Eco-efficient Rendering Mortars
1st Edition
Use of Recycled Materials
Table of Contents
1. Mortars and sustainability
2. Rendering mortars
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Technology
2.3. Functional requirements
2.3.1. Workability
2.3.2. Micro-cracking
2.3.3. Water permeability
2.3.4. Water vapour permeability
2.3.5. Adhesion to the substrate
2.3.6. Impact resistance
2.3.7. Compatibility with substrate
2.3.8. Aesthetic appearance
2.3.9. Durability
2.4. Mortars standardization
3. Wastes
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Origin
3.2.1. Agricultural waste
3.2.2. Urban waste
3.2.3. Industrial waste
3.2.4. Hospital waste
3.3. Treatment
3.3.1. Crushing
3.3.2. Milling
3.3.3. Burning
3.3.4. The influence of waste treatment on its final characteristics
3.4. Properties
3.4.1. Chemical properties
3.4.2. Mineralogical properties
3.4.3. Physical properties
3.4.3.1. Shape
3.4.3.2. Roughness
3.4.3.3. Porosity
3.4.3.4. Water absorption
3.4.3.5. Size distribution
4. Mortars with incorporation of wastes: Characteristics of fresh mortars
4.1. Water/binder ratio
4.2. Workability
4.3. Bulk density
4.4. Water retention
5. Mortars with incorporation of wastes: Mechanical behaviour
5.1. Mechanical strength
5.1.1. Compressive strength
5.1.2. Flexural strength
5.1.3. Adherence strength
5.1.4. Impact resistance
5.2. Micro-cracking
5.2.1. Elasticity modulus
5.2.2. Fracture energy
5.2.3. Shrinkage
6. Mortars with incorporation of wastes: Water behaviour
6.1. Liquid water
6.1.1. Water absorption by capillarity
6.1.2. Permeability to water under pressure
6.2. Water vapour
6.2.1. Equivalent air thickness
6.2.2. Unidirectional drying
7. Durability
7.1. Compatibility with substrate
7.2. Aesthetic appearance
8. Life cycle assessment
8.1. Application to mortars
8.2. Case studies
9. References
Description
Using recycled materials in mortars helps both reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, and the use of natural resources in mortars. Industry, however, has been slow to trust and adopt waste products as raw materials for use in mortars. Eco-Efficient Rendering Mortars focuses on the incorporation of waste materials into cement-based renders, discussing the origins, treatment processes, and properties of relevant wastes. It aims to dispel mistrust through demonstrating the technical feasibility and environmental benefits of eco-efficient rendering mortars. The book considers the characteristics of different waste products, such as aggregates, fillers, binders and additions. The functional requirements of renders are discussed, alongside the impact of wastes on these requirements. Finally, the title considers the lifecycle of and durability of modified mortars. This book offers robust support for, and clear guidance on the use of wastes as a substitute for natural aggregates and binders.
Key Features
- Presents evidence supporting the use of wastes as a substitute for natural aggregates and binders
- Characterizes wastes and considers how best to incorporate different kinds of waste into renders
- Gives detail on the technical efficiency and environmental impact of different waste materials on mortars
- Analyses the impact of wastes on render performance in terms of fresh state, mechanical, water, and durability
- Considers the lifecycle assessment and durability of modified mortars
Readership
Construction industry specialists; researchers in sustainable materials and products; researchers, graduate and post-graduate students in civil engineering, architecture, materials science, industrial management and allied fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184943
About the Authors
Catarina Farinha
Catarina Brazão Farinha works on incorporating waste in mortars. Her research examines the incorporation of fine ceramic waste in coating mortars. She has published widely, and is completing a doctorate on the incorporation of industrial waste in renders, as a substitute for sand, cement, or both.
Jorge de Brito
Jorge de Brito is a full professor of civil engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of
Lisbon. His main research topic is sustainable construction, particularly on the use of recycled aggregates in concrete and mortars. He has participated in 20 competitively financed research projects (four as the principal investigator) and supervised 20 PhD and 150 MSc theses. He is the author of 3 previous books, 20 book chapters, 250 journal and 450 conference papers. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Building Engineering, an associate editor of the European Journal of Environmental and Civil Engineering, a member of the editorial boards of 15 other international journals and a member of the CIB, FIB, RILEM, IABMAS and IABSE organisations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal
Maria Do Veiga
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources at the Instituto Superior Técnico, Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal
