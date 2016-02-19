Ecology of the Northern Lowland Bogs and Conifer Forests is a book on the ecology of bogs and conifer swamps and, to some extent, the marshlands. The chapters that follow are, for the most part, a review of what is known about the northern bogs and lowland forests, written in the terminology of science in the hope, as well as the expectation, that such knowledge will be of value to those who appreciate the beauty of bogs and marshlands, to ecologists and other biological scientists, naturalists, wildlife conservationists, hunters, trappers, construction engineers, as well as to others whose vocations or avocations take them afield. The discussion is devoted, at least primarily, to the ecology of one kind of wetland—the lowland bogs and conifer forests—and treats only in passing the marshlands and other kinds of vegetational communities that are also classified as wetlands. Of particular concern are the lowland peat bogs and forests, especially those that have developed to a point where their identity is indisputable for the simple reason that no other review of accumulated knowledge on these vegetational communities is presently available.