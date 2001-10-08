Ecological and Silvicultural Strategies for Sustainable Forest Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505347, 9780080551517

Ecological and Silvicultural Strategies for Sustainable Forest Management

1st Edition

Authors: T. Fujimori
eBook ISBN: 9780080551517
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444505347
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th October 2001
Page Count: 412
Description

Recognizing the increased interest in forest management world wide, this book addresses the current knowledge gap by defining sustainable forest management, clarifying methods by which ecological knowledge can be applied and how traditional silvicultural methods can be improved.

Sustainable forest management involves the enhancement of various aspects of forest functions such as conservation of biodiversity, conservation of soil and water resources, contribution to the global carbon cycle as well as wood production. To establish ecological and silvicultural theories to enhance these functions harmoniously, recognizing the relationship between stand structures and their functions is essential.

This volume presents target stand structures for aimed forest functions in relation to stand development stages, as well as ecological and silvicultural methods to lead and maintain them. Ecological and silvicultural strategies are discussed, both on stand and landscape levels, and from local to international levels in temperate and boreal forest zones.

Readership

Researchers in the field of forest ecology and silviculture, foresters, executives in forestry and forest production, and anyone interested in forest management

Table of Contents

Preface. Chapter 1. Introduction.

Part 1. Forest Ecology and Foundation of Sustainable Forest Management. Chapter 2. Characteristics and ecological adaptive features of trees and forests. Chapter 3. Factors influencing forest productivity.

Part II. Specific Silvicultural Techniques. Chapter 4. Regeneration. Chapter 5. Management to control interspecific competition. Chapter 6. Control of individual tree growth and quality in relation to stand density.

Part III. Silvicultural Systems and Methods for Sustainable Forest Management for Wood Production. Chapter 7. Classification of silvicultural methods. Chapter 8. Silvicultural methods for wood production.

Part IV. Silvicultural Strategies for Sustainable Forest Management. Chapter 9. Sustained forest ecosystem management. Chapter 10. Conservation of biodiversity. Chapter 11. Conservation and maintenance of soil and water resources. Chapter 12. Maintaining productivity for production of forest products. Chapter 13. Maintenance and enhancement of cultural and recreational functions. Chapter 14. Maintenance of forest contribution to global carbon cycles. Chapter 15. Maintenance of the health and vitality of forest ecosystems. Chapter 16. Summary and conclusion.

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080551517
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444505347

About the Author

T. Fujimori

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Advisor, Japan Forest Technology Society, 7 Rokuban-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0085, Japan

