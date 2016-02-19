Economic Issues and Political Conflict: US—Latin American Relations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408108072, 9781483100623

Economic Issues and Political Conflict: US—Latin American Relations

1st Edition

Editors: Jorge I. Domínguez
eBook ISBN: 9781483100623
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th September 1982
Page Count: 254
Description

Economic Issues and Political Conflict: US-Latin American Relations is a collaborated work from different experts that discusses the economic and political relations and policies of Latin American countries with the United States of America and how it changed over the years. The book covers topics such as the history of the US-Latin American economic policies; US policy in relation to the Latin American countries; and the attitudes of Latin American national businesses toward multinational enterprises. The book also covers the business policies, industrial exports, and trade negotiations of Latin-American countries with the United States and the US-Latin American technology transfer relations. The text is recommended for political analysts, economists, and historians, especially those who would like to know more about the economic and political relationship between US and Latin American countries.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 Introduction

2 Business Nationalism: Latin American National Business Attitudes and Behavior Toward Multinational Enterprises

3 Public Policy, Foreign Investment and Implementation Style in Mexico

4 Venezuelan Foreign Economic Policy and The United States

5 Latin American Industrial Exports and Trade Negotiations with the United States

6 The Transformation of US-Latin American Technology Transfer Relations: The First Stage Debra

7 The Costs and Benefits of Paying More Attention to Latin America

Index


Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483100623

About the Editor

Jorge I. Domínguez

