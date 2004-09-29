ECG in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care
1st Edition
Description
ECG in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care provides a comprehensive, clinically relevant resource on electrocardiography for those who care for patients in the emergency setting. The book provides succinct information on ECG abnormalities and their etiologic differential diagnoses; diagnostic criteria for the ECG manifestations of various clinical diseases/ entities; and many 12-lead ECG examples for review.
Key Features
· Offers expert guidance from a premier editorial team.
· Includes description/pathophysiology · causes · ECG findings · differential diagnosis/hints · and ECG examples in the Electrocardiographic Manifestations of Disease section.
· Features a consistent chapter organization that follows a specific outline, ensuring consistent, reliable information throughout.
· Uses over 450 illustrations, including a multitude of 12-lead examples for review—making this resource ideal for board preparation.
· And much more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 29th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070126
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323018111
About the Author
Theodore Chan
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, San Diego, San Diego, CA
William Brady
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine and Clinical Internal Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA
Richard Harrigan
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Temple University Hospital and School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
Joseph Ornato
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Richmond, VA
Peter Rosen
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA