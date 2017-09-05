Understanding ECGs has never been easier than with ECGs Made Easy, 6th Edition! In compliance with the American Heart Association’s 2015 ECC resuscitation guidelines, Barbara Aehlert’s new edition offers clear explanations, a conversational tone, and a wealth of practice exercises to help students and professionals from a variety of medical fields learn how to accurately recognize and interpret basic dysrhythmias. Each heart rhythm covered in the book includes a sample ECG rhythm strip and a discussion of possible patient symptoms and general treatment guidelines. Other user-friendly features include: ECG Pearls with insights based on real-world experience, Drug Pearls highlighting the medications used to treat dysrhythmias, Clinical Correlation call-outs, Lead In applicatinos, Stop & Review questions, a comprehensive post-test with answers, and more. It’s everything you need to master ECG interpretation with ease!