ECGs Made Easy - Book and Pocket Reference Package - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323069243, 9780323069250

ECGs Made Easy - Book and Pocket Reference Package

4th Edition

Authors: Barbara Aehlert Barbara Aehlert
eBook ISBN: 9780323069250
Imprint: Mosby/JEMS
Published Date: 3rd December 2009
Page Count: 368
Description

Known for its conversational style, Barbara Aehlert’s ECGs Made Easy offers clear explanations and plenty of practice exercises that make it easier than ever to understand and interpret basic dysrhythmias. Each ECG rhythm includes a sample rhythm strip and a discussion of possible patient symptoms and general treatment guidelines. Student-friendly features include ECG Pearl boxes with insights based on real-world experience, and Drug Pearl boxes highlighting medications used to treat dysrhythmias. This package includes a handy pocket reference for on-the-go access to the most essential information, plus a plastic heart rate calculator ruler for fast interpretation of rhythms.

Key Features

  • Clear ECG discussions highlight what students need to know about ECG mechanisms, rhythms, and heart blocks: How Do I Recognize It? What Causes It? What Do I Do About It?

  • Chapter objectives and key terms focus students on the most important information.

  • ECG Pearl boxes give useful hints for interpreting ECGs, such as the importance of the escape pacemaker.

  • Drug Pearl boxes highlight various medications used to treat dysrhythmias.

  • Introduction to the 12-Lead ECG chapter provides all the basics for this advanced skill, including determining electrical axis, ECG changes associated with myocardial ischemia and infarction, bundle branch block, and other conditions.

  • A comprehensive post-test is included at the end of the book to evaluate student comprehension.

  • A heart rate calculator ruler is included with each textbook, so students can measure heart rates while practicing ECG recognition.

Table of Contents

  1. Anatomy and Physiology

  2. Basic Electrophysiology

  3. Sinus Mechanisms

  4. Atrial Rhythms

  5. Junctional Rhythms

  6. Ventricular Rhythms

  7. Atrioventricular (AV) Blocks

  8. Pacemaker Rhythms

  9. Introduction to the 12-Lead ECG

  10. Post-Test

Details

About the Author

Barbara Aehlert

Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

