Ecological Modeling, Volume 31
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Art and Science of Modeling Ecological Systems
Table of Contents
Part 1: The Systems Perspective
1. Systems, models, and modeling
2. Basic building blocks of system structure and behavior
Part 2: The Modeling Process
3. Overview of procedures
4. Conceptual model formulation
5. Quantitative model specification
6. Model evaluation
7. Model application
Part 3: Some Practical Considerations
8. Potential pitfalls during the modeling process
9. A candid view of the modeling process
Part 4: Reflections
10. How good ("valid") are models?
11. What good is modeling?
12. Embracing uncertainty
13. Integration of existing models
14. Alternative ecological modeling formats: Commonalities from a systems perspective
15. What about the art of modeling?
Description
Ecological Modeling: An Introduction to the Art and Science of Modeling Ecological Systems, Volume 31, presents the skills needed to appropriately evaluate and use ecological models. Illustrated throughout with practical examples, the book discusses ecological modeling as both an art and a science, balancing the qualitative (artistic) side, with its foundations in common sense and modeling practice, against the quantitative (scientific) aspects of the modeling process. This book draws on the authors’ extensive experience in both teaching and using these techniques to provide readers with a practical, user-friendly guide that supports and encourages the appropriate, effective use of these tools.
Key Features
- Provides readers with a commonsense understanding of the systems perspective and its foundations in general system theory
- Highlights the importance of a solid understanding of the qualitative aspects of the modeling process
- Facilitates the ability to appropriately evaluate and use ecological models
- Supports learning with a variety of simple examples to instill the desire and confidence to embark upon the modeling experience
Readership
Primer and reference book for natural resource and environmental professionals at both managerial and policy levels whose jobs involve the development, evaluation, and/or use of ecological models. Professionals in programs dealing with wildlife and fisheries management, forestry, and environmental quality, as well as those focusing on more specific areas such as pest control and the management of endangered species, invasive species, and emerging diseases. Graduate-level and upper-division undergraduate-level students in courses covering topics related to the use of systems analysis and simulation in ecology, natural resource management, and the environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444641632
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Hsiao-Hsuan Wang Author
Ecological Systems Laboratory, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecological Systems Laboratory, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences, Texas A&M University, TX, USA
W. E. Grant Author
Ecological Systems Laboratory, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecological Systems Laboratory, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences, Texas A&M University, TX, USA