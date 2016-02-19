Ecology of Halophytes
1st Edition
Description
Ecology of Halophytes documents the proceedings of a symposium on the ecology of halophytes sponsored by the Physiological Ecology section of the Ecological Society of America, and held as a portion of the American Institute of Biological Sciences meetings in August 1972.
The book considers the fundamentals of distribution, anatomy, and physiology of halophytes. It provides an overview of the role of the halophyte in ecosystems in various parts of the world. A section on habitat associations of halophytes considers the relation of the plants to other fauna and flora in natural systems. A final section deals with recent applied research related to halophytes and quantification of the impact of man on the ecology of halophytes.
This text will be useful for various disciplines working in saline wetlands ecosystems. It is intended to serve land use planners, federal and state natural resources and transportation interests, and real estate developers in providing a comprehensive summary of the ""state of the art"" in understanding halophytic ecosystems. With a better fundamental knowledge of the system, the above mentioned professionals should be better able to plan activities and uses compatible with the natural halophytic ecosystem and avoid some of the past errors man has made.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Foreword by Alfred C. Redfield
Part I Halophytes: An Overview
Salt marshes and salt deserts of the world
Part II Halophytes of the United States: Distribution, Ecology, Anatomy, and Physiology
Vascular halophytes of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts of North America north of Mexico
Mangroves: a review
Beach and salt marsh vegetation of the North American Pacific Coast
Inland halophytes of the United States
A review of structure in several North Carolina salt marsh plants
Physiology of coastal halophytes
Physiology of desert halophytes
Salt tolerance of mangroves and submerged aquatic plants
Part III Habitat Associations of Halophytes
Mathematical modeling - Spartina
The role of overwash and inlet dynamics in the formation of salt marshes on North Carolina barrier islands
Probable agents for the formation of detritus from the halophyte, Spartina alterniflora
Marsh soils of the Atlantic Coast
The relationship of marine macroinvertebrates to salt marsh plants
Relationship of vertebrates to salt marsh plants
Salt marsh plants and future coastal salt marshes in relation to animals
Part IV Applied Research Related to Halophytes
Remote sensing as a tool for studying the ecology of halophytes
Stabilization of coastal dredge spoil with Spartina alterniflora
Effects of herbicides on the Spartina salt marsh
Nutrient limitation in salt marsh vegetation
The potential economic uses of halophytes
Halophytes, energetics and ecosystems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144377