Economic and Medicinal Plant Research
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
P.P. Principe, The Economic Significance of Plants and their Constituents as Drugs.
P.I.Trigg, Qinghaisu (Artemisin) as an Antimalarial Drug.
H. Hembold, The Azadirachtins--Their Potential for Insect Control.
K. Hostettmann, Plant Derived Molluscicides of Current Importance.
J.A. Klocke, Plant Compounds as Sources and Models of Insect Control Agents.
Description
This series identifies areas of research in natural plant products that are of immediate or projected importance from a practical point of view. It reviews these areas in a concise and critical manner. Graduate students, researchers will find the timely reviews presented here to be invaluable. Decision makers in industry and government agencies will also find the material beneficial.
Readership
Pharmaceutical biochemists working on natural products; chemotherapists, toxicologists, botanists, and drug companies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984315
Reviews
@qu:"It is essential reading for anybody concerned with natural product drugs. I await volume two of this series with great interest." @source:--IRISH PHARMACY JOURNAL
About the Editors
H. Wagner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut für Pharmazeutische Biologie der Universität München, Germany
Hiroshi Hikino Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmaceutical Institute, Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan
Norman Farnsworth Editor
University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.
University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.