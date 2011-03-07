Echocardiography Review Guide: Companion to the Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437720211, 9781437703924

Echocardiography Review Guide: Companion to the Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography

2nd Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Catherine Otto Rebecca Schwaegler Rosario Freeman
eBook ISBN: 9781437703924
eBook ISBN: 9780323248198
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th March 2011
Page Count: 440
Description

Echocardiography Review Manual fully prepares you for success on the echocardiography boards, the PTEeXAM, or the diagnostic cardiac sonographer's exam. Drs. Catherine M. Otto and Rosario Freeman, along with cardiac sonographer Rebecca G. Schwaegler, clearly demonstrate how to record echos, avoid pitfalls, perform calculations, and understand the fundamentals of echocardiography for all types of cardiac disease.

Key Features

  • Enhance your calculation skills for all aspects of echocardiography.
  • Challenge yourself with multiple-choice questions in every chapter - thoroughly updated in this edition - covering all of the latest information tested on exams.
  • Review essential basic principles with The Echo Manual, a consolidated, portable reference from the Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography.
  • Benefit from expert advice and easy-to-follow procedures on using and interpreting echo (including pitfalls in recording) in every chapter.

Table of Contents

Rosario V. Freeman, MD, Rebecca G. Schwaegler, RDCS, Catherine M. Otto, MD

  1. Principles of Echocardiographic Image Acquisition and Doppler Analysis   

  2. The Transthoracic Echocardiogram  

  3. Transesophageal Echocardiography

  4. Advanced Echocardiographic Modalities

  5. Clinical Indications

  6. Left and Right Ventricular Systolic Function

  7. Ventricular Diastolic Filling and Function

  8. Ischemic Cardiac Disease

  9. Cardiomyopathies, Hypertensive and Pulmonary Heart Disease

  10. Pericardial Disease

  11. Valvular Stenosis

  12. Valve Regurgitation

  13. Prosthetic Valves

  14. Endocarditis

  15. Cardiac Masses and Potential Cardiac Source of Embolus

  16. Echocardiographic Evaluation of the Great Vessels

  17. The Adult with Congenital Heart Disease

  18. Intraoperative Transesophageal Echocardiography

440
English
© Saunders 2011
Saunders
9781437703924
9780323248198

About the Author

Catherine Otto

Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA

Rebecca Schwaegler

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Diagnostic Ultrasound Department, College of Science and Engineering, Seattle University; Cardiac Sonographer, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA, USA

Rosario Freeman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Director, Training Programs in Cardiovascular Disease, University of Washington School of Medicine; Director, Echocardiography Laboratory, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, Washington

