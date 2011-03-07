Echocardiography Review Guide: Companion to the Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography
2nd Edition
Description
Echocardiography Review Manual fully prepares you for success on the echocardiography boards, the PTEeXAM, or the diagnostic cardiac sonographer's exam. Drs. Catherine M. Otto and Rosario Freeman, along with cardiac sonographer Rebecca G. Schwaegler, clearly demonstrate how to record echos, avoid pitfalls, perform calculations, and understand the fundamentals of echocardiography for all types of cardiac disease.
Key Features
- Enhance your calculation skills for all aspects of echocardiography.
- Challenge yourself with multiple-choice questions in every chapter - thoroughly updated in this edition - covering all of the latest information tested on exams.
- Review essential basic principles with The Echo Manual, a consolidated, portable reference from the Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography.
- Benefit from expert advice and easy-to-follow procedures on using and interpreting echo (including pitfalls in recording) in every chapter.
Table of Contents
Rosario V. Freeman, MD, Rebecca G. Schwaegler, RDCS, Catherine M. Otto, MD
- Principles of Echocardiographic Image Acquisition and Doppler Analysis
- The Transthoracic Echocardiogram
- Transesophageal Echocardiography
- Advanced Echocardiographic Modalities
- Clinical Indications
- Left and Right Ventricular Systolic Function
- Ventricular Diastolic Filling and Function
- Ischemic Cardiac Disease
- Cardiomyopathies, Hypertensive and Pulmonary Heart Disease
- Pericardial Disease
- Valvular Stenosis
- Valve Regurgitation
- Prosthetic Valves
- Endocarditis
- Cardiac Masses and Potential Cardiac Source of Embolus
- Echocardiographic Evaluation of the Great Vessels
- The Adult with Congenital Heart Disease
- Intraoperative Transesophageal Echocardiography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 7th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437703924
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248198
About the Author
Catherine Otto
Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
Rebecca Schwaegler
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Diagnostic Ultrasound Department, College of Science and Engineering, Seattle University; Cardiac Sonographer, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA, USA
Rosario Freeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Director, Training Programs in Cardiovascular Disease, University of Washington School of Medicine; Director, Echocardiography Laboratory, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, Washington