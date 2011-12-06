Echocardiography in Heart Failure
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Echocardiography in Heart Failure 1E
1. Distinguishing systolic vs diastolic heart failure: A practical approach by
echocardiography
2. Evaluation of the patient with systolic heart failure
3. Echo parameters important for clinical decision making in HF
4. Evaluation of the patient with diastolic dysfunction
5. Hypertensive heart failure
6. Heart failure due to coronary disease
7. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
8. Role of echocardiography in patients treated with cardiotoxic drugs
9. Assessment of treatment for systolic CHF
10. Echocardiography in the patient with right heart failure
11. Heart failure due to Congenital Heart Disease
12. Echocardiographic evaluation of Ventricular Support Devices
13. The role of echocardiography for OHT
Description
Echocardiography in Heart Failure - a volume in the exciting new Practical Echocardiography Series edited by Dr. Catherine M. Otto - provides practical, how-to guidance on effectively applying echocardiography to evaluate heart failure, make therapeutic decisions, and monitor therapy. Definitive, expert instruction from Drs. Martin St. John Sutton and Denise Wiegers is presented in a highly visual, case-based approach that facilitates understanding and equips you to accurately apply this technique while avoiding any potential pitfalls.
Key Features
- Master challenging and advanced echocardiography techniques such as cardiac resynchronization therapy through a practical, step-by-step format that provides a practical approach to image acquisition and analysis, technical details, pitfalls, and case examples.
- Expand your knowledge and apply the latest findings on cardiomyopathy and dyssynchrony.
- Reference the information you need quickly thanks to easy-to-follow, templated chapters, with an abundance of figures and tables that facilitate visual learning.
Access the complete text and illustrations online plus video clips, additional cases, and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 6th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728404
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248990
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437726954
About the Authors
Martin St. John Sutton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Cardiovascular Imaging, University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA