Ecology and Change - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127854359, 9781483267173

Ecology and Change

1st Edition

Rural Modernization in an African Community

Authors: C. Gregory Knight
eBook ISBN: 9781483267173
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 320
Description

Ecology and Change: Rural Modernization in an African Community focuses on the geographical study of agricultural practices and agricultural change on the society of the Nhiha of Mbozi Area in southwestern Tanzania, East Africa. The book presents the people; the models of the environment; traditional and evolved agricultural systems operating within a man-modified landscape; population and economic growth; and sources of change of Mbozi. The applications of the four models of change and the implications of those changes to the society of Mbozi are elucidated as well. Sociologists, political scientists, economists, and political leaders will find the book insightful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter 1 Mbozi

The Corridor Region

Mbozi Area

Chapter 2 The People

Peoples of the Corridor Region

The Nyiha

Chapter 3 Ethnogeography and Geography

Climate and the Traditional Calendar

Traditional Land Types

Soils

Vegetation

Environmental Risk and Uncertainty

Chapter 4 Traditional Agricultural Systems

Crops

The Nkomanjila System

The Nkule System

Subsidiary Systems

Livestock

Chapter 5 Contemporary Agricultural Patterns

The Silwimba Farm

Agricultural Change

Persistence of the Traditional Food-Crop System

Chapter 6 Sources of Change

The Indigenous Sources

The Alien Sources

The Government

Chapter 7 Models of Change

The Cultural Model

The Resource Model

The Economic Model

The Spatial Model

Models of Change

Rural Modernization

Chapter 8 Implications of Change

Change and Spatial Organization

Change and Economy

Change and Ecology

Change and Culture

Appendix 1 The Vegetation of Unyiha

Appendix 2 The Mbozi Economic Survey

Appendix 3 Key to Alienations

References

Index and Glossary


Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267173

About the Author

C. Gregory Knight

Ratings and Reviews

