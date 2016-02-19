ECG Manual for the Veterinary Technician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721630830

ECG Manual for the Veterinary Technician

1st Edition

Authors: N. Joel Edwards
Paperback ISBN: 9780721630830
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th February 1993
Page Count: 204
Description

This text provides instruction for veterinary technicians in electrocardiography. Examples of normal ECG recordings, practice electrocardiograms, and various ECG abnormalities will help the reader to feel comfortable and confident around the ECG. Valuable review questions and self-assessment sections will aid understanding.

About the Author

N. Joel Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American College of Veternary Internal Medicine(Cardiology), Albany, NY; Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, New York State College of Veternary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

