Ecological Understanding
The Nature of Theory and the Theory of Nature
Ecology is an historical science in which theories can be as difficult to test as they are to devise. This volume, intended for ecologists and evolutionary biologists, reviews ecological theories, and how they are generated, evaluated, and categorized. Synthesizing a vast and sometimes labyrinthine literature, this book is a useful entry into the scientific philosophy of ecology and natural history. The need for integration of the contributions to theory made by different disciplines is a central theme of this book. The authors demonstrate that only through such integration will advances in ecological theory be possible. Ecologists, evolutionary biologists, and other serious students of natural history will want this book.
Advanced undergraduates, graduate students, faculty and researchers in ecology. Both theoreticians and practicing ecologists will want this book. Libraries with strong ecology collections will be likely buyers.
Ecological Understanding: Advancing the Discipline and Enhancing Application: Integration in Ecology. Understanding in Ecology.
The Nature of Theory: The Anatomy of Theory. The Ontogeny of Theory. The Taxonomy of Theory.
From Theory to Integration and Application: Fundamental Questions: Changes in Understanding. The Process of Integration.
Theory and Its Environment: Constraint and Objectivity in Integration. Ecological Understanding and the Public. Subject Index.
Steward Pickett
Institute of Ecosystem Studies, Millbrook, New York, U.S.A.
Jurek Kolasa
McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Clive Jones
Institute of Ecosystem Studies, Millbrook, New York, U.S.A.
@qu:"Given our growing need for ecologists and other environmental scientists with an ecumenical view of their subject, and a sensitive awareness of its complexities and inherent multiplicity of spatial and temporal scales, Pickett, Kolasa and Jones' book is especially timely." @source:--From the Foreward by ROBERT M. MAY, Oxford University, U.K. @qu:"A thought-provoking book." @source:--BIOLOGICAL JOURNAL OF THE LINNEAN SOCIETY @qu:"Since many ecologists may think that physics is the science, Ecology Understanding offers a refreshing alternative.... Ecology Understanding offers the reader an interesting and thoughtful discussion of theory development, ecological integration, and scientific understanding from a philosophical viewpoint." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY