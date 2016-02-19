Economic Sociology
1st Edition
Economic Sociology introduces the student to the main conceptions of economic sociology; illustrates the application of the concepts and theories of economic sociology; and critiques the growing literature that uses economic sociology in the explanation of macroscopic social phenomena, mostly deriving from the Marxist tradition. The book features chapters that discusses the ecological analysis of societies; how economic objectives get translated into requirements on social relations; the basic structure of claims on the flow of benefits from economic enterprises; the reproduction of relations of production; and the general problem of creating a set of roles for new generations to occupy in such a way as to reproduce the basic structure of the economic system, and the shaping of the flow of children's socialization and placement and of adult careers so that the roles will be filled. The text will be interesting to political scientists, economists, and historians.
Contents
Preface
1. The Economic Sociology of Neo-Marxism
The Sociology of the Enterprise in Marx
Paige and Agricultural Enterprise
Skocpol and Political Components of Modes of Production
Immanuel Wallerstein and The World System
Roles in the Enterprise and Social Class
An Assessment of Neo-Marxism
Outline
2. Ecology
Environment and Society
External Economies of Activities
Access to An Environment
Ecological Analysis of Activities
Ecological Organization and Stratification
Ecology of Karimojong Society
Ecology of French Society
Ecology of American Society
Ecology and The Role of Nature in Economic Sociology
3. Technology and Manipulation of the Environment
The Social Impact of Technology
Herding Technology in Karimoja
Eighteenth-Century France: A Grain Technology With Imperial Ambitions
The United States: Modern Technology With School-Taught Practitioners
Technology and Social Structure
General Components of Technology
4. Economic Organization
The Property System
The Embedding of Property Rights in Administrative Systems
The Social Structure of Labor Markets
Division of Benefits
Flows of Income
Summary
Economic Organization of the Karimojong
The Organization of Work in the Old Regime
The Economic Organization of American Society
Social Relations of Production
5. Peopling the Social Structure
Population Theory
Social Continuity Among the Karimojong
Agrarian Population Organization in Eighteenth-Century France
Population and the Labor Force in American Society
Population and Economy
6. Toward A Theory of Modes of Production
What Social Unit Has A Mode of Production?
Concrete Social Formations
An Excursus On Modes of Destruction
Economics, Individual Motivations, and Institutional Variety
Societal Variations in Class Relations
References
Index
Arthur L. Stinchcombe
Charles Tilly
University of Michigan, U.S.A.
Edward Shorter
University of Toronto, Canada