Economic Growth and Short-Term Equilibrium, Volume 35B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Abbreviated Contents: Volume B: Economic Growth and Short-Term Equilibrium. Introduction to the Series. Preface. Introduction. Chapter 5. Economic Growth: Normative Theory. Part 1. Modelling Growth. Discounting. Part 2. Constant Investment Rates. Tendency to a steady growth. Part 3. Optimal Growth. Unlimited optimal programmes. Part 4. The Use of Natural Resources. Sharing a cake between generations. Part 5. The Discount Rate and Public Sector Investments. Public and private discount rates. Part 6. Monetary Growth Theory and Financial Policy. Full employment growth. Chapter 6. Economic Growth: Positive Theory. Part 1. Building Theory from History. Quantitative history. Part 2. Saving and Capital Accumulation. Capital accumulation. Part 3. Income Distribution. The subsistence wage. Part 4. Balanced Growth. Mutual adjustments of saving and investment. Part 5. Classical Growth, Expectations and Stability. Saving and overlapping generations. Part 6. Overaccumulation of Capital? Definition of overaccumulation. Part 7. Endogenous Accumulation of Knowledge and other External Economies. Product innovation. Part 8. Evolutionism, Disequilibria and Cumulative Processes. Challenging features. Part 9. Progress in the Empirical Knowledge of Economic Growth. Growth accounting. Chapter 7. Short-Term Equilibrium. Part 1. A Framework for the Study of Macroeconomic Consistency Requirements. Household behaviour. Part 2. Output Volume or Price Level. Multiplier theory. Part 3. Early Conceptual and Empirical Clarifications. The classical dichotomy. Part 4. Unemployment and Price Rigidity. Repressed inflation. Part 5. Looking Beyond the Short Term. A Keynesian depression. Part 6. Search for New Models. Coordination failures. Part 7. Changing Views about Economic Policies. The role of bank loans in monetary policy. Author Index (Volume 35A & 35B). Subject Index (Volume 35A & 35B).
