In one compact resource, Echocardiography Review Guide, 4th Edition, provides both a concise review and an effective self-assessment for exam preparation. Easy-to-digest, bulleted text summarizes key concepts and gives precise step-by-step instructions for performing and interpreting echocardiographic studies. Study and self-assessment questions throughout help you increase your knowledge and identify areas for further study. This study guide is an ideal companion to Dr. Otto’s Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography and is a must-have resource for anyone preparing for the echocardiography boards, the PTEeXAM, the diagnostic cardiac sonographer’s exam, or other sonography exams.