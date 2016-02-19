Ecology of the Northern Lowland Bogs and Conifer Forests - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124368606, 9781483269863

Ecology of the Northern Lowland Bogs and Conifer Forests

1st Edition

Authors: James A. Larsen
eBook ISBN: 9781483269863
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 320
Description

Ecology of the Northern Lowland Bogs and Conifer Forests is a book on the ecology of bogs and conifer swamps and, to some extent, the marshlands. The chapters that follow are, for the most part, a review of what is known about the northern bogs and lowland forests, written in the terminology of science in the hope, as well as the expectation, that such knowledge will be of value to those who appreciate the beauty of bogs and marshlands, to ecologists and other biological scientists, naturalists, wildlife conservationists, hunters, trappers, construction engineers, as well as to others whose vocations or avocations take them afield. The discussion is devoted, at least primarily, to the ecology of one kind of wetland—the lowland bogs and conifer forests—and treats only in passing the marshlands and other kinds of vegetational communities that are also classified as wetlands. Of particular concern are the lowland peat bogs and forests, especially those that have developed to a point where their identity is indisputable for the simple reason that no other review of accumulated knowledge on these vegetational communities is presently available.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Lowland Bog and Conifer Forest Ecology: Historical Perspective

Forest Influences

Discovery of the Principles

Early Americans

Plants and Environment

2 The Organismic Forest: Historical Perspective Continued

3 Comprehending the Northern Plant Communities Early Views

4 A Thoreauvian Digression: Bog Community Composition and Structure

Bog Plant Communities

Species of the Communities

5 Plant Species of the Bogs - I

North American Habitats

6 Plant Species of the Bogs - II

7 Character Sketch of Marshland Species

8 Where the Bogs Are Found

9 Some Reflections on the Species

10 More Reflections on the Species

The Northern Ericads

Oxycoccus

Group Three

Origins

11 Origins of the Ericaceae

Tertiary, Pliocene, and Pleistocene

12 Post-Glacial Migrations

13 Some Speculation on Sclerophyllous Matters

Conditions of Life for Ericads

Morphology of the Northern Plants

14 Acidity, Minerals, and Sclerophylly

Minerals and Sclerophylly

15 More on Sclerophylly and Xeromorphy

Sclerophylly and Xeromorphy

Sclerophylly and Nutrients

The Ericoid Leaf

Integrated Factor Complex

Transpiration and Environment

Summary

16 Evergreens: Nutrient Dynamics 148

Nutrients Recycled — 1

Nutrients Recycled—2

Mineral Utilization

Precipitation of Elements

17 Nutrients and Plant Communities

Other Influences: Allelopathy

Nutrients and Succession

Rare Extreme Conditions

Summary

18 Soil Conditions and Microbiology of Bogs

Bog Waters

Microbiology of a Bog

19 The Mosses: Basic Ecology

The Significant Parameters

Mosses: Physiology and Habitat

Habitat Preference

20 Development of Communities I: Regional Relationships

Bog Communities: Structure

Organic Production

21 Development of Communities II: Broad Ecological

Relationships

The Role of Pioneer

A Successional Scheme

Regional Differences

Importance of Trees

Variations in Structure

Plant Community Variation

Water, Minerals, and Species

22 The Plant Species: Physiological Ecology

Physiological Adaptations

Adaptive Diversity

Bog, Alpine, and Arctic Comparisons

Transpiration Characteristics

23 Utilization of the Bogs

New Techniques

24 The Bog as Wildlife Habitat

The Animals: Mammals

The Animals: Birds

Epilogue

Appendix

A. Listing of Common Species Inhabiting Northern Lowland Bogs and Conifer Forests

B. Common Moss Species Inhabiting Northern Lowland Bogs and Conifer Forests

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269863

