Economic Evaluation in Genomic and Precision Medicine
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to economic evaluation in health sciences
2. Basics in Precision Medicine
3. Economic evaluation tools for medical interventions
4. Methodological approaches in economic evaluation: Practical steps to perform an economic evaluation analysis in genomics
5. Economic Evaluation of Genomic Trial Designs
6. Economic evaluation of genome-guided treatment in cardiology
7. Economic evaluation of genome-guided treatment in oncology
8. Economic evaluation to solve the diagnostic odyssey in rare diseases
9. Economic evaluation of genome-guided treatment in other medical disciplines
10. Economic evaluation in genomics: Insights from developing countries
11. Economic models for cost-effectiveness analysis in genomic medicine
12. Health technology assessment of next-generation genomics technologies
13. Ethical aspects in economic evaluation in genomics
14. Policy and stakeholders in economic evaluation in genomics
15. Pricing and reimbursement in genomic medicine
16. The present and future of economics in genomics
Description
With Economic Evaluation in Genomic and Precision Medicine editors Christina Mitropoulou, George Patrinos, Sarah Wordsworth, and James Buchanan have provided an in-depth examination of essential concepts, protocols, and applications of economic evaluation in genomic and precision medicine. Contributions from leading international medical geneticists and health economists discuss how to effectively assess the costs and outcomes of different genomic care pathways, implement cost-effective medical interventions, and generally enhance the value of genomic and precision healthcare. Foundational chapters and discipline-specific case studies cover topics ranging from economic analysis of genomic trial design to health technology assessment of next-generation sequencing, ethical aspects, economic policy in genomic medicine, and pricing and reimbursement in clinical genomics. Here health economists will learn to apply sound economic analysis to precision medicine, and healthcare professionals and clinical researchers will discover methods to better assess the value of genomic diagnostics and improve clinical genomic practice and drug discovery.
Key Features
- Introduces clinicians, researchers, and students to essential concepts, protocols, and applications of economic evaluation in genomic and precision medicine
- Demonstrates through foundational chapters and discipline-specific case studies how to assess the relative costs and outcomes of different genomic care pathways and implement cost-effective budgets
- Establishes clear precedents for how genomic technologies can be leveraged to simultaneously reduce costs and enhance the value of healthcare
- Features contributions from leading international medical geneticists and health economists that are actively evolved in economic assessment of genomic and precision medicine
- Provides in-depth course material for professional, graduate, and undergraduate courses, examining innovative applications of economic evaluation in diverse clinical settings
Readership
Bioscientists; human geneticists; biotech industry professionals; undergraduate and graduate students in health economics and health sciences, namely medicine, pharmacy, genetics; clinicians and health managers; public health officers, health policy makers; governmental organizations; health care professionals; hospital managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133828
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Christina Mitropoulou Editor
Christina Mitropoulou is Managing Director and Principal Investigator at the Golden Helix Foundation (London, UK), a registered UK-Charity with Research and Educational activities in the field of Genomic and Personalized Medicine. Her research interests revolve around the health economic evaluation of genome-guided therapeutic interventions. Also, Christina Mitropoulou participates as Executive Committee member of the Ubiquitous Pharmacogenomics (U-PGx) project and coordinates the health economic evaluation of the PREPARE clinical study on pre-emptive Pharmacogenomics testing, involving approx. 8000 patients from 7 clinical sites and she is an active member of the Pharmacogenomics Access and Reimbursement Coalition. Christina Mitropoulou has published several original articles on this topic in leading scientific journals and has edited two textbooks on economic evaluation in Genomic Medicine that are published by Elsevier/Academic Press.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Golden Helix Foundation, London, UK
Sarah Wordsworth Editor
Sarah Wordsworth is at the University of Oxford, Medical Sciences Division, Nuffield Department of Population Health, Oxford, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, Medical Sciences Division, Nuffield Department of Population Health, Oxford, UK
James Buchanan Editor
James Buchanan PhD joined the Health Economics Research Centre in 2005 and works predominantly on projects examining the economics of translating genomic high-throughput technologies from research into clinical practice, especially in cancer and infectious disease. In 2011 he was awarded a National Institute for Health Research Doctoral Research Fellowship to undertake a PhD in Health Economics investigating issues related to the economic analysis of genomic diagnostic technologies for multifactorial genetic diseases in the UK NHS, based on a study evaluating a targeted array in haematological cancers. Previous genomics projects include an economic evaluation of the use of genetic testing to identify the somatic mutations that can cause common cancers, an economic evaluation of the use of genetic tests to identify gastrointestinal pathogens to improve hospital infection control practice, the development of an economic modelling framework to evaluate novel genomic diagnostic tools in inflammatory bowel disease, and a cost-effectiveness analysis of microarray technology in the UK National Health Service. His other interests include costing methodology and the valuation of patient preferences. He also teaches on a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the University of Oxford, and teaches advanced cost-effectiveness analysis methods to health economists and policy makers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Economics Research Centre, Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
George Patrinos Editor
George Patrinos is Professor of Pharmacogenomics at the University of Patras School of Health Sciences (Department of Pharmacy) in Patras, Greece with Adjunct positions in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates. His research interests span the fields of pharmacogenomics and personalised medicine, focused on psychiatric diseases and hemoglobinopathies, the implementation of genomics into healthcare, particularly for health systems in developing countries, the development of genomic databases and web-based translational tools for personalised medicine and the application of genomics in public health. George Patrinos has published more than 220 scientific papers in peer reviewed journals on topics related to genetics, genomic medicine, pharmacogenomics, molecular diagnostics, and social and economic evaluation for genomic medicine. He is also the editor of several textbooks published by Elsevier/Academic Press, including the renowned textbook "Molecular Diagnostics", published by Elsevier now in its third edition. He serves as Communicating and Associate Editor for several high impact scientific journals and he is co-organizer of the international meeting series “Golden Helix Conferences”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacy, University of Patras School of Health Sciences, Patras, Greece; United Arab Emirates University, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Pathology, Al-Ain, UAE and Erasmus University Medical Center, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Pathology – Bioinformatics Unit, Rotterdam, The Netherlands