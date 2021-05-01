Eco-friendly Functional Polymers: An Approach from Application-Targeted Green Chemistry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1. Polymer fundamentals and its connecting with current environmental context
1. Polymer chemistry: principles of polymer synthetic chemistry
2. Recyclable polymer chemistry: Structural and physicochemical aspects
3. Biodegradable polymer chemistry: Structural and physicochemical aspects
4. Biopolymers and bioplastics
Section 2. Experimental aspects in the design of eco-friendly functional polymers
5. Biosynthesis and polymer biotransformations
6. Composites and nanocomposites
7. Eco-friendly supramolecular systems: Polymer geo- and biomimicry
8. Hydrogels
9. Chemical transformations based on click chemistry
Section 3. Applications of eco-friendly functional polymers
10. Functional and eco-friendly polymers in agriculture
11. Functional and eco-friendly polymers in environmental science
12. Functional and eco-friendly polymers in food chemistry
13. Functional and eco-friendly polymers in structural applications
14. Functional and eco-friendly polymers in coating and surfaces
15. Functional and eco-friendly polymers in medical and biomedical applications
Description
There is a growing demand for strategies to address the impact of polymers and plastics in ecosystems, and the principles of green chemistry offer a good source of such strategies. Eco-friendly Functional Polymers: An Approach from Application-Targeted Green Chemistry provides a holistic overview of polymer chemistry, development and applications in the context of these sustainability-driven principles. It encourages researchers to consider the principles of green chemistry, environmental impact and end-user needs as integral aspects for consideration at the earliest stages of any design process, and draws together key aspects of polymer chemistry, organic synthesis, experimental design and applications in a single volume.
Beginning with an authoritative guide to fundamental polymer chemistry and its impact in the current environmental context, the book goes on to discuss a range of key theoretical and experimental aspects in the design of eco-friendly functional polymers. Applications of eco-friendly functional polymers across a whole range of fields are then discussed, before a selection of case studies highlight the implementation of theoretical and experimental information in practice to address a broad selection of issues.
Key Features
- Highlights the physicochemical principles of green chemistry and the development of biodegradable and recyclable polymers in this context
- Compiles key information connecting structural features with properties, experimental strategies, and appropriate applications into a single volume
- Discusses needs and applications across a broad range of fields, supported by practical case studies
Readership
Physical and theoretical chemists, polymer chemists, green chemists, environmental chemists
Scientists who work with polymers in any way across materials and environmental science, agroscience, biochemistry, pharmaceutical science and toxicology, across both industry and academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218426
About the Authors
Manuel Palencia
Manuel Palencia is chemist of Universidad de Córdoba (Montería – Colombia) and Doctor in Science of Universidad de Concepción (Concepción – Chile). At present, He is a professor with the Department of Chemistry at the Universidad del Valle (Cali – Colombia) and Director of the Research Group in Science with Technological Applications (GI-CAT). He is co-author of two invention patents, three book chapters, and several research articles in the fields of polymers, nanotechnology, agricultural and environmental sciences and membrane systems, including aspects of analytical sciences and chemical-physics description of biosystems, macromolecules and hybrid materials for numerous applications. He has been invited speaker in several specialized events. In particular, he was one of the top 5 finalists for the 2018 Elsevier Foundation Green & Sustainable Chemistry Challenge with his project Biomass-plastic: Eco-friendly structural materials, and his project was chose to receive support for development and implementation from the International Sustainable Chemistry Collaborative Centre (ICS3)
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemist, GI-CAT, Department of Chemistry, Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia
Tulio Lerma
Tulio A. Lerma is chemist of Universidad del Valle (Cali – Colombia), Master in Chemistry and Candidate Doctor in Science of the same university. At the present, he is a researcher with both the Mindtech Research Group (Mindtech-RG) of Mindtech S.A.S., and the Research Group in Science with Technological Applications (GI-CAT) of Universidad del Valle. He is co-author of several research articles in the fields of polymers, nanotechnology, agricultural and environmental sciences, in particular, macromolecular systems, hybrid materials for sustainable environmental applications and geo- and biomimetic polymer systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemist, GI-CAT, Department of Chemistry, Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia, and Polymer and Advanced Materials Section, Mindtech-RG, Mindtech s.a.s, Cali, Colombia
Viviana Garcés
Viviana Garcés is chemist of Universidad del Valle (Cali – Colombia), Master in Chemistry and Candidate Doctor in Science of the same university. At the present, she is a researcher with both the Mindtech Research Group (Mindtech-RG) of Mindtech S.A.S., and the Research Group in Science with Technological Applications (GI-CAT) of Universidad del Valle. She is co-author of several research articles in the fields of biopolymers and polymers for application in agricultural and environmental sciences, with a particular focus on hydrogels and biotic-support hybrid materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemist, GI-CAT, Department of Chemistry, Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia, and Polymer and Advanced Materials Section, Mindtech-RG, Mindtech s.a.s, Cali, Colombia
Mayra Mora
Mayra A. Mora is chemist of Universidad del Valle (Cali – Colombia), Master in Chemistry and Candidate Doctor in Science of the same university. At the present, she is researcher with both the Mindtech Research Group (Mindtech-RG) of Mindtech S.A.S. and the Research Group in Science with Technological Applications (GI-CAT) of Universidad del Valle. She is co-author of several research articles in the fields of biopolymers, polymers for application in agricultural and environmental sciences, with a particular focus on functional polymers for separation technologies in several industries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemist, GI-CAT, Department of Chemistry, Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia, and Analytical Chemistry and Chemometrics Section, Mindtech-RG, Mindtech s.a.s, Cali, Colombia
Jina Martínez
Jina M. Martínez is chemist of Universidad del Valle (Cali – Colombia), Master in Chemistry and Candidate Doctor in Science of the same university. At the present, she is a researcher with the Mindtech Research Group (Mindtech-RG) of Mindtech S.A.S. She is co-author of several research articles in the fields of functional polymers for environmental applications, including water, soil and air.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemist, GI-CAT, Department of Chemistry, Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia, and Analytical Chemistry and Chemometrics Section, Mindtech-RG, Mindtech s.a.s, Cali, Colombia
Sixta Palencia
Sixta L. Palencia is bacteriologist of Universidad de Córdoba (Montería – Colombia), Master in Molecular Microbiology of Universidad Libre (Barranquilla - Colombia) and Doctor in Biological Science of Universidad de Concepción. At the present, she is a researcher with the Mindtech Research Group (Mindtech-RG) of Mindtech S.A.S. and has worked in functional polymers for biotechnological applications (biotransformations), biomedical applications (blood and pathogens) and food applications (probiotics). She is co-author of several research articles in the fields of polymers with diverse applications in association with microorganisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bacteriologist, Applied Microbiology Section, Mindtech-RG, Mindtech s.a.s, Concepción, Chile
