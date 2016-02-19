Economic Analysis & Canadian Policy
7th Edition
Study Guide
Authors: David Stager
eBook ISBN: 9781483103693
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 256
Description
Study Guide: Economic Analysis & Canadian Policy, Seventh Edition is a companion text to the book Economic Analysis and Canadian Policy, Seventh Edition. This guide helps in gaining a better comprehension of the concepts, theories, and policies of Canadian economy. The chapters in this manual correspond to those in the textbook. This text provides a list of important terms and concepts; multiple-choice and true/false questions; and problems for review and discussion. This guide will be useful to students and readers, who are currently studying economics, especially those with access to this text’s parent book.
Table of Contents
Before You Begin
Part One Economics and the Market Place
1 Economics: The Analysis of Choice
2 Economic Analysis and Economic Policy
3 Demand, Supply, and Market Prices
4 Government in the Market Economy
Part Two The Canadian Economy
5 Measuring Canada's Economic Performance
6 Aggregate Expenditure and National Income
7 Money and Banking in Canada
8 Money and National Income
9 Fiscal Policy and the Public Debt
10 Monetary Policy and the Foreign Exchange Rate
11 Monetary, Fiscal, or Other Policies
12 Economic Growth and Productivity
13 International Trade and the Balance of Payments
14 Economics of the Public Sector
Part Three Consumers and Producers
15 Consumer Demand
16 Production Costs
17 Supply Decisions in Competitive Markets
18 Monopoly and Imperfect Competition
19 Evaluation of Market Structures
20 Industrial Organization and Public Policy
21 Economics of the Natural Resource Industries
Part Four Distribution of Incomes
22 Demand for Factor Services
23 Labor Markets and Wages
24 Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining
25 Rent, Interest, and Profit
26 Income Distribution in Canada
27 Regional Income Disparity
Answers
About the Author
David Stager
