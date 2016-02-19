Economic Evaluation of Soviet Socialism
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies
Description
Economic Evaluation of Soviet Socialism examines the economic achievements of Soviet socialism from a variety of perspectives. The Soviet Union's failure to eliminate inflation and its implications for the economy are considered in comparison to a capitalist developed or industrializing economy. The effects of inflation on welfare and efficiency are also discussed. This book is comprised of eight chapters and opens by sketching the distinguishing characteristics of Soviet socialism as well as six major sources of interest in the evaluation of Soviet socialism. The next section deals with three kinds of issues relating to Soviet socialist performance: organizational-structural aspects, economic growth, and efficiency. Questions such as whether the Soviet economy may have been able to obviate the traditional undesirable consequences of inflation are addressed. The growth of the economy and of important macroeconomic aggregates, such as national income, industrial production, and consumption, is also analyzed. The remaining chapters focus on economic efficiency in agriculture and industry in relation to the Soviet price mechanism. This monograph will be of interest to economists, social scientists, policymakers, and government officials.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Tables
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Distinguishing Characteristics of Soviet Socialism
Sources of Interest in the Study of Soviet Socialism
Issues to be Studied
Chapter 2. Organizational and Structural Characteristics
Control of Cycles
Unemployment
Inflation
Income Distribution
Ability to Make Decisions or "Executive Ability"
Chapter 3. Economic Growth
Shortcomings in Soviet Measures of Macroeconomic Aggregates
Consumption
Industrial Growth
Growth of National Income
International Comparisons of Economic Growth
Appendix: Graphical Presentation of the Index Number Problem
Chapter 4. Spatial Efficiency
Transportation Efficiency
Location
Political-Military Justification for the Distribution of Investment
Efficiency of Investment Allocation Subject to Non-economic Constraints
Conclusion
Chapter 5. Efficiency in Agriculture
Classification and Definitions of Inefficiency
Technical Incompetence
Incentive Structure Inefficiency
Macro Intrasectoral Inefficiency
Intersectoral Inefficiency
Prospects
A Systemic Comparison
Chapter 6. Efficiency in Industry
Behavioral Analysis of Industrial Managers
Macro Productivity Measurement
Empirical Analysis of Individual Industries
Summary of Postwar Development of the Cement Industry
Conclusion
Chapter 7. The Price Mechanism and Economic Efficiency
Some Problems in the Capitalist Price System
The Soviet Price Mechanism
Analysis of Soviet Capital Charges
(Non-Capital) Resource Rents
Conclusion
Chapter 8. Conclusion
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145198