ECCM 7 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733046

ECCM 7

1st Edition

7Th European Conference on Composite Materials, London, UK, 1996

Authors: Gyoujin Cho
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733046
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 1996
Page Count: 816
Unavailable
Description

Proceedings from the 7th European Conference on Composite Materials, London, UK, 1996

Readership

Those in the composite materials industry

Table of Contents

Details

About the Author

Gyoujin Cho

