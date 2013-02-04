"Practising engineers....would undoubtedly find it to be an interesting glimpse into the future for concrete materials". Ian Sims, director of RSK Environment Ltd, UK for the Proceedings of the Institution of Civil Engineers - Construction Materials, Volume 167 Issue 5, 2014 "…this book adds new technologies and strategies aimed at providing and maintaining ecologically acceptable concrete and its derivatives…This indexed book will appeal not only to concrete product developers, researchers and teachers of concrete technology, but also to those with a materials curiosity about concrete." Peter Hewlett, University of Dundee for Magazine of Concrete Research, Volume 6, Issue 2, 2014

"Eco-efficient concrete, which compiles together reviews of a wide range of technologies and strategies, enables the concrete technologist to be in a better position for producing and developing ecologically friendly concrete."

Professor Arnon Bentur, Israel Institute of Technology (from the Foreword)