Economic Impacts of Intelligent Transportation Systems, Volume 8

Foreword by Authors. (Bekiaris, Nakanishi). Introduction and Background.Introduction to ITS. (Nakanishi). Framework for an Economic Evaluation of Transportation Investments. (Moor, Pozdena). The Relevant Technologies and Market. ITS Clustering and Terminology: One Concept with Many Meanings. (Bekiaris-Panou). The Emerging Market of Infomobility Services. (Kauber). Evaluation Techniques / Methodologies. Cost Benefit Analysis. The Application and Limitations of Cost-Benefit Assessment (CBA) for Intelligent Transport Systems. (Stevens). Role of Discount Rates and Pilot Projects in ITS- Project Cba. (Nokala). Analytical Alternatives in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Evaluation. (Haynes, Li). Multi-Criteria Analysis. The Applicability of Multicriteria-Analysis to the Evaluation of Intelligent Transport Systems(ITS). (Brucker). Data Envelopment Analysis. Performance Assessment of Intelligent Transportation Systems Using Data Envelopment Analysis. (Nakanishi, Falcocchio). Other. Framework for Investment Decision-Making under Risk and Uncertainty for Infrastructure Asset Management.(Piyatrapoomi et al.). Estimation of Economic Impact of VMS Route Guidance using Microsimulation.(Ozbay-Bartin). Case Studies – Incident Freeway Management. An Incident Delay Model for the Evaluation of Incident Management Strategies. (Qi, Teng). The Safety Benefits of Freeway Management Systems and Motorist Assistance Patrols. (Olmstead). Case Studies – Electronic Toll Collection and CVO. Technology Considerations for the Implementation of a Statewide Road User Fee System. (Bertini, Rufulo). Active DSRC Application for ITS and Economic Evaluation in Korea. (Kim, Kang). A Benefit/Cost Analysis of the Commercial Vehicle Information Systems and Networks (Cvisn) Program. (Brand, Parody). Case Studies – Public Transport. Prioritizing Technologies: Incorporating its and Telematics Projects into Public Transport. (Marx). Perceived Benefits of Improved Information Exchange – A Case Study on Rail and Intermodal Transports. (Gustafsson). Case Studies – ADAS and Driver/Traveler Information. The Strategic Evaluation of New Technologies through Multicriteria Analysis: The Advisors Case. (Macharis). Costs and Benefits of Information Technology Systems and their Application in the Infomobility Services: The TRAVEL-GUIDE approach. (Naniopoulos). Case Studies – other. On Balancing Costs and Benefits in Applying Vr/Ve Tools in the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector. (Amditis). a Vehicle Motion Simulator, Vemosim, Combined with Digital Road Data - A New Way for Quantifying Impacts of its and other Measures. (Sauna-aho). Assessing the Impact of ITS on the Overall Economy. Assessing Impact of its on Japan’s Economy Using a Computable General Equilibrium Model. (Kawakami et al.). Productivity Benefits and Cost Efficiencies from ITS Applications to Public Transit: The Evaluation of AVL. (Gillen et al.). Planning Perspective and Policy Recommendations. Evaluating Benefits and Costs of Intelligent Transportation Systems Elements from a Planning Perspective. (Claude Thill). ITS Implementation: From Impact Assessment to Policy Recommendations. (Bekiaris-Stevens-Wiethoff). Conclusion by Authors.(Bekiaris, Nakanishi).