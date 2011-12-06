Echocardiography in Heart Failure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726954, 9781455728404

Echocardiography in Heart Failure

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Martin St. John Sutton Susan Wiegers
eBook ISBN: 9781455728404
eBook ISBN: 9780323248990
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726954
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th December 2011
Page Count: 232
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Echocardiography in Heart Failure 1E

1. Distinguishing systolic vs diastolic heart failure: A practical approach by

echocardiography

2. Evaluation of the patient with systolic heart failure

3. Echo parameters important for clinical decision making in HF

4. Evaluation of the patient with diastolic dysfunction

5. Hypertensive heart failure

6. Heart failure due to coronary disease

7. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

8. Role of echocardiography in patients treated with cardiotoxic drugs

9. Assessment of treatment for systolic CHF

10. Echocardiography in the patient with right heart failure

11. Heart failure due to Congenital Heart Disease

12. Echocardiographic evaluation of Ventricular Support Devices

13. The role of echocardiography for OHT

Description

Echocardiography in Heart Failure - a volume in the exciting new Practical Echocardiography Series edited by Dr. Catherine M. Otto - provides practical, how-to guidance on effectively applying echocardiography to evaluate heart failure, make therapeutic decisions, and monitor therapy. Definitive, expert instruction from Drs. Martin St. John Sutton and Denise Wiegers is presented in a highly visual, case-based approach that facilitates understanding and equips you to accurately apply this technique while avoiding any potential pitfalls. Access the full text online at www.expertconsult.com along with cases, procedural videos, and abundant, detailed figures and tables that show you how to proceed, step by step, and get the best results.

Key Features

  • Master challenging and advanced echocardiography techniques such as cardiac resynchronization therapy through a practical, step-by-step format that provides a practical approach to image acquisition and analysis, technical details, pitfalls, and case examples.

  • Expand your knowledge and apply the latest findings on cardiomyopathy and dyssynchrony.

  • Reference the information you need quickly thanks to easy-to-follow, templated chapters, with an abundance of figures and tables that facilitate visual learning.

  • Access the complete text and illustrations online at www.expertconsult.com plus video clips, additional cases, and much more!

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455728404
eBook ISBN:
9780323248990
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437726954

About the Authors

Martin St. John Sutton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Cardiovascular Imaging, University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA

Susan Wiegers Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.