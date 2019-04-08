Echocardiography Review Guide - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323546522, 9780323655699

Echocardiography Review Guide

4th Edition

Companion to the Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography

Authors: Catherine Otto Rosario Freeman Rebecca Schwaegler Jason Linefsky
Paperback ISBN: 9780323546522
eBook ISBN: 9780323655699
eBook ISBN: 9780323655682
eBook ISBN: 9780323754774
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th April 2019
Page Count: 456
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In one compact resource, Echocardiography Review Guide, 4th Edition, provides both a concise review and an effective self-assessment for exam preparation. Easy-to-digest, bulleted text summarizes key concepts and gives precise step-by-step instructions for performing and interpreting echocardiographic studies. Study and self-assessment questions throughout help you increase your knowledge and identify areas for further study. This study guide is an ideal companion to Dr. Otto’s Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography and is a must-have resource for anyone preparing for the echocardiography boards, the PTEeXAM, the diagnostic cardiac sonographer’s exam, or other sonography exams.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Principles of Echocardiographic Image Acquisition and Doppler Analysis
 
Chapter 2. The Transthoracic Echocardiogram
 
Chapter 3. Transesophageal Echocardiography
 
Chapter 4. Specialized Echocardiography Applications
 
Chapter 5. Clinical Indications and Quality Assurance
 
Chapter 6. Left and Right Ventricular Systolic Function
 
Chapter 7. Ventricular Diastolic Filling and Function
 
Chapter 8. Coronary Artery Disease
 
Chapter 9. Cardiomyopathies, Hypertensive, and Pulmonary Heart Disease
 
Chapter 10. Pericardial Disease
 
Chapter 11. Valvular Stenosis
 
Chapter 12. Valvular Regurgitation
 
Chapter 13. Prosthetic Valves
 
Chapter 14. Endocarditis
 
Chapter 15. Cardiac Masses and Potential Cardiac Source of Embolus
 
Chapter 16. Diseases of the Great Arteries
 
Chapter 17. The Adult with Congenital Heart Disease
 
Chapter 18. Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323546522
eBook ISBN:
9780323655699
eBook ISBN:
9780323655682
eBook ISBN:
9780323754774

About the Author

Catherine Otto

Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA

Rosario Freeman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Director, Training Programs in Cardiovascular Disease, University of Washington School of Medicine; Director, Echocardiography Laboratory, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, Washington

Rebecca Schwaegler

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Diagnostic Ultrasound Department, College of Science and Engineering, Seattle University; Cardiac Sonographer, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA, USA

Jason Linefsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Emory University; Director of Cardiology Clinics, Assistant Section Chief, Atlanta VA Medical Center, Decatur, Georgia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.