Echinoderms, Volume 150

Section 1 Procurement and culturing of established and emerging echinoderm models

1. Procuring animals and culturing of eggs and embryos

Nikki L. Adams, Andreas Heyland, Linda L. Rice and Kathy R. Foltz

2. Cryopreservation of sea urchin sperm and early life stages

Estafania Paredes, Serean L. Adams and Julien Vignier

3. Temnopleurus as an emerging echinoderm model

Shunsuke Yaguchi

4. Cidaroids, clypeasteroids, and spatangoids: Procurement, culture, and basic methods

Taku Hibino, Takuya Minokawa and Atsuko Yamazaki

5. The painted sea urchin, Lytechinus pictus, as a genetically-enabled developmental model

Katherine T. Nesbit, Travis Fleming, Grant Batzel, Amara Pouv, Hannah Rosenblatt, Douglas A. Pace, Amro Hamdoun and Deirdre C. Lyons

6. Culturing echinoderm larvae through metamorphosis

Jason Hodin, Andreas Heyland, Annie Mercier, Bruno Pernet, David L. Cohen, Jean-François Hamel, Jonathan D. Allen, Justin S. McAlister, Maria Byrne, Paula Cisternas and Sophie B. George

Section 2 Experimental embryology approaches

7. Microinjection methods for sea urchin eggs and blastomeres

Junko Yaguchi

8. Microinjection of oocytes and embryos with synthetic mRNA encoding molecular probes

George von Dassow, Jenna Valley and Kara Robbins

9. Methods for transplantation of sea urchin blastomeres

Andrew N. George and David R. McClay

10. Sea urchin embryonic cilia

Robert L. Morris and Victor D. Vacquier

11. Visualizing egg and embryonic polarity

Lauren T. Smith and Athula H. Wikramanayake

12. Methods to label, isolate, and image sea urchin small micromeres, the primordial germ cells (PGCs)

Joseph P. Campanale, Amro Hamdoun, Gary M. Wessel, Yi-Hsien Su and Nathalie Oulhen

13. Culture of and experiments with sea urchin embryo primary mesenchyme cells

Bradley Moreno, Allessandra DiCorato, Alexander Park, Kellen Mobilia, Regina Knapp, Reiner Bleher, Charlene Wilke, Keith Alvares and Derk Joester

Section 3 Approaches for assessing environmental influences on adults and embryos

14. Analysis of immune response in the sea urchin larva

Katherine M. Buckley, Nicholas W. Schuh, Andreas Heyland and Jonathan P. Rast

15. Methods for collection, handling, and analysis of sea urchin coelomocytes

L. Courtney Smith, Teresa S. Hawley, John H. Henson, Audrey J. Majeske, Matan Oren and Benyamin Rosental

16. Measurement of feeding rates, respiration, and pH regulatory processes in the light of ocean acidification research

Meike Stumpp, Sam Dupont and Marian Y. Hu

17. Methods for toxicology studies in echinoderm embryos and larvae

Cristina Torres-Duarte, Carol A. Vines, Elise Fairbairn and Gary N. Cherr

Section 4 Sea urchins in the classroom

18. A teaching laboratory on the activation of xenobiotic transporters at fertilization of sea urchins

Lauren E. Shipp, Rose Z. Hill and Amro Hamdoun

19. Exploring the sea urchin genome with undergraduates using bioinformatic tools

Laura Romano, Christine Byrum, Pei Yun Lee and Robert Morris

20. Analyzing gene expression in sea star eggs and embryos using bioinformatics

Lauren Bates, Emily Wiseman and David J. Carroll