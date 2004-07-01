Economic Impacts of Intelligent Transportation Systems, Volume 8
1st Edition
Innovations and Case Studies
Table of Contents
Foreword by Authors. (Bekiaris, Nakanishi). Introduction and Background.Introduction to ITS. (Nakanishi). Framework for an Economic Evaluation of Transportation Investments. (Moor, Pozdena). The Relevant Technologies and Market. ITS Clustering and Terminology: One Concept with Many Meanings. (Bekiaris-Panou). The Emerging Market of Infomobility Services. (Kauber). Evaluation Techniques / Methodologies. Cost Benefit Analysis. The Application and Limitations of Cost-Benefit Assessment (CBA) for Intelligent Transport Systems. (Stevens). Role of Discount Rates and Pilot Projects in ITS- Project Cba. (Nokala). Analytical Alternatives in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Evaluation. (Haynes, Li). Multi-Criteria Analysis. The Applicability of Multicriteria-Analysis to the Evaluation of Intelligent Transport Systems(ITS). (Brucker). Data Envelopment Analysis. Performance Assessment of Intelligent Transportation Systems Using Data Envelopment Analysis. (Nakanishi, Falcocchio). Other. Framework for Investment Decision-Making under Risk and Uncertainty for Infrastructure Asset Management.(Piyatrapoomi et al.). Estimation of Economic Impact of VMS Route Guidance using Microsimulation.(Ozbay-Bartin). Case Studies – Incident Freeway Management. An Incident Delay Model for the Evaluation of Incident Management Strategies. (Qi, Teng). The Safety Benefits of Freeway Management Systems and Motorist Assistance Patrols. (Olmstead). Case Studies – Electronic Toll Collection and CVO. Technology Considerations for the Implementation of a Statewide Road User Fee System. (Bertini, Rufulo). Active DSRC Application for ITS and Economic Evaluation in Korea. (Kim, Kang). A Benefit/Cost Analysis of the Commercial Vehicle Information Systems and Networks (Cvisn) Program. (Brand, Parody). Case Studies – Public Transport. Prioritizing Technologies: Incorporating its and Telematics Projects into Public Transport. (Marx). Perceived Benefits of Improved Information Exchange – A Case Study on Rail and Intermodal Transports. (Gustafsson). Case Studies – ADAS and Driver/Traveler Information. The Strategic Evaluation of New Technologies through Multicriteria Analysis: The Advisors Case. (Macharis). Costs and Benefits of Information Technology Systems and their Application in the Infomobility Services: The TRAVEL-GUIDE approach. (Naniopoulos). Case Studies – other. On Balancing Costs and Benefits in Applying Vr/Ve Tools in the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector. (Amditis). a Vehicle Motion Simulator, Vemosim, Combined with Digital Road Data - A New Way for Quantifying Impacts of its and other Measures. (Sauna-aho). Assessing the Impact of ITS on the Overall Economy. Assessing Impact of its on Japan’s Economy Using a Computable General Equilibrium Model. (Kawakami et al.). Productivity Benefits and Cost Efficiencies from ITS Applications to Public Transit: The Evaluation of AVL. (Gillen et al.). Planning Perspective and Policy Recommendations. Evaluating Benefits and Costs of Intelligent Transportation Systems Elements from a Planning Perspective. (Claude Thill). ITS Implementation: From Impact Assessment to Policy Recommendations. (Bekiaris-Stevens-Wiethoff). Conclusion by Authors.(Bekiaris, Nakanishi).
Description
There are unique complexities associated with the economic valuation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and telematics. Traditional methods of quantitative analysis may not be appropriate in accurately and reliably assessing the economic impacts of these technologies. Although advanced transportation and related technologies are being planned and deployed at an increasingly rapid pace, many of the technologies are still relatively new, and their use may not be widespread. Much of the initial information and statistics gathered have been anecdotal and have focused more on benefits rather than costs. Therefore, difficulties arise due to the lack of historical data and 'lessons learned' from which to draw upon. In addition, compared with traditional transportation infrastructure, ITS technologies have different life cycles, cost structures, and a number of interrelated elements. This book addresses these concerns and proposes new economic assessment techniques as well as modifications to existing ones. Included are case studies from a multitude of North American, European, and Asian nations and major metropolitan areas covering a wide range of ITS technologies including freeway management, electronic toll collection, advanced driver assistance systems, and traveller information systems.
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in transportation, civil servants, policy makers and consultants.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2004
- Published:
- 1st July 2004
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472577
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762309788
Reviews
"...a welcome addition tot he Research in Transportation series." -Yupo Chan, JOURNAL OF TRANSPORTATION AND STATISTICS (v8 n1, 2005)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
E Bekiaris Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Research and Technology Hellas, Thessaloniki, Greece
Y J Nakanishi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Polytechnic University, NY, USA