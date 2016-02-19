Ecology of Halophytes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125864503, 9780323144377

Ecology of Halophytes

1st Edition

Editors: Robert J. Mold
eBook ISBN: 9780323144377
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 620
Description

Ecology of Halophytes documents the proceedings of a symposium on the ecology of halophytes sponsored by the Physiological Ecology section of the Ecological Society of America, and held as a portion of the American Institute of Biological Sciences meetings in August 1972.
The book considers the fundamentals of distribution, anatomy, and physiology of halophytes. It provides an overview of the role of the halophyte in ecosystems in various parts of the world. A section on habitat associations of halophytes considers the relation of the plants to other fauna and flora in natural systems. A final section deals with recent applied research related to halophytes and quantification of the impact of man on the ecology of halophytes.
This text will be useful for various disciplines working in saline wetlands ecosystems. It is intended to serve land use planners, federal and state natural resources and transportation interests, and real estate developers in providing a comprehensive summary of the ""state of the art"" in understanding halophytic ecosystems. With a better fundamental knowledge of the system, the above mentioned professionals should be better able to plan activities and uses compatible with the natural halophytic ecosystem and avoid some of the past errors man has made.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Foreword by Alfred C. Redfield

Part I Halophytes: An Overview

Salt marshes and salt deserts of the world

Part II Halophytes of the United States: Distribution, Ecology, Anatomy, and Physiology

Vascular halophytes of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts of North America north of Mexico

Mangroves: a review

Beach and salt marsh vegetation of the North American Pacific Coast

Inland halophytes of the United States

A review of structure in several North Carolina salt marsh plants

Physiology of coastal halophytes

Physiology of desert halophytes

Salt tolerance of mangroves and submerged aquatic plants

Part III Habitat Associations of Halophytes

Mathematical modeling - Spartina

The role of overwash and inlet dynamics in the formation of salt marshes on North Carolina barrier islands

Probable agents for the formation of detritus from the halophyte, Spartina alterniflora

Marsh soils of the Atlantic Coast

The relationship of marine macroinvertebrates to salt marsh plants

Relationship of vertebrates to salt marsh plants

Salt marsh plants and future coastal salt marshes in relation to animals

Part IV Applied Research Related to Halophytes

Remote sensing as a tool for studying the ecology of halophytes

Stabilization of coastal dredge spoil with Spartina alterniflora

Effects of herbicides on the Spartina salt marsh

Nutrient limitation in salt marsh vegetation

The potential economic uses of halophytes

Halophytes, energetics and ecosystems

Index




