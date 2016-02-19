Economic Aspects: Fisheries and Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121064105, 9780323154413

Economic Aspects: Fisheries and Culture

1st Edition

Editors: Anthony Jr. Provenzano
eBook ISBN: 9780323154413
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th December 1985
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 10: Economic Aspects: Fisheries and Culture focuses on economic aspects of elements of crustacean biology associated primarily with the production of human food, namely, fisheries and culture. Organized into five chapters, this book deals first with the groups comprising the commercially important shrimps and prawns and their near relatives, as well as the generally used fishing method. It then describes the role and impact of body form in the biology and especially the fisheries of crabs. Subsequent chapter centers on lobsters and their kin, particularly the impact on fisheries methods and management approaches of behavioral responses to environment, modes of reproduction, recruitment, and population dynamics. Culture methods and factors important in managing systems through water quality control are then reported. Lastly, large-scale culture of major decapod groups, including the general biological characteristics of decapods relevant to aquaculture, is presented. This book will help stimulate the further exploration of some of the most fascinating and exciting problems in applied crustacean biology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

General Acknowledgments

Preface to Volume 10

Classification of the Decapoda

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. Fisheries Biology of Shrimps and Shrimplike Animals

I. Introduction

II. Fishing Gear and Methods

III. Penaeid Shrimps

IV. Caridean Shrimps

V. Stomatopod and Zooplankton Fisheries

VI. Food Technology

VII. Perspectives

References

2. The Biology and Exploitation of Crabs

I. Crab Defined

II. Uniqueness of the Crab Form

III. Exploitation

IV. Summary

References

3. Fisheries Biology of Lobsters and Crayfishes

I. Introduction

II. General Biology

III. Population Dynamics

IV. The Fisheries

V. Perspectives

References

4. Culture of Crustaceans: General Principles

I. Purposes of Cultivation

II. Culture Systems and Their Management

III Criteria for Aquaculture Species: Characteristics of Crustaceans

IV. Seed Supplies

V. Growout

References

5. Commercial Culture of Decapod Crustaceans

I. Historical Development and General Introduction

II. Biology of Decapods as Related to Culture

III. Culture of Shrimps and Prawns

IV. Culture of Anomurans

V. Culture of Crabs

VI. Culture of Macruran Reptantia—The Lobsters and Their Kin

VII. Summary and Perspectives

References

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154413

About the Editor

Anthony Jr. Provenzano

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.