Echinococcus and Echinococcosis, Part B, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Immunology of Alveolar and Cystic Echinococcosis (AE and CE)
- 1. Brief Introduction to Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
- 2. Background Immunology-Based on Murine Studies
- 3. Overview on Immunological Aspects on Human Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
- 4. Immunology and Immunoregulation of Susceptibility/Morbidity in Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
- 5. Immunology and Immunoregulation of Resistance to Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
- 6. Status of Immunotherapy and Vaccination Against Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
- 7. Prospectives
Chapter Two. Echinococcosis: Control and Prevention
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Targets, Options and Tools for Control of Echinococcus granulosus
- 3. Surveillance for Echinococcus granulosus
- 4. Critical Appraisal of Cystic Echinococcosis Control Programmes
- 5. Targets and Tools for Control of Echinococcus multilocularis
- 6. Surveillance for Echinococcus multilocularis
- 7. Critical Appraisal of Alveolar Echinococcosis Control Programmes
- 8. Conclusions and Future Prospects for Control of Echinococcosis
Chapter Three. Laboratory Diagnosis of Echinococcus spp. in Human Patients and Infected Animals
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Antigens of Echinococcus spp.
- 3. Immunological Diagnosis and Followup of Cystic, Alveolar and Polycystic Echinococcosis in Human Patients and Infected Animals
- 4. Immunological Diagnosis of the Definitive Hosts
- 5. Molecular (DNA-Based) Diagnosis
- Appendix A. Supplementary data
Chapter Four. The Echinococcoses: Diagnosis, Clinical Management and Burden of Disease
- 1. Cystic Echinococcosis
- 2. Alveolar Echinococcosis
- 3. Neotropical Echinococcosis
- Annex 1
Description
Echinococcus and Echinococcosis, Part B, Volume 96 presents a complete synthesis on what is known about the parasitic cestode echinococcus and the disease it causes, echinococcosis (Hydatid Disease), demonstrating that, in addition to its medical, veterinary, and economic significance, it is also an intriguing biological phenomenon. Both parts build on the success of a previous volume—Echinococcus and Hydatid Disease, edited by R.C.A. Thompson and A.J. Lymbery, and published by CAB International—that details the major advances that have taken place since its release.
The book remains the only comprehensive account embracing virtually all aspects of echinococcus and the disease it causes. The links between laboratory knowledge and field applications are emphasized throughout the volumes. Consequently, research workers, teachers, students of parasitology, clinicians, and field workers will find this work an indispensable source of information.
Key Features
- Presents the expertise of contributors who are renowned in the field
- Covers all aspects of echinococcus and echinococcosis, from basic and applied biology, through diagnosis and control, to clinical aspects
- Examines major advances in the field since the last volume was published
Readership
Researchers; scientists, administrators, and field workers in areas of public health involved in the control of zoonoses such as echinococcosis; medical and veterinary professionals; veterinary, medical and biomedical students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124000
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128123997
About the Serial Volume Editors
Andrew Thompson Serial Volume Editor
Professor Andrew Thompson Heads the Parasitology Section in the School of Veterinary and Life Sciences, Murdoch University. He is a recent past President of the Australian Society for Parasitology and has over 30 years experience in basic and applied parasitology, with over 350 publications in books and refereed journals. His research covers the biology, taxonomy and life-cycles of parasites of wildlife and zoonoses including Echinococcus and other helminths, Trypanosoma, Giardia, Cryptosporidium, and he is a lead investigator of a major research programme of drug discovery against vector-borne neglected tropical diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health
About the Series Volume Editors
Peter Deplazes Series Volume Editor
Peter Deplazes works at the Institute of Parasitology at the University of Zürich, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Parasitology, University of Zürich, Switzerland
Alan Lymbery Series Volume Editor
Alan J. Lymbery works at the Freshwater Fish Group and Fish Health Unit at Murdoch University Murdoch University, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freshwater Fish Group and Fish Health Unit, School of Veterinary and Life Sciences, Murdoch University Murdoch University, Australia