Economic Approaches to Environmental Problems
1st Edition
Techniques and Results of Empirical Analysis
Description
Fundamental Aspects of Pollution Control and Environmental Science, 3: Economic Approaches to Environmental Problems: Techniques and Results of Empirical Analysis focuses on the application of economic approaches in the management and control of environmental problems.
The book first offers information on the relationship of economics and the environment and environmental pollution and external effects. Discussions focus on concepts of the environment, environmental services, need for assessment methods, health effects of air pollution, and annoyance and other health effects due to aircraft noise. The text also examines the homogeneous pollution approach and monetary damage functions.
The publication takes a look at project evaluation and environmental deterioration and general-equilibrium assessment models. Topics include linear programming models, aggregation of flows of costs and benefits through time, projects, effects, and aggregation, and illustrations of cost benefit.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the economic approaches to environmental problems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Economics and the Environment
The Scope of Economic Analysis
Neoclassical Welfare Theory
Concepts of the Environment
Environmental Services
Environmental Decisionmaking
The Need for Assessment Methods
Some Alternative Views
References Chapter 1
Chapter 2. Environmental Pollution and External Effects
Introduction
External Effects Defined
Relevant External Effects
Pollution as External Effect
Physical Damage Functions
Some Health Effects of Air Pollution
Annoyance and Other Health Effects Due to Aircraft Noise
Some Conclusions
Literature Chapter
Chapter 3. Costs and Benefits of Pollution Control — The Homogeneous Pollution Approach
Introduction
a Model of Optimal Pollution
Ecologic and Economic Optima
Environmental Quality
Evaluation Problems
Final Remarks
Literature Chapter
Chapter 4. Monetary Damage Functions
Introduction
Neoclassical Value Judgments
Individual Monetary Damage Functions
Problems of Individual Welfare
Societal Damage Functions
Methods of Measuring Monetary Damage
Conclusions and Final Remarks
Appendix 4A. Pollution and House Prices
Appendix 4B. Welfare Effects of Noise
Appendix 4C. Estimates of Pollution Damage on Nationwide Scale
Literature Chapter 4
Chapter 5. Project Evaluation and Environmental Deterioration
Projects, Effects, Aggregation
Cost-Benefit Analysis As Applied Welfare Economics
The Basis For Evaluation
Distributional Problems
Aggregation of Flows of Costs and Benefits Through Time
Some Illustrations of Cost Benefit Analysis
Other Types of Single-Criteria Analysis
Multi-Criteria Analysis
Some Conclusions
Literature Chapter 5
Chapter 6. General-Equilibrium Assessment Models
Introduction
Basic Features of Input-Output Models
The Input-Output Approach
Flow Matrices
The Direct Requirements Matrix
The Total Requirements Matrix
Factor Incomes
Employment
Price Equations
Horizontal Coefficients
Dynamic Models
Linear Programming Models
Optimization Problems
Simple Example
The General Programming Problem
Duality
Integer Programming
Nonlinear Programming
References Chapter 6
Chapter 7. Materials Balance and the Prediction of Residuals Flow
Introduction
Materials Balance Models
The Ayres-Kneese Model
Victor's Model
Operational Models of Materials Flows
Empirical Models
Environmental Inputs
Residual Discharges, Direct Coefficients
Cumulated Coefficients
Environmental Damage and Materials Flows
Diffusion Models
Appendix 7A. Residuals by Source and Type
Appendix 7B. Input-Output Forecasts of Pollution Levels
Appendix 7C. Indirect Pollution Effects: A Comparison of Three Air Pollution Studies
References Chapter 7
Chapter 8. Input-Output Modeling of Pollution Abatement Policies
Introduction
Structural Abatement
Technical Abatement
The Direct Financial Expenditure Approach
Input Substitution
The Dummy Industry Approach
Other Methods of Technical Abatement
Effects of Pollution Abatement on International Trade
Empirical Results
Costs of Pollution Abatement
Price Effects
Output and Employment Effects
Appendix 8A. Structural Abatement: A Dutch Case Study
References Chapter 8
Chapter 9. Mathematical Programming Models of Air Pollution Control
Introduction
Control of a Single Pollutant
Technical Abatement Models
Structural Abatement Models
Combination of Structural and Technical Abatement
General Remarks
Appendix 9A. Air-Pollution Abatement Technologies: Characteristics and Cost-effectiveness
References Chapter 9
Chapter 10. Modeling the Interaction of Economic and Ecological Systems
Introduction
Characteristics of Natural Ecosystems
Food Chains
Bioenergetics
Biogeochemical Cycles
Ecological Succession
Ecological Impacts of Economic Activity
Economic-Ecologic Models
Objectives of Economic-Ecologic Modeling
Daly's Model
Isard's Model
Energy Flow Matrices
Further Input-Output Ecological Models
Constraints on Ecosystem Performance
A Synthesis Economic-Ecologic Model
Final Reflections Oo10
Chapter 11. Instruments of Environmental Policy
Introduction
Taxing Pollution
Other Economic Instruments
Pollution Rights
Subsidies
Compensation
Direct Regulations
Economic Side-Effects of Environmental Policy
Simultaneous Application Measures
References Chapter 11
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257044