Ecology of Soil Seed Banks
1st Edition
Description
Ecology of Soil Seed Banks examines the factors that influence seed bank dynamics and the variety of patterns found among different species. This book presents seed banks in a community context to explore the ecological implications of different patterns, and thus begin the development of a synthesis by comparing various communities.
Organized into five parts, this book first examines the general processes that influence inputs or losses from the seed bank, including predation, dormancy/germination mechanisms, and their evolutionary importance. Then, this text examines seed banks in a community context. Only eight vegetation types are included, but the range in diversity of life form, length of growing season, and dominant environmental conditions allow comparisons of seed bank patterns. This book also explores the role of seed banks in vegetation management.
This reference material will be a valuable reference material to population and community ecologists and managers. Evolutionary consequences of seed banks should be of interest to population and theoretical biologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Foreword
Seed Banks in Ecological Perspective
Part 1 Introduction
1. Seed Banks: General Concepts and Methodological Issues
I. Overview
II. Methodological Considerations
III. Questions Related to Seed Banks
2. Some Aspects of the Natural History of Seed Banks
I. Introduction
II. Seed Banks
III. Occurrences of Seed Banks
IV. Physiology of Seed Banks
V. Demography of Seed Banks
VI. Seed Chemistry
VII. Genetical Considerations
VIII. Conclusions
Part 2 Seed Bank Processes
3. Predation in the Dynamics of Seed Regeneration
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Seed Predation
III. Emerging Generalizations
IV. Recommendation: Path Analysis Plus Field Experiments
V. Summary and Conclusions
4. Physiology of Dormancy and Germination in Relation to Seed Bank Ecology
I. Introduction
II. Types and States of Dormancy in Seeds
III. Germination Ecology of Buried Seeds
IV. General Patterns of Germination Responses in Seed Banks
V. Summary and Conclusions
5. Modeling the Evolutionary Ecology of Seed Banks
I. Why Model the Population Dynamic Consequences of Seed Banks?
II. Issues Relevant to Understanding Seed Banks
III. How Seed Banks Affect the Way Selection Operates on Other Traits
IV. Density Dependence and Kin Selection
V. Community Seed Bank Patterns
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Part 3 Seed Banks And Vegetation Type
6. The Role of Buried Viable Seeds in Arctic and Alpine Plant Communities
I. Introduction
II. Buried Seed Densities in Arctic and Alpine Soils
III. Seed Bank Composition
IV. Selection for Delayed Germination in Arctic and Alpine Environments
V. Seed Bank Dynamics and Persistence
VI. Summary and Conclusions
7. Seed Banks and Vegetation Processes in Coniferous Forests
I. Introduction
II. The Environmental Setting
III. Seed Bank Studies
IV. Seed Bank Dynamics
V. Fire as an Agent of Disturbance
VI. Summary and Conclusions
8. Seed Bank Dynamics in Temperate Deciduous Forest
I. Introduction
II. Tentative Generalizations about Seed Banks
III. Seed Banks and Adaptation to Disturbance
IV. Limitations of the Data Base and Opportunities for Future Research
V. Summary and Conclusions
9. Tropical Soil Seed Banks: A Review
I. Introduction
II. Regeneration Strategies of Tropical Species
III. Dynamics of Seeds in Soil
IV. Tropical Soil Seed Bank Strategies
V. Changes in Tropical Soil Seed Banks during Succession
VI. Spatial and Temporal Heterogeneity
VII. Summary
VIII. Appendix
10. Impacts of Seed Banks on Grassland Community Structure and Population Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Seed Banks and Community Structure in Grasslands
III. Seed Banks and Population Dynamics in Grasslands
IV. Annuals with Seed Banks: Modeling the Implications of Age Structure
V. Summary
11. Seed Banks in California Chaparral and Other Mediterranean Climate Shrublands
I. Introduction
II. Species Seed Bank Dynamics
III. Seed Banks and Ecosystem Processes
IV. Summary
12. Seed Banks and Vegetation Processes in Deserts
I. Introduction
II. Distribution and Dynamics of Desert Seed Banks
III. Relation of Seed Banks to Vegetation Dynamics
IV. Regional Comparisons of Desert Seed Banks
V. Summary and Conclusions
13. Wetland Seed Banks
I. Introduction
II. Seed Bank Dynamics
III. Summary and Conclusions
Part 4 Management And Soil Seed Banks
14. Seed Banks in Arable Land
I. Introduction
II. Inputs to Arable Seed Banks
III. Numbers of Seeds in the Seed Bank
IV. Seed Banks in Different Crops
V. Changes over Time in Arable Seed Banks
VI. Seed Banks in Different Soils
VII. Effects of Fertilizers and Manures
VIII. Effects of Cultivation
IX. Effects of Herbicides
X. Summary and Conclusions
15. Seed Banks and the Management and Restoration of Natural Vegetation
I. Introduction
II. Vegetation Management
III. Vegetation Restoration
IV. Environmental Control of Recruitment
V. Summary and Conclusions
16. Seed Banks and Vegetation Management for Conservation: Toward Predictive Community Ecology
I. Applying Ecological Research
II. Manipulating Regeneration Processes
III. A Quantitative Model: Toward Predictive Community Ecology
IV. Case Histories: Fire and Water
V. Conclusion
Part 5 Synthesis
17. Pattern and Process in the Dynamics of Seed Banks
I. Introduction
II. Population Seed Bank Dynamics
III. Community Seed Bank Dynamics
IV. Seed Banks and Management
V. Seed Bank Dynamics: A Perspective
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th July 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148658