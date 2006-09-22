Ecological Geography of the Sea
2nd Edition
Description
This book presents an in-depth discussion of the biological and ecological geography of the oceans. It synthesizes locally restricted studies of the ocean to generate a global geography of the vast marine world.
Based on patterns of algal ecology, the book divides the ocean into four primary compartments, which are then subdivided into secondary compartments.
Key Features
*Includes color insert of the latest in satellite imagery showing the world's oceans, their similarities and differences
*Revised and updated to reflect the latest in oceanographic research
*Ideal for anyone interested in understanding ocean ecology -- accessible and informative
Readership
Faculty, researchers and graduate students interested in oceanography, marine biology, marine ecology, and other marine sciences. Sometimes used as an undergrad text though not written specifically for this purpose.
Table of Contents
Preface Ch. 1 Towards an Ecological Geography of the Sea
- Progressive exploration of oceanic and shelfecosystems
- The availability of timely global data from satellites
- Internal dynamics of satellite-observed algal blooms Ch.2 Changing views of how marine ecosystems function -From pristine to modified ecosystems -Our new understanding of the role of very small organisms Ch.3 Biogeographic Data in Ecological Analysis -Taxonomic diversity, the shifting base-line of biogeography
- The useful results from 150 years of marine biogeography Biogeographic regions of the pelagos Benthis and demersal biogeography The benthic paradox and polar reproductive strategy Ch.4 Ocean fronts and other ecological discontinuities -Fronts and frontal systems Oceanic fronts Shelf-edge and upwelling fronts River plumes and tidal fronts of shelf seas The ubiquitous 'horizontal front' at the shallow pycnocline The oceanic eddy-field Ch. 5 Physical Forcing of Phytoplankton Production -Stratification and mixing in the open ocean -Regional and latitudinal resistance to mixing in the open ocean -Rule-based models of ecological response to external forcing -The ecological consequenses of the global field of mesoscale eddies -Geological, sedimentary and tidal forcing of shallow-sea ecosystems Ch.6 Nutriend Limitation: The Example of Iron -Nutrient distribution, differing supply ratios to euphotic zone -Regional anomalies in nutrient limitation of phytoplankton growth -Simulation of nutrient limitation: Conflicting indications Ch.7 Biomes: The Primary Compartments -The four primary biomes of the upper ocean Polar biome Westerlies biome Trades biome Coastal biome Ch.8 Provinces: The Secondary Partition -Ecological provinces in the open ocean -Ways of testing province boundaries in the open ocean A stastistical test Analytical tests *A biogeographic test -Practical and useful partitions in coastal seas Ch. 9 Longer term responses: From Seasons to Centuries -Scales of external forcing -Recurrent ENSO-scale changes of state -Multi-decadal trends and changes -Conclusion: A partition for a variable ocean? Ch.10 The Atlantic Ocean Ch.11 The Indian Ocean Ch.12 The Pacific Ocean Ch.13 The Southern Ocean
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 22nd September 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465579
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124555211
About the Author
Alan Longhurst
After 4 years of war service and after graduating from the University of London in 1952, Alan Longhurst subsequently studied the ecology of benthic communities and demersal fish off tropical West Africa and New Zealand, and the ecology of oceanic zooplankton in the eastern tropical Pacific, the north Atlantic and the arctic archipelago of Canada. He has held both research and administrative posts in several laboratories and has had many less formal occupations, such as coordinating the EASTROPAC surveys or acting as Secretary, SCOR. He has published widely in the field of benthic and pelagic ecology, and concerning the ecological basis of fisheries. He is now retired and spends much of year in SW France, where he assists his wife in running a gallery of contemporary art, keeping a sharp eye out for oceanographers among their clients.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galerie l'Academie, Cajarc, France
Reviews
Pre-Publication comments on the 2nd edition: "It has all the elements that made the first edition such a wonderful book to have and to read. There are too few books like this on the market, which build on a life-time's experience and knowledge in order to say something quite unique and challenging about the oceans. It will be useful for all of those involved with managing the world's oceans, providing for the only rigorous schematic framework available for exploring the heterogeity of the seas and its resources." --Dave Raffaelli, Professor of Environmental Science, University of York