Eco-Friendly Technology for Postharvest Produce Quality

Dr. Siddiqui acquired his B.Sc. (Agriculture) degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, India. He received M. Sc. (Horticulture) and Ph. D. (Horticulture) degrees from Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Mohanpur, Nadia, India with a specialization in the Postharvest Technology. He was awarded Maulana Azad National Fellowship Award from the University Grants Commission, New-Delhi, India. He is a member of the "Core Research Group" at the Bihar Agricultural University (BAU), providing appropriate direction and assisting to sensitize priority of the research. He has received several grants from various funding agencies to carry out his research projects. Dr. Siddiqui has been associated with postharvest technology and processing aspects of horticultural crops. He is dynamically indulged in teaching (graduate and doctorate students) and research, and he has proven himself as an active scientist in the area of Postharvest Technology. Dr. Siddiqui is an established researcher, academic, and editor in the area of postharvest biotechnology of fruits and vegetables. He is an author or co-author of >50 research articles, >40 book chapters, and several conference papers. He has >20 books to his credit published by Elsevier, USA, CRC Press, USA, Springer, USA, & Apple Academic Press, USA. He also established two book series namely “Postharvest Biology & Technology” and “Innovations in Horticultural Sciences.” Along with being an AMBASSADOR of World Food Preservation Center, USA, Dr Siddiqui has received >15 awards and fellowships in recognition of research and teaching achievements from national and international organizations. He is the founding Chief Editor of “Journal of Postharvest Technology.”