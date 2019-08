Ecological Paradigms Lost, Volume 2

"Finally, here is a book taking ecology seriously enough also to investigate it from a philosophy of science point of view, and in particular taking a Kuhnian entrance point as also indicated by the title...an exciting book and an interesting idea to view our science as Kuhn would have done...highly recommended." --Soren Nors Nielsen, Danmarks Farmaceutiske Universitet



"Each section of Ecological Paradigms Lost certainly has something to offer the specialist." --Joseph Craine, Unviersity of Minnesota, Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Behavior, in BIOSCIENCE

The editors of this volume commissioned papers by eminent ecologists, young and old, on theory development and cahnge in five subfields- population, epidemiological, community, evolutionary, and ecosystem ecology- and papers from philosophers of science commenting on the scientists' conclusions...a better perspective on ecology's past and, possibly, its future." --Thomas R. Dunlap, Texas A&M University, Department of History, in ECOLOGY