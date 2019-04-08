Echocardiography Review Guide
4th Edition
Companion to the Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography
Description
In one compact resource, Echocardiography Review Guide, 4th Edition, provides both a concise review and an effective self-assessment for exam preparation. Easy-to-digest, bulleted text summarizes key concepts and gives precise step-by-step instructions for performing and interpreting echocardiographic studies. Study and self-assessment questions throughout help you increase your knowledge and identify areas for further study. This study guide is an ideal companion to Dr. Otto’s Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography and is a must-have resource for anyone preparing for the echocardiography boards, the PTEeXAM, the diagnostic cardiac sonographer’s exam, or other sonography exams.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Principles of Echocardiographic Image Acquisition and Doppler Analysis
Chapter 2. The Transthoracic Echocardiogram
Chapter 3. Transesophageal Echocardiography
Chapter 4. Specialized Echocardiography Applications
Chapter 5. Clinical Indications and Quality Assurance
Chapter 6. Left and Right Ventricular Systolic Function
Chapter 7. Ventricular Diastolic Filling and Function
Chapter 8. Coronary Artery Disease
Chapter 9. Cardiomyopathies, Hypertensive, and Pulmonary Heart Disease
Chapter 10. Pericardial Disease
Chapter 11. Valvular Stenosis
Chapter 12. Valvular Regurgitation
Chapter 13. Prosthetic Valves
Chapter 14. Endocarditis
Chapter 15. Cardiac Masses and Potential Cardiac Source of Embolus
Chapter 16. Diseases of the Great Arteries
Chapter 17. The Adult with Congenital Heart Disease
Chapter 18. Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 8th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323546522
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655699
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655682
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323754774
About the Author
Catherine Otto
Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
Rosario Freeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Director, Training Programs in Cardiovascular Disease, University of Washington School of Medicine; Director, Echocardiography Laboratory, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, Washington
Rebecca Schwaegler
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Diagnostic Ultrasound Department, College of Science and Engineering, Seattle University; Cardiac Sonographer, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA, USA
Jason Linefsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Emory University; Director of Cardiology Clinics, Assistant Section Chief, Atlanta VA Medical Center, Decatur, Georgia