Ecology and Management of Inland Waters
1st Edition
A Californian Perspective with Global Applications
Description
Ecology and Management of Inland Waters: A Californian Perspective presents the fascinating geologic history and physical characteristics of aquatic ecology. The author draws on his own research from the inland waters of California and applies this to other areas including, but not limited to, Mediterranean climate systems, the tropics and as far as South Africa. The endorheic basins covered in this text can be found in 30% of the US, including the Aral Sea (formerly one of the largest lakes in the world and now just desert) - which is a fascinating case study providing an important warning for other locations. The author also covers Zebra Mussels, which are set to soon be a permanent population in California-the experiences of the Great Lakes and Mississippi basin provide compelling information on how other locations can prepare for these invasive species.
Ecology and Management of Inland Waters: A Californian Perspective is authored by an expert in the field who has covered a very wide and interdisciplinary subject area, and so he brings the holistic view that this complex discipline deserves.
Key Features
- Focuses on examples from California, which is not currently covered in most limnology books, but with an outlook to other locations too
- Examines complex patterns of human and natural development, allowing the reader to appreciate how aquatic systems in the anthropocene experience a new "regime" that does not rely on vague and outdated versions of ecological theory
- Presents a geological history, including fossil records, of California which allows the reader to appreciate how inland waters formed
Readership
Limnologists and aquatic ecologists, including students. Regulatory and natural resource agency personnel, and other academics wanting to learn about CA’s aquatic systems for their own subfield – e.g. geology, systematics, etc Environmental Regulators, Resource Agency Managers
Table of Contents
1. Humans and Water
2. Ecological Principles and Concepts
3. Water Supplies
a. Special Section: Economics and Dams
b. Special Section: Costs of Drinking and Irrigation Water
4. Clean Water
a. Special Section: Economics of Pollution Control
b. Special Section: Economic Burden of Water Borne Diseases
5. Biogeochemistry and Global Change
a. Special Section: Costs of eutrophication
6. Biodiversity: Conservation and Invasive Species
a. Special Section: Costs of Invasives
b. Special Section: Value of biodiversity
7. Community Dynamics, Food webs, and Ecosystem Processes
a. Special Section: Fishery Economics
8. Restoring Aquatic Systems
a. Special Section: Values and Costs of Restoration
9. Political and Watershed Boundaries
a. Special Section: TBD
10. Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142660
About the Author
Marc Los Huertos
Marc Los Huertos holds the Stephen M. Pauley Chair for Environmental Analysis and coordinates the Environmental Analysis Program for Pomona College. A biogeochemist interested in soil, water and air nitrogen cycling, he has an active research program in which he works with students to evaluate agricultural practices on greenhouse gas emissions from organic and conventional farms and to evaluate habitat quality in streams and rivers. Through his research activities, he trains several students each year with skills in soil and water nitrogen biogeochemistry, aquatic ecology and bioassessment. Los Huertos teaches a wide range of classes at Pomona, including Ecology of Inland Waters; Environmental Science and Statistics; and Food, Land, and the Environment. He also works with farmers in several regions to develop techniques to reduce negative impacts of farming on soil, air and water quality.
Affiliations and Expertise
Environmental Analysis Program, Pomona College, Claremont, CA, USA