Ecology of Soil Seed Banks examines the factors that influence seed bank dynamics and the variety of patterns found among different species. This book presents seed banks in a community context to explore the ecological implications of different patterns, and thus begin the development of a synthesis by comparing various communities. Organized into five parts, this book first examines the general processes that influence inputs or losses from the seed bank, including predation, dormancy/germination mechanisms, and their evolutionary importance. Then, this text examines seed banks in a community context. Only eight vegetation types are included, but the range in diversity of life form, length of growing season, and dominant environmental conditions allow comparisons of seed bank patterns. This book also explores the role of seed banks in vegetation management. This reference material will be a valuable reference material to population and community ecologists and managers. Evolutionary consequences of seed banks should be of interest to population and theoretical biologists.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Foreword

Seed Banks in Ecological Perspective

Part 1 Introduction

1. Seed Banks: General Concepts and Methodological Issues

I. Overview

II. Methodological Considerations

III. Questions Related to Seed Banks

2. Some Aspects of the Natural History of Seed Banks

I. Introduction

II. Seed Banks

III. Occurrences of Seed Banks

IV. Physiology of Seed Banks

V. Demography of Seed Banks

VI. Seed Chemistry

VII. Genetical Considerations

VIII. Conclusions

Part 2 Seed Bank Processes

3. Predation in the Dynamics of Seed Regeneration

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Seed Predation

III. Emerging Generalizations

IV. Recommendation: Path Analysis Plus Field Experiments

V. Summary and Conclusions

4. Physiology of Dormancy and Germination in Relation to Seed Bank Ecology

I. Introduction

II. Types and States of Dormancy in Seeds

III. Germination Ecology of Buried Seeds

IV. General Patterns of Germination Responses in Seed Banks

V. Summary and Conclusions

5. Modeling the Evolutionary Ecology of Seed Banks

I. Why Model the Population Dynamic Consequences of Seed Banks?

II. Issues Relevant to Understanding Seed Banks

III. How Seed Banks Affect the Way Selection Operates on Other Traits

IV. Density Dependence and Kin Selection

V. Community Seed Bank Patterns

VI. Summary and Conclusions

Part 3 Seed Banks And Vegetation Type

6. The Role of Buried Viable Seeds in Arctic and Alpine Plant Communities

I. Introduction

II. Buried Seed Densities in Arctic and Alpine Soils

III. Seed Bank Composition

IV. Selection for Delayed Germination in Arctic and Alpine Environments

V. Seed Bank Dynamics and Persistence

VI. Summary and Conclusions

7. Seed Banks and Vegetation Processes in Coniferous Forests

I. Introduction

II. The Environmental Setting

III. Seed Bank Studies

IV. Seed Bank Dynamics

V. Fire as an Agent of Disturbance

VI. Summary and Conclusions

8. Seed Bank Dynamics in Temperate Deciduous Forest

I. Introduction

II. Tentative Generalizations about Seed Banks

III. Seed Banks and Adaptation to Disturbance

IV. Limitations of the Data Base and Opportunities for Future Research

V. Summary and Conclusions

9. Tropical Soil Seed Banks: A Review

I. Introduction

II. Regeneration Strategies of Tropical Species

III. Dynamics of Seeds in Soil

IV. Tropical Soil Seed Bank Strategies

V. Changes in Tropical Soil Seed Banks during Succession

VI. Spatial and Temporal Heterogeneity

VII. Summary

VIII. Appendix

10. Impacts of Seed Banks on Grassland Community Structure and Population Dynamics

I. Introduction

II. Seed Banks and Community Structure in Grasslands

III. Seed Banks and Population Dynamics in Grasslands

IV. Annuals with Seed Banks: Modeling the Implications of Age Structure

V. Summary

11. Seed Banks in California Chaparral and Other Mediterranean Climate Shrublands

I. Introduction

II. Species Seed Bank Dynamics

III. Seed Banks and Ecosystem Processes

IV. Summary

12. Seed Banks and Vegetation Processes in Deserts

I. Introduction

II. Distribution and Dynamics of Desert Seed Banks

III. Relation of Seed Banks to Vegetation Dynamics

IV. Regional Comparisons of Desert Seed Banks

V. Summary and Conclusions

13. Wetland Seed Banks

I. Introduction

II. Seed Bank Dynamics

III. Summary and Conclusions

Part 4 Management And Soil Seed Banks

14. Seed Banks in Arable Land

I. Introduction

II. Inputs to Arable Seed Banks

III. Numbers of Seeds in the Seed Bank

IV. Seed Banks in Different Crops

V. Changes over Time in Arable Seed Banks

VI. Seed Banks in Different Soils

VII. Effects of Fertilizers and Manures

VIII. Effects of Cultivation

IX. Effects of Herbicides

X. Summary and Conclusions

15. Seed Banks and the Management and Restoration of Natural Vegetation

I. Introduction

II. Vegetation Management

III. Vegetation Restoration

IV. Environmental Control of Recruitment

V. Summary and Conclusions

16. Seed Banks and Vegetation Management for Conservation: Toward Predictive Community Ecology

I. Applying Ecological Research

II. Manipulating Regeneration Processes

III. A Quantitative Model: Toward Predictive Community Ecology

IV. Case Histories: Fire and Water

V. Conclusion

Part 5 Synthesis

17. Pattern and Process in the Dynamics of Seed Banks

I. Introduction

II. Population Seed Bank Dynamics

III. Community Seed Bank Dynamics

IV. Seed Banks and Management

V. Seed Bank Dynamics: A Perspective

Bibliography

Index