ECG Manual for the Veterinary Technician
1st Edition
Authors: N. Joel Edwards
Paperback ISBN: 9780721630830
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th February 1993
Page Count: 204
Description
This text provides instruction for veterinary technicians in electrocardiography. Examples of normal ECG recordings, practice electrocardiograms, and various ECG abnormalities will help the reader to feel comfortable and confident around the ECG. Valuable review questions and self-assessment sections will aid understanding.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 1993
- Published:
- 16th February 1993
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721630830
About the Author
N. Joel Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American College of Veternary Internal Medicine(Cardiology), Albany, NY; Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, New York State College of Veternary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.