Economic Evaluation of Soviet Socialism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238708, 9781483145198

Economic Evaluation of Soviet Socialism

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies

Authors: Alan Abouchar
eBook ISBN: 9781483145198
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 168
Description

Economic Evaluation of Soviet Socialism examines the economic achievements of Soviet socialism from a variety of perspectives. The Soviet Union's failure to eliminate inflation and its implications for the economy are considered in comparison to a capitalist developed or industrializing economy. The effects of inflation on welfare and efficiency are also discussed. This book is comprised of eight chapters and opens by sketching the distinguishing characteristics of Soviet socialism as well as six major sources of interest in the evaluation of Soviet socialism. The next section deals with three kinds of issues relating to Soviet socialist performance: organizational-structural aspects, economic growth, and efficiency. Questions such as whether the Soviet economy may have been able to obviate the traditional undesirable consequences of inflation are addressed. The growth of the economy and of important macroeconomic aggregates, such as national income, industrial production, and consumption, is also analyzed. The remaining chapters focus on economic efficiency in agriculture and industry in relation to the Soviet price mechanism. This monograph will be of interest to economists, social scientists, policymakers, and government officials.

Table of Contents


List of Figures and Tables

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Distinguishing Characteristics of Soviet Socialism

Sources of Interest in the Study of Soviet Socialism

Issues to be Studied

Chapter 2. Organizational and Structural Characteristics

Control of Cycles

Unemployment

Inflation

Income Distribution

Ability to Make Decisions or "Executive Ability"

Chapter 3. Economic Growth

Shortcomings in Soviet Measures of Macroeconomic Aggregates

Consumption

Industrial Growth

Growth of National Income

International Comparisons of Economic Growth

Appendix: Graphical Presentation of the Index Number Problem

Chapter 4. Spatial Efficiency

Transportation Efficiency

Location

Political-Military Justification for the Distribution of Investment

Efficiency of Investment Allocation Subject to Non-economic Constraints

Conclusion

Chapter 5. Efficiency in Agriculture

Classification and Definitions of Inefficiency

Technical Incompetence

Incentive Structure Inefficiency

Macro Intrasectoral Inefficiency

Intersectoral Inefficiency

Prospects

A Systemic Comparison

Chapter 6. Efficiency in Industry

Behavioral Analysis of Industrial Managers

Macro Productivity Measurement

Empirical Analysis of Individual Industries

Summary of Postwar Development of the Cement Industry

Conclusion

Chapter 7. The Price Mechanism and Economic Efficiency

Some Problems in the Capitalist Price System

The Soviet Price Mechanism

Analysis of Soviet Capital Charges

(Non-Capital) Resource Rents

Conclusion

Chapter 8. Conclusion

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

168
English
© Pergamon 1979
Pergamon
9781483145198

About the Author

Alan Abouchar

