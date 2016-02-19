Economic and Medicinal Plant Research - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780127300641, 9780080984315

Economic and Medicinal Plant Research

3rd Edition

Editors: H. Wagner Hiroshi Hikino Norman Farnsworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080984315
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 150
Table of Contents

P.P. Principe, The Economic Significance of Plants and their Constituents as Drugs.

P.I.Trigg, Qinghaisu (Artemisin) as an Antimalarial Drug.

H. Hembold, The Azadirachtins--Their Potential for Insect Control.

K. Hostettmann, Plant Derived Molluscicides of Current Importance.

J.A. Klocke, Plant Compounds as Sources and Models of Insect Control Agents.

Description

This series identifies areas of research in natural plant products that are of immediate or projected importance from a practical point of view. It reviews these areas in a concise and critical manner. Graduate students, researchers will find the timely reviews presented here to be invaluable. Decision makers in industry and government agencies will also find the material beneficial.

Readership

Pharmaceutical biochemists working on natural products; chemotherapists, toxicologists, botanists, and drug companies.

@qu:"It is essential reading for anybody concerned with natural product drugs. I await volume two of this series with great interest." @source:--IRISH PHARMACY JOURNAL

About the Editors

H. Wagner Editor

Institut für Pharmazeutische Biologie der Universität München, Germany

Hiroshi Hikino Editor

Pharmaceutical Institute, Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan

Norman Farnsworth Editor

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

