Economic Aspects: Fisheries and Culture
1st Edition
Description
The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 10: Economic Aspects: Fisheries and Culture focuses on economic aspects of elements of crustacean biology associated primarily with the production of human food, namely, fisheries and culture. Organized into five chapters, this book deals first with the groups comprising the commercially important shrimps and prawns and their near relatives, as well as the generally used fishing method. It then describes the role and impact of body form in the biology and especially the fisheries of crabs. Subsequent chapter centers on lobsters and their kin, particularly the impact on fisheries methods and management approaches of behavioral responses to environment, modes of reproduction, recruitment, and population dynamics. Culture methods and factors important in managing systems through water quality control are then reported. Lastly, large-scale culture of major decapod groups, including the general biological characteristics of decapods relevant to aquaculture, is presented. This book will help stimulate the further exploration of some of the most fascinating and exciting problems in applied crustacean biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
General Acknowledgments
Preface to Volume 10
Classification of the Decapoda
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Fisheries Biology of Shrimps and Shrimplike Animals
I. Introduction
II. Fishing Gear and Methods
III. Penaeid Shrimps
IV. Caridean Shrimps
V. Stomatopod and Zooplankton Fisheries
VI. Food Technology
VII. Perspectives
References
2. The Biology and Exploitation of Crabs
I. Crab Defined
II. Uniqueness of the Crab Form
III. Exploitation
IV. Summary
References
3. Fisheries Biology of Lobsters and Crayfishes
I. Introduction
II. General Biology
III. Population Dynamics
IV. The Fisheries
V. Perspectives
References
4. Culture of Crustaceans: General Principles
I. Purposes of Cultivation
II. Culture Systems and Their Management
III Criteria for Aquaculture Species: Characteristics of Crustaceans
IV. Seed Supplies
V. Growout
References
5. Commercial Culture of Decapod Crustaceans
I. Historical Development and General Introduction
II. Biology of Decapods as Related to Culture
III. Culture of Shrimps and Prawns
IV. Culture of Anomurans
V. Culture of Crabs
VI. Culture of Macruran Reptantia—The Lobsters and Their Kin
VII. Summary and Perspectives
References
Taxonomic Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 27th December 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154413