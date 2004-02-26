Ecology, Genetics and Evolution of Metapopulations
Ecology, Genetics and Evolution of Metapopulations is acollection of specially commissioned articles that looks at fragmented habitats, bringing together recent theoretical advances and empirical studies applying the metapopulation approach. Several chapters closely integrate ecology with genetics and evolutionary biology, and others illustrate how metapopulation concepts and models can be applied to answer questions about conservation, epidemiology, and speciation.
The extensive coverage of theory from highly regarded scientists and the many substantive applications in this one-of-a-kind work make it invaluable to graduate students and researchers in a wide range of disciplines.
- Provides a comprehensive and authoritative account of all aspects of metapopulation biology, integrating ecology, genetics, and evolution
- Developed by recognized experts, including Hanski who won the Balzan Prize for Ecological Sciences
- Covers novel applications of the metapopulation approach to conservation
Population geneticists, theoretical ecologists, evolutionary biologists, and anyone interested in structure of populations. Researchers, faculty and graduate students in these and related disciplines. Libraries at institutions with strong programs in population biology, ecology and genetics.
Table of contents Contributors Preface Introduction Chapter 1 Metapopulation biology: Past, present, and future Chapter 2 Metapopulation dynamics: Perspectives from landscape ecology Chapter 3 Continuous-space models for population dynamics Metapopulation ecology Chapter 4 Metapopulation dynamics in highly fragmented landscapes
Chapter 5 Application of stochastic patch occupancy models to real metapopulations Chapter 6 From metapopulations to metacommunities Metapopulation genetics Chapter 7 Selection and drift in metapopulations Chapter 8 Metapopulations and coalescent theory Chapter 9 Metapopulation quantitative genetics: The quantitative genetics of population differentiation Evolutionary dynamics in metapopulations Chapter 10 Life history evolution in metapopulations Chapter 11 Selection in metapopulations: The co-evolution of phenotype and context Chapter 12 Speciation in metapopulations Integration and applications Chapter 13 Causes, mechanisms and consequences of dispersal Chapter 14 Mechanisms of population extinction Chapter 15 Multilocus genotype methods for the study of metapopulation processes Chapter 16 Ecological and evolutionary consequences of source-sink population dynamics Chapter 17 Metapopulation dynamics of infectious diseases Chapter 18 Towards a metapopulation concept for plants Chapter 19 Long-term study of a plant-pathogen metapopulation Chapter 20 Metapopulation dynamics in changing environments: Butterfly responses to habitat and climate change Chapter 21 Inferring pattern and process in small mammal metapopulations: Insights from ecological and genetic data Chapter 22 Metapopulation dynamics and reserve network design Chapter 23 Viability analysis for endangered metapopulations: A diffusion approximation approach Bibliography Index
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 26th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530697
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123234483
Ilkka Hanski
Hanski obtained his first degree in zoology and botany in 1976 from the University of Helsinki, Finland, and his D.Phil. in zoology in 1979 from the University of Oxford. Since then he has been a postdoctoral researcher and faculty member at the University of Helsinki and is currently research professor in the Academy of Finland, where he directs the Metapopulation Research Group, one of the national Centers of Excellence in Research. In addition, he has served on the scientific advisory board of the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) and has been on the steering group of the DIVERSITAS Programme on Biodiversity. He was foreign vice president of the Society for the Study of Evolution. He has served on the editorial boards of Trends in Ecology and Evolution, The American Naturalist, Journal of Insect Conservation, Global Change Biology, Annales Zooligici Fennici, Oecologia, Oikos, and Theoretical Population Biology. In 1999, he received the International Ecology Institute Prize in Terrestrial Ecology as well as the President's Gold Medal from the British Ecological Society. In 2000, Hanski was elected as a foreign member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. In 2001, he received the Sewall Wright Award from the American Society of Naturalists.
University of Helsinki, Finland
Oscar Gaggiotti
University of Helsinki, Finland
"Conservation biologists and ecologists in their quest for how best to preserve biodiversity in landscapes that are being rapidly fragmented may find intriguing avenues of thought in this newly edited volume of Ecology, Genetics, and Evolution of Metapopulations." --Jennifer H. Mattei, Department of Biology, Sacred Heart University, in JOURNAL OF THE TORREY BOTANICAL SOCIETY, 2004
"A fascinating and timely collection of essays on one of the central paradigms of conservation biology. Excellent readings for anyone interested in current issues in population and community ecology, and a wonderful cource sourcebook. Highly recommended." --Simon Levin, Princeton University
"As the science of ecology has matured, from descriptive studies to deeper understanding which blends theory, experiment and analytic observation, the dynamics of "metapopulations" has increasingly moved to centre stage. Gilpin and Hanski's edited volume in 1991 was a milestone, but the present volume marks the real arrival of this central sub-discipline of ecology. More explicitly, the ecology of metapopulations - persisting in shifting tensions as sub-populations arrive at or disappear from local sites - is treated definitively, from fundamental principles to practical examples. The underlying genetics and ecolution of such metapopulations are also explored, from various viewpoints; here the subject is still in a relatively early state, and I found these chapters richly provocative in suggestions for future research. The bibliography is encyclopaedic, constituting 84 of the book's 682 pages, and it alone is worth the purchase price." --Robert M. May, Zoology Department, Oxford University
"Metapopulations have gone from an interesting idea to a core concept in ecological theory. There is perhaps no more challenging consideration in conservation biology than the need to manage species in a metapopulation context. Hanski and Gaggiotti’s edited volume, unlike most edited volumes, is a collection of topnotch papers, many with something fresh to say. Modelers, ecologists, and conservationists will want to own this book. There is no better source of practical applications of the metapopulation framework than this book. If you are a population biologist or a conservation biologist, you need to read this book." --Peter Kareiva, Lead Scientist, The Nature Conservancy & Adjunct Professor, UCSB
"This book provides a feast for those fascinated by spatial patterns and dynamics of populations, be they ecologists or geneticists. No fact of metpopulation or source-sink dynamics has escaped attention. The result is the most comprehensive treatment of metapopulations yet undertaken, and it will remain so for quite some time." --Peter Grant, Princeton University
"In summary, this is a very good book, particularly for the intended audience of graduate students and researchers wanting to know more about the consequences and rewards of viewing the world through the eyes of a metapopulationist...It also piques one's curiosity and creates a desire to know what the equivalent book will look like a decade and a half from now." --Kirk A. Moloney, Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology, Iowa State University