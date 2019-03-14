Ecometabolomics
1st Edition
Metabolic Fluxes versus Environmental Stoichiometry
Description
Ecometabolomics: Metabolic Fluxes versus Environmental Stoichiometry focuses on the interaction between plants—particularly plants that have vigorous secondary metabolites—and the environment. The book offers a comprehensive overview of the responses of the metabolome of organisms to biotic and abiotic environmental changes. It includes an introduction to metabolomics, summaries of metabolomic techniques and applications, studies of stress in plants, and insights into challenges. This is a must-have reference for plant biologists, plant biochemists, plant ecologists and phytochemists researching the interface between plants and the environment using metabolomics.
Key Features
- Provides an in-depth overview of the basics of the discipline, including non-targeted analysis and quantification of plant metabolites
- Outlines the applications of various analytical techniques in comprehending the total metabolome of the organism
- Covers both NMR and MS-based approaches
Readership
Plant biologists, plant biochemists, plant ecologists and phytochemists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introducing metabolomics
1.1 Non-targeted identification and quantification of all metabolites
1.2 Quantitative detection of metabolites
1.3 Identification and quantification of metabolites
1.4 Targeted metabolite analysis
1.5 Metabolite fingerprinting
1.6 Metabolite footprinting
Chapter 2. Integrated approach on plant biology via multianalogus methods
2.1 Transcript Profiling
2.2 Microarray-based approaches
2.3 Sequencing-based approaches
2.4 Differential-display-based approaches
2.5 Protein analysis
2.6.Two-dimensional gel electrophoresis (2DE)?
2.7 Capillary isoelectric focusing
2.8 Metabolite analysis fingerprinting - Metabolite profiling
2.9 Analytical techniques - Pattern recognition - Multivariate statistic techniques - Bioinformatic data management
Chapter 3. Metabolomics studies of stress in plants
3.1 Temperature stress
3.2 Water and salt stress
3.3 Sulfur and phosphorus stress
3.4 Oxidative stress
3.5 Heavy metal stress
3.6 Metabolomic analysis of plant– stress interactions
3.7 Metabolic network implicated in stress signaling
Chapter 4. Climatic change and metabolome fluxes
4.1 Seasonal Stoichiometric and Metabolomic Changes
4.2 Climatic parameters and Metabolomic shift i) Increases in atmospheric CO2 ii) Cascade effects iii) Eutrophication effects
4.3 Variable Elemental Stoichiometry to Global change
4.4 Background radiation and metabolomic response
4.5 Nutrient limitations and homeostatic competence
Chapter 5. Instrumentation applied to metabolomic analysis
5.Spectroscopic approaches
5.1.1 FT-IR spectroscopy
5.2.2 NMR spectroscopy
5.3.3 Mass spectrometric approaches
5.4.4 Gas chromatography–mass spectrometry
5.2 Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry
5.3 Capillary electrophoresis
5.4 Raw data processing
5.5 Challenge of compartmentalized metabolomics
Chapter 6. Ecological metabolomics: Challenges and Perspectives
6.1 Metabolomic databases
6.2 Metabolome analysis as imperative tool for ecological studies
6.3 Metabolomic analysis of plant – environment interaction
6.4 Linking metabolomics data to underlying metabolic regulation
6.5 Developing regulatory strategies from metabolic flash
6.6 Linearization of metabolic functions
6.7 Implementation of Statistical tools to decipher population metabolome
6.8 Identifying mega metabolome through multivariate data mining
Details
- No. of pages:
- 401
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 14th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148730
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148723
About the Author
Sumira Jan
Sumira Jan has received numerous international and national awards, including the Korean Government Doctoral Scholarship in the field of the environment; and was selected for the BioCaRe Early Career Scientist Award, 2014; and for the prestigious Fast Track Young Scientist Award, 2015. Presently Dr. Jan is working as a Senior Research Associate (Scientist Pool Scheme), and her work is funded by the CSIR at the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture. She has more than 35 research articles in international journals. In addition, Dr. Jan has authored four books. Her first book as lead author was published in 2016. Currently, Dr. Jan is engaged in metabolomic analyses of high-altitude herbs and their ecophysiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR - Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture, India
Parvaiz Ahmad
Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad is Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany at Sri Pratap College, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, and is presently a Visiting Scientist at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He completed his post-graduate degree in Botany in 2000 at Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. After receiving a Doctorate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India, he joined the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, in 2007. His main research area is Stress Physiology and Molecular Biology. He has published more than 50 research papers in peer reviewed journals, and 40 book chapters. He is also an Editor of 17 volumes (one with Studium Press Pvt. India Ltd., New Delhi, India; nine with Springer, New York; three with Elsevier USA; and four with John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.). He is a recipient of the Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellowship award, granted by CSIR, New Delhi, India. Dr. Ahmad was awarded the Young Scientist Award under the Fast Track scheme in 2007 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India. Dr. Ahmad is actively engaged in studying the molecular and physio-biochemical responses of different agricultural and horticultural plants under environmental stress.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany and Microbiology, Faculty of Science, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia