ECG in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323018111, 9780323070126

ECG in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care

1st Edition

Authors: Theodore Chan William Brady Richard Harrigan Joseph Ornato Peter Rosen
eBook ISBN: 9780323070126
Paperback ISBN: 9780323018111
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th September 2004
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

ECG in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care provides a comprehensive, clinically relevant resource on electrocardiography for those who care for patients in the emergency setting. The book provides succinct information on ECG abnormalities and their etiologic differential diagnoses; diagnostic criteria for the ECG manifestations of various clinical diseases/ entities; and many 12-lead ECG examples for review.

Key Features

· Offers expert guidance from a premier editorial team.

· Includes description/pathophysiology · causes · ECG findings · differential diagnosis/hints · and ECG examples in the Electrocardiographic Manifestations of Disease section.

· Features a consistent chapter organization that follows a specific outline, ensuring consistent, reliable information throughout.

· Uses over 450 illustrations, including a multitude of 12-lead examples for review—making this resource ideal for board preparation.

· And much more.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070126
Paperback ISBN:
9780323018111

About the Author

Theodore Chan

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, San Diego, San Diego, CA

William Brady

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine and Clinical Internal Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA

Richard Harrigan

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Temple University Hospital and School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

Joseph Ornato

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Richmond, VA

Peter Rosen

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.