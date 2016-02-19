Ecology and Change: Rural Modernization in an African Community focuses on the geographical study of agricultural practices and agricultural change on the society of the Nhiha of Mbozi Area in southwestern Tanzania, East Africa. The book presents the people; the models of the environment; traditional and evolved agricultural systems operating within a man-modified landscape; population and economic growth; and sources of change of Mbozi. The applications of the four models of change and the implications of those changes to the society of Mbozi are elucidated as well. Sociologists, political scientists, economists, and political leaders will find the book insightful.