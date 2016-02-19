Ecological Assessment of Environmental Degradation, Pollution and Recovery
1st Edition
The Ispra Course on Ecological Assessment of Environmental Degradation, Pollution and Recovery'' was structured according to the following topics: (a) terrestrial and aquatic ecosystem concept; (b) structure, functions and evolution of the ecosystem in relation to the natural and anthropogenic influences, and (c) concept of stress, assessment and restoration of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. These general concepts were developed in a series of lectures presented by well-known experts in their specific fields, taking into account the ecological principles and environmental management. For the various aspects of the environmental problems, the state-of-the-art, the principles of restoration techniques, the results obtained by their application and the research needs to acquire a better knowledge of the ecological processes, were discussed. The lectures were illustrated by several case studies concerning forests, lakes, reservoirs, rivers, soil and the interrelations between air and terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.
This book contains the lectures presented at the course, reviewed by the authors, and complemented throughout with numerous figures and tables.
The evolution of terrestrial ecosystems (F. di Castri). Ecological succession and evolution of freshwater ecosystems (I. Ferrari, V.U. Ceccherelli). Concept of ecosystem stress and its assessment (R.D. Gulati). Concept of stress and recovery in aquatic ecosystem (R.D. Gulati). Concept of stress, natural and anthropogenic, in terrestrial ecosystems (G.H. Kohlmaier). Dynamic equilibria in material systems and their response to perturbations (G.H. Kohlmaier et al.). Ecological assessment of the degradation and recovery of rivers from pollution (R.W. Edwards). Biomanipulation of aquatic food chains to improve water quality in eutrophic lakes (R. de Bernardi). Lake ecosystem degradation and recovery studied by the enclosure method (O. Ravera). The impact of heavy metals on terrestrial ecosystems: Biological adaptation through behavioural and physiological avoidance (H. Eijsackers). Persistent chemicals in soil ecosystems and optimization of biological degradation processes (H. Eijsackers, P. Doelman). Air pollution effects in terrestrial ecosystems and their restoration (B. Ulrich). Air pollution effects on aquatic ecosystems and their restoration (A. Henriksen). Mining effects of ecosystems and their recovery (B.E. Davis). Heavy metal pollution and ecosystem recovery (R. Baudo). Index.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- 1st May 1989
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444600219