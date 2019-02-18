Echinoderms, Volume 150
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 Procurement and culturing of established and emerging echinoderm models
1. Procuring animals and culturing of eggs and embryos
Nikki L. Adams, Andreas Heyland, Linda L. Rice and Kathy R. Foltz
2. Cryopreservation of sea urchin sperm and early life stages
Estafania Paredes, Serean L. Adams and Julien Vignier
3. Temnopleurus as an emerging echinoderm model
Shunsuke Yaguchi
4. Cidaroids, clypeasteroids, and spatangoids: Procurement, culture, and basic methods
Taku Hibino, Takuya Minokawa and Atsuko Yamazaki
5. The painted sea urchin, Lytechinus pictus, as a genetically-enabled developmental model
Katherine T. Nesbit, Travis Fleming, Grant Batzel, Amara Pouv, Hannah Rosenblatt, Douglas A. Pace, Amro Hamdoun and Deirdre C. Lyons
6. Culturing echinoderm larvae through metamorphosis
Jason Hodin, Andreas Heyland, Annie Mercier, Bruno Pernet, David L. Cohen, Jean-François Hamel, Jonathan D. Allen, Justin S. McAlister, Maria Byrne, Paula Cisternas and Sophie B. George
Section 2 Experimental embryology approaches
7. Microinjection methods for sea urchin eggs and blastomeres
Junko Yaguchi
8. Microinjection of oocytes and embryos with synthetic mRNA encoding molecular probes
George von Dassow, Jenna Valley and Kara Robbins
9. Methods for transplantation of sea urchin blastomeres
Andrew N. George and David R. McClay
10. Sea urchin embryonic cilia
Robert L. Morris and Victor D. Vacquier
11. Visualizing egg and embryonic polarity
Lauren T. Smith and Athula H. Wikramanayake
12. Methods to label, isolate, and image sea urchin small micromeres, the primordial germ cells (PGCs)
Joseph P. Campanale, Amro Hamdoun, Gary M. Wessel, Yi-Hsien Su and Nathalie Oulhen
13. Culture of and experiments with sea urchin embryo primary mesenchyme cells
Bradley Moreno, Allessandra DiCorato, Alexander Park, Kellen Mobilia, Regina Knapp, Reiner Bleher, Charlene Wilke, Keith Alvares and Derk Joester
Section 3 Approaches for assessing environmental influences on adults and embryos
14. Analysis of immune response in the sea urchin larva
Katherine M. Buckley, Nicholas W. Schuh, Andreas Heyland and Jonathan P. Rast
15. Methods for collection, handling, and analysis of sea urchin coelomocytes
L. Courtney Smith, Teresa S. Hawley, John H. Henson, Audrey J. Majeske, Matan Oren and Benyamin Rosental
16. Measurement of feeding rates, respiration, and pH regulatory processes in the light of ocean acidification research
Meike Stumpp, Sam Dupont and Marian Y. Hu
17. Methods for toxicology studies in echinoderm embryos and larvae
Cristina Torres-Duarte, Carol A. Vines, Elise Fairbairn and Gary N. Cherr
Section 4 Sea urchins in the classroom
18. A teaching laboratory on the activation of xenobiotic transporters at fertilization of sea urchins
Lauren E. Shipp, Rose Z. Hill and Amro Hamdoun
19. Exploring the sea urchin genome with undergraduates using bioinformatic tools
Laura Romano, Christine Byrum, Pei Yun Lee and Robert Morris
20. Analyzing gene expression in sea star eggs and embryos using bioinformatics
Lauren Bates, Emily Wiseman and David J. Carroll
Description
Echinoderms, Volume 150 in the Methods in Cell Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this update presenting interesting chapters on procuring animals and culturing of eggs and embryos, cryopreservation of sea urchin gametes, emerging echinoderm models, culturing of sand dollars, cidaroids and heart urchins, culturing echinoderm larvae through metamorphosis, microinjection methods, injection of exogenous messages and protein overexpression, blastomere transplantation, visualization of embryonic polarity, larval immune cell approaches, methods for analysis of sea urchin primordial germ cells, and protocols and best practices for toxicology and pH studies using echinoderms and several new chapters outlining the use of sea urchins in the classroom.
Key Features
- Clear, concise protocols provided by experts who have established the echinoderms as a model system
- Highlights new advances in the field, with this update presenting interesting chapters on echinoderms
Readership
New research scholars who wish to learn the echinoderms as a model system will find this book invaluable and for those already in the field, it will serve as a handy resource for the teaching and research laboratory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128159552
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128159545
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kathleen Foltz Serial Volume Editor
Kathy Foltz is a Professor in the Department of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She came to UCSB after her Postdoctoral work at SUNY- Stony Brook with William Lennarz following her PhD work at Purdue University with David Asai. A Searle Scholar, NSF Presidential Faculty Fellow and AAAS Fellow, she has used sea urchins, sea stars and other invertebrate deuterostomes to investigate questions of gamete recognition, egg activation and control of cell division throughout her career. She enjoys sharing her curiosity and knowledge with many undergraduates, graduate students and postdoctoral research colleagues. With the UCSB Marine Lab located on the main campus, over 1,000 undergraduate students have also worked with these fascinating organisms under her guidance in the Developmental Biology Laboratory classroom.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, and the Marine Science Institute, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA. USA
Amro Hamdoun Serial Volume Editor
Amro Hamdoun is an Associate Professor in the Scripps Institution of Oceanography of the University of California, San Diego. His research bridges developmental biology and environmental toxicology, with a focus on the roles of xenobiotic transporters in the embryo. His research merges biochemical, cellular and structural approaches with high-resolution live imaging of echinoderm development. This work has been featured on the covers of Development, Developmental Dynamics, Molecular Biology of the Cell and Molecular Reproduction and Development. The Hamdoun laboratory is also a leading contributor of reagents for the sea urchin through Addgene (https://www.addgene.org/Amro_Hamdoun/). He was a recipient of the NIH Ruth L. Kirschstein NRSA and Pathway to Independence fellowships, and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Amro Hamdoun is an Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA