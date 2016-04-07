Eco-Friendly Technology for Postharvest Produce Quality
1st Edition
Description
Eco-Friendly Technology for Postharvest Produce Quality presents the scope of emerging eco-friendly technologies to maintain the postharvest quality of fresh produce in terms of safety and nutrition. The book covers an analysis of the alternative and traditional methodologies pointing out the significant advantage and limitations of each technique. It provides a standard reference work for the fresh produce industry in postharvest management to extend shelf life by ensuring safety first and then nutritional or sensory quality retention.
Fruits and vegetables are a huge portion of the food supply chain and are depended on globally for good health and nutrition. The supply of good food, however, greatly depends on good postharvest handling practices. Although substantial research has been carried out to preserve the quality of fresh horticultural produce, further research—especially on safety—is still required. This book provides foundational insights into current practices yielding best results for produce handling.
Key Features
- Includes appropriate approaches, technologies, and control parameters necessary to achieve shelf-life extension without compromising produce quality
- Presents successful food safety methods between the time produce is harvested to consumption
- Includes the latest information on preservation technologies using novel chemical methods, active packaging, and monitoring the effect of environmental stresses on quality and shelf life of agricultural produce
Readership
Professionals working in the postharvest industry, postharvest technologists, fresh produce management, food safety and quality professionals, postharvest physiologists, professionals working in the research for developing new technologies, graduate students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: New Insights on Postharvest Ecophysiology of Fresh Horticultural Crops
Chapter 2: Advances in Controlled Atmosphere Storage of Fruits and Vegetables
Chapter 3: Recent Trends in Active Packaging in Fruits and Vegetables
Chapter 4: Advances in Modified Atmosphere Packaging of Fruits and Vegetables
Chapter 5: Recent Developments of 1-Methylciclopropene (1-MCP) Treatments on Fruit Quality Attributes
Chapter 6: Impact of Brassinosteroids on Postharvest Physiology of Fruits and Vegetables
Chapter 7: Polyamines as an Eco-friendly Postharvest Tool to Maintain Fruit Quality
Chapter 8: Impact of Salicylic Acid on Postharvest Physiology of Fruits and Vegetables
Chapter 9: Chitosan: Properties and Roles in Postharvest Quality Preservation of Horticultural Crops
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 7th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043844
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128043134
About the Editor
Mohammed Wasim Siddiqui
Dr. Mohammed Wasim Siddiqui is an Assistant Professor and Scientist in the Department of Food Science and Post-Harvest Technology, Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour, India and author or co-author of 30 peer reviewed journal articles, 18 book chapters, and 18 conference papers. He has five books (four edited and one authored) books to his credit published by CRC Press, USA, Springer, USA, & Apple Academic Press, USA. Dr. Siddiqui has established an international peer reviewed journal, the “Journal of Postharvest Technology.” He has been serving as an editorial board member of several journals.
Recently, Dr Siddiqui was conferred the Young Achiever Award 2014 for the outstanding research work by the Society for Advancement of Human and Nature (SADHNA), Nauni, Himachal Pradesh, India. He is an Honorary Board Member of the SADHNA, Nauni, Himachal Pradesh, India. He has been an active member of the organising committees of several national and international seminars/conferences/summits.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Scientist, Department of Food Science and Post-Harvest Technology, Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour, India