Ecology and Management of Inland Waters: A Californian Perspective presents the fascinating geologic history and physical characteristics of aquatic ecology. The author draws on his own research from the inland waters of California and applies this to other areas including, but not limited to, Mediterranean climate systems, the tropics and as far as South Africa. The endorheic basins covered in this text can be found in 30% of the US, including the Aral Sea (formerly one of the largest lakes in the world and now just desert) - which is a fascinating case study providing an important warning for other locations. The author also covers Zebra Mussels, which are set to soon be a permanent population in California-the experiences of the Great Lakes and Mississippi basin provide compelling information on how other locations can prepare for these invasive species.

Ecology and Management of Inland Waters: A Californian Perspective is authored by an expert in the field who has covered a very wide and interdisciplinary subject area, and so he brings the holistic view that this complex discipline deserves.