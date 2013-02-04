Eco-Efficient Concrete
1st Edition
Part 1 Eco-efficiency of Portland cement concrete: Environmental impact of Portland cement production; Low binder intensity eco-efficient concretes; Life cycle assessment (LCA) aspects of concrete. Part 2 Concrete with supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs): Natural pozzolans in eco-efficient concrete; Artificial pozzolans in eco-efficient concrete; Tests to evaluate pozzolanic activity in eco-efficient concrete; Properties of concrete with high volume pozzolans; Influence of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) on concrete durability; Performance of self- compacting concrete (SCC) with high volume SCMs; High volume ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBFS) concrete; Recycled glass concrete. Part 3 Concrete with non-reactive wastes: Municipal solid waste incinerator (MSWI) concrete; Concrete with polymeric wastes; Concrete with construction and demolition wastes (CDW); An eco-efficient approach to concrete carbonation; Concrete with polymers. Part 4 Future alternative binders and use of nano and biotech: Alkali-activated based concrete; Sulfoaluminate cement; Reactive magnesia cement; Nanotechnology for eco-efficient concrete; Biotechconcrete: An innovative approach for concrete with enhanced durability.
Eco-efficient concrete is a comprehensive guide to the characteristics and environmental performance of key concrete types.
Part one discusses the eco-efficiency and life cycle assessment of Portland cement concrete, before part two goes on to consider concrete with supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). Concrete with non-reactive wastes is the focus of part three, including municipal solid waste incinerator (MSWI) concrete, and concrete with polymeric, construction and demolition wastes (CDW). An eco-efficient approach to concrete carbonation is also reviewed, followed by an investigation in part four of future alternative binders and the use of nano and biotech in concrete production.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Eco-efficient concrete is a technical guide for all professionals, researchers and academics currently or potentially involved in the design, manufacture and use of eco-efficient concrete.
- The first part of the book examines the eco-efficiency and life cycle assessment of Portland cement concrete
- Chapters in the second part of the book consider concrete with supplementary cementitious materials, including properties and performance
- Reviews the eco-efficient approach to concrete carbonation
Professionals requiring understanding in eco-efficient concrete; Researchers and engineers within the R&D and production side of concrete manufacture; Civil engineers, undergraduate and post-graduate civil, structural, material and environmental engineering students
- 624
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- 4th February 2013
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9780857098993
- 9780857094247
"Practising engineers....would undoubtedly find it to be an interesting glimpse into the future for concrete materials". Ian Sims, director of RSK Environment Ltd, UK for the Proceedings of the Institution of Civil Engineers - Construction Materials, Volume 167 Issue 5, 2014 "…this book adds new technologies and strategies aimed at providing and maintaining ecologically acceptable concrete and its derivatives…This indexed book will appeal not only to concrete product developers, researchers and teachers of concrete technology, but also to those with a materials curiosity about concrete." Peter Hewlett, University of Dundee for Magazine of Concrete Research, Volume 6, Issue 2, 2014
"Practising engineers....would undoubtedly find it to be an interesting glimpse into the future for concrete materials".
Ian Sims, director of RSK Environment Ltd, UK for the Proceedings of the Institution of Civil Engineers - Construction Materials, Volume 167 Issue 5, 2014
"…this book adds new technologies and strategies aimed at providing and maintaining ecologically acceptable concrete and its derivatives…This indexed book will appeal not only to concrete product developers, researchers and teachers of concrete technology, but also to those with a materials curiosity about concrete."
Peter Hewlett, University of Dundee for Magazine of Concrete Research, Volume 6, Issue 2, 2014
Professor Arnon Bentur, Israel Institute of Technology (from the Foreword)
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal Editor
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal is a Senior Researcher in the C-TAC Research Centre at the University of Minho, Portugal. He has authored almost 300 publications, including 96 in ISI Web of Science-WoS and 92 on Scopus. Having received 798 citations in WoS (h-index=15) and 1125 citations on Scopus (h-index=18). He has a SCI Platinum h=30 the highest in the field of civil engineering in Portugal. He has also been the Lead Editor of 14 international books, with more than 500 contributors from 52 countries in the five continents.
University of Minho, Portugal
S Jalali Editor
Said Jalali is former Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Minho, and is an acknowledged expert on building materials.
University of Minho, Portugal
Joao Labrincha Editor
João Labrincha is Associate Professor in the Materials and Ceramics Engineering Department of the University of Aveiro, Portugal, and member of the CICECO research unit. He has registered 22 patent applications, and has published over 170 papers.
University of Aveiro, Portugal
V M John Editor
Vanderley M. John is Associate Professor in the Department of Construction Engineering at the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo, Brazil.
University of San Paulo, Brazil