

Social Relations of Production

5. Peopling the Social Structure

Population Theory

Social Continuity Among the Karimojong

Agrarian Population Organization in Eighteenth-Century France

Population and the Labor Force in American Society

Population and Economy

6. Toward A Theory of Modes of Production

What Social Unit Has A Mode of Production?

Concrete Social Formations

An Excursus On Modes of Destruction

Economics, Individual Motivations, and Institutional Variety

Societal Variations in Class Relations

References

Index

