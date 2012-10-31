ECGs Made Easy Textbook
5th Edition
Description
Now it’s easier than ever to understand and interpret basic dysrhythmias! Barbara J. Aehlert’s ECGs Made Easy, 5th Edition uses a clear, conversational approach and plenty of practice exercises to help you learn ECG recognition. Add the practice rhythm strips in the book with those on the Evolve companion website, and you have more than 500 practice strips for ECG interpretation. Each ECG rhythm includes a sample rhythm strip and a discussion of possible patient symptoms and general treatment guidelines. Also included are ECG Pearls with insights based on real-world experience, Drug Pearls highlighting medications used to treat dysrhythmias, and a handy plastic heart rate calculator ruler for fast interpretation of rhythms.
Key Features
- Clear ECG discussions highlight what you need to know about ECG mechanisms, rhythms, and heart blocks, such as: How Do I Recognize It? What Causes It? What Do I Do About It?
- ECG Pearl boxes offer useful hints for interpreting ECGs, such as the importance of the escape pacemaker.
- Drug Pearl boxes highlight various medications used to treat dysrhythmias.
- Introduction to the 12-Lead ECG chapter provides all the basics for this advanced skill, including determining electrical axis, ECG changes associated with myocardial ischemia and infarction, bundle branch block, and other conditions.
- A comprehensive post-test at the end of the book measures your understanding.
- A heart rate calculator ruler is included with each textbook, so you can measure heart rates while practicing ECG recognition.
- Chapter objectives and key terms focus your attention on the most important information.
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy and Physiology
2. Basic Electrophysiology
3. Sinus Mechanisms
4. Atrial Rhythms
5. Junctional Rhythms
6. Ventricular Rhythms
7. Atrioventricular (AV) Blocks
8. Pacemaker Rhythms
9. Introduction to the 12-Lead ECG
10. Post-Test
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089388
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391504
About the Author
Barbara Aehlert
Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
