Ecology and Change
1st Edition
Rural Modernization in an African Community
Description
Ecology and Change: Rural Modernization in an African Community focuses on the geographical study of agricultural practices and agricultural change on the society of the Nhiha of Mbozi Area in southwestern Tanzania, East Africa. The book presents the people; the models of the environment; traditional and evolved agricultural systems operating within a man-modified landscape; population and economic growth; and sources of change of Mbozi. The applications of the four models of change and the implications of those changes to the society of Mbozi are elucidated as well. Sociologists, political scientists, economists, and political leaders will find the book insightful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Mbozi
The Corridor Region
Mbozi Area
Chapter 2 The People
Peoples of the Corridor Region
The Nyiha
Chapter 3 Ethnogeography and Geography
Climate and the Traditional Calendar
Traditional Land Types
Soils
Vegetation
Environmental Risk and Uncertainty
Chapter 4 Traditional Agricultural Systems
Crops
The Nkomanjila System
The Nkule System
Subsidiary Systems
Livestock
Chapter 5 Contemporary Agricultural Patterns
The Silwimba Farm
Agricultural Change
Persistence of the Traditional Food-Crop System
Chapter 6 Sources of Change
The Indigenous Sources
The Alien Sources
The Government
Chapter 7 Models of Change
The Cultural Model
The Resource Model
The Economic Model
The Spatial Model
Models of Change
Rural Modernization
Chapter 8 Implications of Change
Change and Spatial Organization
Change and Economy
Change and Ecology
Change and Culture
Appendix 1 The Vegetation of Unyiha
Appendix 2 The Mbozi Economic Survey
Appendix 3 Key to Alienations
References
Index and Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267173