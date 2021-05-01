There is a growing demand for strategies to address the impact of polymers and plastics in ecosystems, and the principles of green chemistry offer a good source of such strategies. Eco-friendly Functional Polymers: An Approach from Application-Targeted Green Chemistry provides a holistic overview of polymer chemistry, development and applications in the context of these sustainability-driven principles. It encourages researchers to consider the principles of green chemistry, environmental impact and end-user needs as integral aspects for consideration at the earliest stages of any design process, and draws together key aspects of polymer chemistry, organic synthesis, experimental design and applications in a single volume.

Beginning with an authoritative guide to fundamental polymer chemistry and its impact in the current environmental context, the book goes on to discuss a range of key theoretical and experimental aspects in the design of eco-friendly functional polymers. Applications of eco-friendly functional polymers across a whole range of fields are then discussed, before a selection of case studies highlight the implementation of theoretical and experimental information in practice to address a broad selection of issues.

