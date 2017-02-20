Echinococcus and Echinococcosis, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123997, 9780128124000

Echinococcus and Echinococcosis, Part B, Volume 96

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Andrew Thompson
Series Volume Editors: Peter Deplazes Alan Lymbery
eBook ISBN: 9780128124000
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128123997
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th February 2017
Page Count: 420
Table of Contents

Chapter One. Immunology of Alveolar and Cystic Echinococcosis (AE and CE)

  • 1. Brief Introduction to Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
  • 2. Background Immunology-Based on Murine Studies
  • 3. Overview on Immunological Aspects on Human Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
  • 4. Immunology and Immunoregulation of Susceptibility/Morbidity in Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
  • 5. Immunology and Immunoregulation of Resistance to Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
  • 6. Status of Immunotherapy and Vaccination Against Alveolar Echinococcosis and Cystic Echinococcosis
  • 7. Prospectives

Chapter Two. Echinococcosis: Control and Prevention

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Targets, Options and Tools for Control of Echinococcus granulosus
  • 3. Surveillance for Echinococcus granulosus
  • 4. Critical Appraisal of Cystic Echinococcosis Control Programmes
  • 5. Targets and Tools for Control of Echinococcus multilocularis
  • 6. Surveillance for Echinococcus multilocularis
  • 7. Critical Appraisal of Alveolar Echinococcosis Control Programmes
  • 8. Conclusions and Future Prospects for Control of Echinococcosis

Chapter Three. Laboratory Diagnosis of Echinococcus spp. in Human Patients and Infected Animals

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Antigens of Echinococcus spp.
  • 3. Immunological Diagnosis and Followup of Cystic, Alveolar and Polycystic Echinococcosis in Human Patients and Infected Animals
  • 4. Immunological Diagnosis of the Definitive Hosts
  • 5. Molecular (DNA-Based) Diagnosis
  • Appendix A. Supplementary data

Chapter Four. The Echinococcoses: Diagnosis, Clinical Management and Burden of Disease

  • 1. Cystic Echinococcosis
  • 2. Alveolar Echinococcosis
  • 3. Neotropical Echinococcosis
  • Annex 1

Description

Echinococcus and Echinococcosis, Part B, Volume 96 presents a complete synthesis on what is known about the parasitic cestode echinococcus and the disease it causes, echinococcosis (Hydatid Disease), demonstrating that, in addition to its medical, veterinary, and economic significance, it is also an intriguing biological phenomenon. Both parts build on the success of a previous volume—Echinococcus and Hydatid Disease, edited by R.C.A. Thompson and A.J. Lymbery, and published by CAB International—that details the major advances that have taken place since its release.

The book remains the only comprehensive account embracing virtually all aspects of echinococcus and the disease it causes. The links between laboratory knowledge and field applications are emphasized throughout the volumes. Consequently, research workers, teachers, students of parasitology, clinicians, and field workers will find this work an indispensable source of information.

Key Features

  • Presents the expertise of contributors who are renowned in the field
  • Covers all aspects of echinococcus and echinococcosis, from basic and applied biology, through diagnosis and control, to clinical aspects
  • Examines major advances in the field since the last volume was published

Readership

Researchers; scientists, administrators, and field workers in areas of public health involved in the control of zoonoses such as echinococcosis; medical and veterinary professionals; veterinary, medical and biomedical students

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128124000
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128123997

About the Serial Volume Editors

Andrew Thompson Serial Volume Editor

Professor Andrew Thompson Heads the Parasitology Section in the School of Veterinary and Life Sciences, Murdoch University. He is a recent past President of the Australian Society for Parasitology and has over 30 years experience in basic and applied parasitology, with over 350 publications in books and refereed journals. His research covers the biology, taxonomy and life-cycles of parasites of wildlife and zoonoses including Echinococcus and other helminths, Trypanosoma, Giardia, Cryptosporidium, and he is a lead investigator of a major research programme of drug discovery against vector-borne neglected tropical diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

About the Series Volume Editors

Peter Deplazes Series Volume Editor

Peter Deplazes works at the Institute of Parasitology at the University of Zürich, Switzerland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Parasitology, University of Zürich, Switzerland

Alan Lymbery Series Volume Editor

Alan J. Lymbery works at the Freshwater Fish Group and Fish Health Unit at Murdoch University Murdoch University, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Freshwater Fish Group and Fish Health Unit, School of Veterinary and Life Sciences, Murdoch University Murdoch University, Australia

